League of Legends patch 12.17 notes: Mid lane meta shift, three major champion updates

League of Legends patch 12.17 is on its way, and it’s a big one as Riot gives the meta a shake-up ahead of Worlds 2022. Three major champion updates for Maokai, Miss Fortune, and Hecarim headline the changes, but there are meta shifts across the map: here’s the full patch notes.
Hype is building for Worlds 2022 as League of Legends teams across the globe grind their way to the biggest stage of all. Riot is trying to keep things fresh in-game to make for an interesting month of action, and that’s where League of Legends patch 12.17 comes in.
After a few smaller updates as regions finished their qualification processes, LoL patch 12.17 is the major meta shifter ahead of the World Championship. Three champions are being significantly overhauled — not quite like the Udyr rework, however — and the mid-lane will receive a number of tweaks to shake things up there.
Here’s what you need to know about LoL patch 12.17, including the full notes and when it goes live.
When is LoL patch 12.17?
League of Legends patch 12.17 is primed to go live on September 8, 2022, right on schedule. It is a day later than the usual Wednesday release, however.
The seventeenth major patch of 2022 will start rolling out on Oceanic servers at 10AM AEST, with a worldwide rollout taking place across the rest of the day.
Here’s the key timings:
- 3AM PT (NA)
- 5AM GMT (EUW)
- 3AM CET (EUNE)
- 8AM KST (Korea)
There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.
What’s changing in LoL patch 12.17?
Major updates to Maokai, Miss Fortune, and Hecarim
With mid-scope updates seeing great success and Riot pushing for more, three more League of Legends champions are receiving significant adjustments in LoL patch 12.17. The changes for Maokai, Miss Fortune, and Hecarim aren’t quite mid-scope updates — but they’re close.
Maokai is getting a leg-up to push him out of support and across the map in top and jungle. This will be a relief to long-time mains of the Twisted Treant, who have had to deal with his overloaded support kit forcing him into the bot lane for some time.
Hecarim and Miss Fortune’s adjustments aim to push their builds back towards their intended identities. Hecarim will be less of a tank or assassin, and more of a bruiser brawling in the middle of team fights. Miss Fortune will be incentivized to build more marksman-style items too, instead of the lethality build that has become popular.
Mid lane meta change: Azir, Ahri nerfed with Kassadin and Twisted Fate buffs
Riot has been tinkering with the League of Legends meta lane-by-lane over the last couple of months. First, it was some top lane changes to move away from tanks, then some bot lane changes to stop the high Zeri-Sivir priority at all levels of play.
The mid lane is now the developer’s focus heading into Worlds 2022. Five mid lane champions are in Riot’s sights with three nerfs and two buffs. Azir, Ahri, and Sylas fall into the former group, with their durability taking the biggest hit with Azir facing more damage-focused nerfs.
As for buffs, Twisted Fate and Kassadin are getting some smaller changes. Kassadin’s Q will cost less mana and have a lower cooldown, while Twisted Fate’s Q will deal more damage, with W costing less mana to get those empowered autos.
That plus changes to Stopwatch and Zhonya’s Hourglass — both becoming more expensive, but more value being put into the full item — could see some variations in both mid lane picks, and how they are itemized.
You can find the full LoL patch 12.17 notes below, courtesy of Riot. These are tentative all the way up to the patch release date of September 8, and we’ll keep you updated with all that right here.
LoL patch 12.17 notes
Champions
Ahri
Base stats
- Health: 570 ⇒ 550
E: Charm
- Charm duration: 1.4/1.55/1.7/1.85/2 seconds ⇒ 1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8/2 seconds
Azir
W: Arise!
