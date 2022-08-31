League of Legends patch 12.17 notes: Mid lane meta shift, three major champion updates

League of Legends patch 12.17 is on its way, and it’s a big one as Riot gives the meta a shake-up ahead of Worlds 2022. Three major champion updates for Maokai, Miss Fortune, and Hecarim headline the changes, but there are meta shifts across the map: here’s the full patch notes.

Hype is building for Worlds 2022 as League of Legends teams across the globe grind their way to the biggest stage of all. Riot is trying to keep things fresh in-game to make for an interesting month of action, and that’s where League of Legends patch 12.17 comes in.

After a few smaller updates as regions finished their qualification processes, LoL patch 12.17 is the major meta shifter ahead of the World Championship. Three champions are being significantly overhauled ⁠— not quite like the Udyr rework, however ⁠— and the mid-lane will receive a number of tweaks to shake things up there.

Here’s what you need to know about LoL patch 12.17, including the full notes and when it goes live.

Riot Games Ahri is one of five mid laners facing direct changes in LoL patch 12.17.

When is LoL patch 12.17?

League of Legends patch 12.17 is primed to go live on September 8, 2022, right on schedule. It is a day later than the usual Wednesday release, however.

The seventeenth major patch of 2022 will start rolling out on Oceanic servers at 10AM AEST, with a worldwide rollout taking place across the rest of the day.

Here’s the key timings:

3AM PT (NA)

5AM GMT (EUW)

3AM CET (EUNE)

8AM KST (Korea)

There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.

What’s changing in LoL patch 12.17?

Major updates to Maokai, Miss Fortune, and Hecarim

With mid-scope updates seeing great success and Riot pushing for more, three more League of Legends champions are receiving significant adjustments in LoL patch 12.17. The changes for Maokai, Miss Fortune, and Hecarim aren’t quite mid-scope updates ⁠— but they’re close.

Maokai is getting a leg-up to push him out of support and across the map in top and jungle. This will be a relief to long-time mains of the Twisted Treant, who have had to deal with his overloaded support kit forcing him into the bot lane for some time.

Hecarim and Miss Fortune’s adjustments aim to push their builds back towards their intended identities. Hecarim will be less of a tank or assassin, and more of a bruiser brawling in the middle of team fights. Miss Fortune will be incentivized to build more marksman-style items too, instead of the lethality build that has become popular.

Riot Games Miss Fortune’s changes will buff her marksman-style builds.

Mid lane meta change: Azir, Ahri nerfed with Kassadin and Twisted Fate buffs

Riot has been tinkering with the League of Legends meta lane-by-lane over the last couple of months. First, it was some top lane changes to move away from tanks, then some bot lane changes to stop the high Zeri-Sivir priority at all levels of play.

The mid lane is now the developer’s focus heading into Worlds 2022. Five mid lane champions are in Riot’s sights with three nerfs and two buffs. Azir, Ahri, and Sylas fall into the former group, with their durability taking the biggest hit with Azir facing more damage-focused nerfs.

As for buffs, Twisted Fate and Kassadin are getting some smaller changes. Kassadin’s Q will cost less mana and have a lower cooldown, while Twisted Fate’s Q will deal more damage, with W costing less mana to get those empowered autos.

That plus changes to Stopwatch and Zhonya’s Hourglass ⁠— both becoming more expensive, but more value being put into the full item ⁠— could see some variations in both mid lane picks, and how they are itemized.

Riot Games Azir has risen up in popularity during the latter half of League of Legends Season 12.

You can find the full LoL patch 12.17 notes below, courtesy of Riot. These are tentative all the way up to the patch release date of September 8, and we’ll keep you updated with all that right here.

LoL patch 12.17 notes

Champions

Ahri

Base stats

Health: 570 ⇒ 550

E: Charm

Charm duration: 1.4/1.55/1.7/1.85/2 seconds ⇒ 1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8/2 seconds

Azir

W: Arise!

AP ratio: 60% ⇒ 50%

E: Shifting Sands

Cooldown: 19/18/17/16/15 seconds ⇒ 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 seconds

Camille

Passive: Adaptive Defenses

Max health shield: 17% ⇒ 20%

E: Hookshot

Bonus AD ratio: 75% ⇒ 90%

Ezreal

E: Arcane Shift

Cooldown: 28/25/22/19/16 seconds ⇒ 26/23/20/17/14 seconds

Graves

Q: End of the Line

Cooldown: 12/11/10/9/8 seconds ⇒ 13/11.5/10/8.5/7 seconds

R: Collateral Damage

Damage: 250/400/550 ⇒ 275/425/575

Hecarim

Q: Rampage

Damage: 60/90/120/150/180 (+90% bAD) ⇒ 60/85/110/135/160 (+95% bAD)

Damage per stack: 25 (+3% per 100 bAD) ⇒ 4% (+6% per 100 bAD)

