League of Legends patch 12.22 notes: Season 13 preseason, Rakan & Lillia changes

League of Legends patch 12.22 is on its way, and it’s the start of Season 13. Preseason changes will be going live in the mid-November update ahead of January’s full launch, and other balancing changes are also hitting the Rift: here’s the full patch notes.

League of Legends Season 13 is now upon players, and that means the swathe of preseason changes is going live in LoL patch 12.22. With the ranked season coming to a close, now starts the two months of testing various new features and rebalancing the game again.

With plenty of top lane and jungle changes expected, entire parts of the map will function in entirely different ways. However, Riot are also not neglecting smaller changes and things they’ve wanted to test but didn’t fit into the Season 12 schedule.

Find out all there is to know about LoL patch 12.22 below, including the early notes and expected release date.

Riot Games LoL patch 12.22 will be a big shift for players.

When is LoL patch 12.22?

League of Legends patch 12.22 is primed to go live on November 16, 2022, right on schedule.

The twenty-second major patch of 2022 will start rolling out on Oceanic servers at 10AM AEDT, with a worldwide rollout taking place across the rest of the day.

Here’s the key timings:

3AM PT (NA)

5AM GMT (EUW)

3AM CET (EUNE)

8AM KST (Korea)

There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.

What’s changing in LoL patch 12.22?

Season 13 preseason begins with mega changes

With the Season 12 ranked run ending on LoL patch 12.21, Riot are gearing up for the big League of Legends Season 13 update. Preseason starts with LoL patch 12.22 as the developers implement the majority of changes for the next year.

Riot Games League of Legends’ Season 13 changes will start going live on LoL patch 12.22.

This includes overhauls to the top lane and jungle ⁠— the former getting a facelift to make the role more enticing, while the latter should be easier for new players to pick up. There are a number of quality-of-life changes coming to reduce League’s learning curve somewhat too.

New items are on their way, mostly focused on bolstering the tank archetype but Rod of Ages’ return will certainly raise some eyebrows. The Chemtech Dragon is back, jungle pets have been added, and more. Be sure to check out our hub for all the changes before LoL patch 12.22.

Rakan & Lillia reclassified as melee champions

Just because preseason is starting doesn’t mean Riot is neglecting to balance the rest of the game though. The League of Legends developers are starting to ship out changes they didn’t want to near the tail end of Season 12, and it starts with a reclassification of some champions.

Rakan and Lillia, for the sake of item and rune power, have been considered ranged champions. This has made their lives somewhat more difficult as popular items like Relic Shield and Demonic Embrace, for each champion respectively, were weaker despite their short range.

However, that’s changing in LoL patch 12.22 with both champions now being classified as melee champions. Lillia is receiving a slight defensive nerf, but it is outweighed by the possibilities these buffs open up for her.

You can find the early LoL patch 12.22 notes below, based on PBE leaks. These will be consistently updated until the patch’s November 16 release, so be sure to check back here regularly.

LoL patch 12.22 notes

Champions

Lillia

Base stats

Now classified as a melee champion

Base health: 625 ⇒ 605

Health growth: 104 ⇒ 105

Rakan

Base stats