League of Legends patch 12.18 notes: Lee Sin buffs, Miss Fortune nerfs

League of Legends patch 12.18 is on its way ⁠— and it’s the Worlds update. A dozen champions are on the chopping block. Lee Sin is floating his way back into the meta, while flavor of the month picks like Miss Fortune and Hecarim are being nerfed: here’s the patch notes.

It’s Worlds time. League of Legends patch 12.18 will be the update pro players will take battle on during the illustrious championship ⁠— although Udyr will be disabled for the event.

Riot are finetuning the meta with one last set of changes affecting a dozen champions, including the aforementioned Spirit Walker. The developers are primarily targeting two roles, jungle and AD carry, although the changes likely won’t be as drastic as the previous couple of updates.

We’ve got everything you need to know about LoL patch 12.18 right here, including when the changes go live.

Riot Games More Miss Fortune nerfs are planned after her mega LoL patch 12.17 buffs.

When is LoL patch 12.18?

League of Legends patch 12.18 is primed to go live on September 20, 2022, right on schedule.

The eighteenth major patch of 2022 will start rolling out on Oceanic servers at 10AM AEST, with a worldwide rollout taking place across the rest of the day.

Here’s the key timings:

3AM PT (NA)

5AM GMT (EUW)

3AM CET (EUNE)

8AM KST (Korea)

There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.

What’s changing in LoL patch 12.18?

Maokai overhaul gets another set of changes

Maokai has been missing from the top lane and jungle for years since his League of Legends rework, with players preferring to take the Twisted Treant down bot as a support. That was meant to change in LoL patch 12.17, but it hasn’t quite hit the mark yet.

The Twisted Treant has a much better play rate in top than previously ⁠— up to 40% of all Maokai games ⁠— but jungle is still lagging behind support at 20% versus 37%. What exact middle ground Riot are trying to find remains to be seen, but more adjustments are coming.

Riot Games Maokai is getting further adjustments in LoL patch 12.18.

Udyr is also facing some sideways adjustments as Riot tinkers with the recently reworked Spirit Walker. They are looking at transforming his build further, opening up more bruiser options.

Major jungle changes with Lee Sin buffs, Hecarim nerfs

On top of the Maokai and Udyr changes which will affect the role, four more junglers find themselves on the LoL patch 12.18 change list.

It truly wouldn’t be Worlds without Lee Sin, and Riot are making sure of that with some buffs to the Blind Monk. On the other end of the scale Hecarim, Kayn, and Nocturne have been a little dominant across all levels ⁠— Hecarim especially ⁠— and nerfs are planned.

This means half of the 12 champion changes in the final League of Legends update before Worlds will target the role and perhaps drastically shift the meta just weeks out.

Riot Games Lee Sin coming into the meta before Worlds? Where have we heard that before?

AD carry meta targeted with Ashe, Kalista, Miss Fortune changes

Jungle isn’t the only role Riot has their eyes on. AD carry has been a contentious point recently with Sivir and Zeri running amok on the meta. LoL patch 12.18 won’t be hitting those two specifically, but three others are being changed.

Ashe is the only one facing buffs ⁠— marksman specific ones, so nothing to help the Imperial Mandate support build. Kalista and Miss Fortune on the other hand are facing nerfs. This also comes after the latter received a huge boost in LoL patch 12.17, forcing a hotfix after hours.

You can find the full League of Legends patch 12.18 notes below, courtesy of Riot. These are still tentative to change on the PBE server, so as they shift we’ll keep you updated here.

LoL patch 12.18 notes

Champions

Ashe

Buffs TBD

Hecarim

Nerfs TBD

Kalista

Nerfs TBD

Kayn

Nerfs TBD

Lulu

Nerfs TBD

Lee Sin

Buffs TBD

Maokai

Changes TBD

Miss Fortune

Nerfs TBD

Nasus

Buffs TBD

Nocturne

Nerfs TBD

Thresh

Buffs TBD

Udyr

Changes TBD