Cooldown reduction per stack: 1 second ⇒ 0.75 seconds

Maximum number of stacks: 2 ⇒ 3

Stack falloff: All at duration end ⇒ 1 stack per second at duration end

Mana cost: 28/31/34/37/40 ⇒ 30

W: Spirit of Dread

[NEW] Hecarim gains 15/20/25/30/35 armor and magic resist while Spirit of Dread is active

E: Devastating Charge

Minimum damage; 30/45/60/75/90 (+55% bAD) ⇒ 30/45/60/75/90 (+50% bAD)

Maximum damage: 60/90/120/150/180 (+110% bAD) ⇒ 60/90/120/150/180 (+100% bAD)

Minimum knockback: 250 ⇒ 150

Maximum knockback: 450 ⇒ 350

Cooldown: 20/19/18/17/16 seconds ⇒ 17 seconds

R: Onslaught of Shadows

Fear duration: 0.75-2 seconds based on distance traveled ⇒ 0.75-1.5 seconds based on distance traveled

Kassadin

Q: Null Sphere

Cooldown: 11/10.5/10/9.5/9 seconds ⇒ 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 seconds

Maokai

Passive: Sap Magic

[NEW] Getting hit by large jungle monsters reduces cooldown by 1 second per auto

Q: Bramble Smash

Base damage: 70/110/150/190/230 (+40% AP) ⇒ 65/110/155/200/245 (+40% AP)

[NEW] Max health damage: 2/2.25/2.5/2.75/3%

[NEW] Now deals 20/35/50/65/80 bonus damage to monsters

E: Sapling Toss

Removed max health damage

Base damage total: 20/45/70/95/120 ⇒ 45/80/115/150/185 (+40% AP)(+3% tHP)

Brush damage total: 40/90/140/190/240 ⇒ 75/135/195/255/315 (+80% AP)(+6% tHP) Empowered damage does not affect minions

Mana cost: 60/70/80/90/100 ⇒ 45/55/65/75/85

Slow: 35% ⇒ 45%

[NEW] Empowered brush slow amount: 55%

R: Nature’s Grasp

Missile initial speed: 50 ⇒ 100

Missile max speed: 650 ⇒ 750

Missile acceleration: 250 ⇒ 300

[NEW] Move speed on champion hit: 40/50/60% move speed decaying over 2 seconds

Miss Fortune

Q: Double Up

Physical damage: 20/40/60/80/100 (+100% AD)(+35% AP) ⇒ 20/45/70/95/120 (+100% AD)(+35% AP)

Cast time: 0.25 seconds ⇒ matches basic attack time

W: Strut

Mana cost: 45 ⇒ 35

Attack speed: 40/55/70/85/100% ⇒ 50/65/80/95/110%

E: Make it Rain

Cooldown: 18/16/14/12/10 seconds ⇒ 18/17/16/15/14 seconds

Full damage: 80/115/150/185/220 (+80% AP) ⇒ 70/100/130/160/190 (+100% AP)

Slow: 40/45/50/55/60% ⇒ 50% (+4% per 100 AP)

R: Bullet Time

Bonus critical chance damage: 20% of each wave’s damage ⇒ 30%

Nami

E: Tideblesser’s Blessing

Electrocute only counts as one damage instance

Nocturne

Base stats

Attack speed: 0.668 ⇒ 0.721

Passive: Umbra Blades

Cooldown: 14 seconds ⇒ 13 seconds

Rell

W: Ferromancy: Crash Down

Dismount move speed: 250 ⇒ 280

E: Attract and Repel

Cooldown: 18/16.25/14.5/12.75/11 seconds ⇒ 15 seconds

Renekton

Q: Cull the Meek

Damage: 65/100/135/170/205 (+80% bAD) ⇒ 60/90/120/150/180 (+100% bAD)

Empowered damage: 100/150/200/250/300 (+120% bAD) ⇒ 90/130/180/220/260 (+140% bAD)

Sett

W: Haymaker

Bonus AD ratio: 20% ⇒ 25%

E: Facebreaker

Slow: 50% ⇒ 70%

Sivir

Base stats

Attack damage growth: 3 ⇒ 2.8

W: Ricochet

AD ratio: 30/35/40/45/50% ⇒ 25/30/35/40/45%

Sylas

Q: Chain Lash

Cooldown: 10/9/8/7/6 seconds ⇒ 11/10/9/8/7 seconds

Taric

Base stats

Magic resist: 32 ⇒ 28

E: Dazzle

Cooldown: 15/14/13/12/11 seconds ⇒ 16/15/14/13/12 seconds

Trundle

W: Frozen Domain

Cooldown: 15/14/13/12/11 seconds ⇒ 18/17/16/15/14 seconds

Wukong

Base stats

Attack speed: 0.711 ⇒ 0.68

Movement speed: 345 ⇒ 340

Items

Guardian Angel

Cost: 2800 gold ⇒ 3000 gold

Attack damage: 40 ⇒ 45

Seeker’s Armguard

Ability power: 20 ⇒ 30

Stopwatch

Cost: 650 gold ⇒ 750 gold

Zhonya’s Hourglass