- AP ratio: 60% ⇒ 50%
E: Shifting Sands
- Cooldown: 19/18/17/16/15 seconds ⇒ 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 seconds
Camille
Passive: Adaptive Defenses
- Max health shield: 17% ⇒ 20%
E: Hookshot
- Bonus AD ratio: 75% ⇒ 90%
Ezreal
E: Arcane Shift
- Cooldown: 28/25/22/19/16 seconds ⇒ 26/23/20/17/14 seconds
Graves
Q: End of the Line
- Cooldown: 12/11/10/9/8 seconds ⇒ 13/11.5/10/8.5/7 seconds
R: Collateral Damage
- Damage: 250/400/550 ⇒ 275/425/575
Hecarim
Q: Rampage
- Damage: 60/90/120/150/180 (+90% bAD) ⇒ 60/85/110/135/160 (+95% bAD)
- Damage per stack: 25 (+3% per 100 bAD) ⇒ 4% (+6% per 100 bAD)
- Cooldown reduction per stack: 1 second ⇒ 0.75 seconds
- Maximum number of stacks: 2 ⇒ 3
- Stack falloff: All at duration end ⇒ 1 stack per second at duration end
- Mana cost: 28/31/34/37/40 ⇒ 30
W: Spirit of Dread
- [NEW] Hecarim gains 15/20/25/30/35 armor and magic resist while Spirit of Dread is active
E: Devastating Charge
- Minimum damage; 30/45/60/75/90 (+55% bAD) ⇒ 30/45/60/75/90 (+50% bAD)
- Maximum damage: 60/90/120/150/180 (+110% bAD) ⇒ 60/90/120/150/180 (+100% bAD)
- Minimum knockback: 250 ⇒ 150
- Maximum knockback: 450 ⇒ 350
- Cooldown: 20/19/18/17/16 seconds ⇒ 17 seconds
R: Onslaught of Shadows
- Fear duration: 0.75-2 seconds based on distance traveled ⇒ 0.75-1.5 seconds based on distance traveled
Kassadin
Q: Null Sphere
- Cooldown: 11/10.5/10/9.5/9 seconds ⇒ 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 seconds
Maokai
Passive: Sap Magic
- [NEW] Getting hit by large jungle monsters reduces cooldown by 1 second per auto
Q: Bramble Smash
- Base damage: 70/110/150/190/230 (+40% AP) ⇒ 65/110/155/200/245 (+40% AP)
- [NEW] Max health damage: 2/2.25/2.5/2.75/3%
- [NEW] Now deals 20/35/50/65/80 bonus damage to monsters
E: Sapling Toss
- Removed max health damage
- Base damage total: 20/45/70/95/120 ⇒ 45/80/115/150/185 (+40% AP)(+3% tHP)
- Brush damage total: 40/90/140/190/240 ⇒ 75/135/195/255/315 (+80% AP)(+6% tHP)
- Empowered damage does not affect minions
- Mana cost: 60/70/80/90/100 ⇒ 45/55/65/75/85
- Slow: 35% ⇒ 45%
- [NEW] Empowered brush slow amount: 55%
R: Nature’s Grasp
- Missile initial speed: 50 ⇒ 100
- Missile max speed: 650 ⇒ 750
- Missile acceleration: 250 ⇒ 300
- [NEW] Move speed on champion hit: 40/50/60% move speed decaying over 2 seconds
Miss Fortune
Q: Double Up
- Physical damage: 20/40/60/80/100 (+100% AD)(+35% AP) ⇒ 20/45/70/95/120 (+100% AD)(+35% AP)
- Cast time: 0.25 seconds ⇒ matches basic attack time
W: Strut
- Mana cost: 45 ⇒ 35
- Attack speed: 40/55/70/85/100% ⇒ 50/65/80/95/110%
E: Make it Rain
- Cooldown: 18/16/14/12/10 seconds ⇒ 18/17/16/15/14 seconds
- Full damage: 80/115/150/185/220 (+80% AP) ⇒ 70/100/130/160/190 (+100% AP)
- Slow: 40/45/50/55/60% ⇒ 50% (+4% per 100 AP)
R: Bullet Time
- Bonus critical chance damage: 20% of each wave’s damage ⇒ 30%
Nami
E: Tideblesser’s Blessing
- Electrocute only counts as one damage instance
Nocturne
Base stats
- Attack speed: 0.668 ⇒ 0.721
Passive: Umbra Blades
- Cooldown: 14 seconds ⇒ 13 seconds
Rell
W: Ferromancy: Crash Down
- Dismount move speed: 250 ⇒ 280
E: Attract and Repel
- Cooldown: 18/16.25/14.5/12.75/11 seconds ⇒ 15 seconds
Renekton
Q: Cull the Meek
- Damage: 65/100/135/170/205 (+80% bAD) ⇒ 60/90/120/150/180 (+100% bAD)
- Empowered damage: 100/150/200/250/300 (+120% bAD) ⇒ 90/130/180/220/260 (+140% bAD)
Sett
W: Haymaker
- Bonus AD ratio: 20% ⇒ 25%
E: Facebreaker
- Slow: 50% ⇒ 70%
Sivir
Base stats
- Attack damage growth: 3 ⇒ 2.8
W: Ricochet
- AD ratio: 30/35/40/45/50% ⇒ 25/30/35/40/45%
Sylas
Q: Chain Lash
- Cooldown: 10/9/8/7/6 seconds ⇒ 11/10/9/8/7 seconds
Taric
Base stats
- Magic resist: 32 ⇒ 28
E: Dazzle
- Cooldown: 15/14/13/12/11 seconds ⇒ 16/15/14/13/12 seconds
Trundle
W: Frozen Domain
- Cooldown: 15/14/13/12/11 seconds ⇒ 18/17/16/15/14 seconds
Wukong
Base stats
- Attack speed: 0.711 ⇒ 0.68
- Movement speed: 345 ⇒ 340
Items
Guardian Angel
- Cost: 2800 gold ⇒ 3000 gold
- Attack damage: 40 ⇒ 45
Seeker’s Armguard
- Ability power: 20 ⇒ 30
Stopwatch
- Cost: 650 gold ⇒ 750 gold
Zhonya’s Hourglass
- Cost: 2600 gold ⇒ 3000 gold
- Ability power: 65 ⇒ 80
- Ability haste: 10 ⇒ 15