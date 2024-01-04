League of Legends 2024 patch schedule: All LoL updates & changes coming in Season 14

2024 has started and so has the new season for Riot’s MOBA League of Legends, here are the patch dates for every update this year.

Like previous years, League of Legends is looking to make strides with the title by making major changes via patches throughout the year.

Developers Riot are constantly updating the game with new items, champions, skins, and more to keep the experience as fresh as possible. Alongside major balance shifts in the form of buffs and nerfs, the devs can shape how they want the game to be played.

League of Legends will be continuing its trend of being updated every fortnight, meaning players will have 2 weeks to adjust to the new patch each time. Most of the time these patches will hit the Public Beta Environment (PBE) beforehand, so we’ll have some knowledge about what’s changing.

Here are all the Patch dates for League of Legends Season 14 across 2024:

14.1 Wednesday, Jan 10, 2024

14.2 Wednesday, Jan 24, 2024

14.3 Wednesday, Feb 7, 2024

14.4 Thursday, Feb 22, 2024

14.5 Wednesday, March 6, 2024

14.6 Wednesday, March 20, 2024

14.7 Wednesday, April 3, 2024

14.8 Wednesday, April 17, 2024

14.9 Wednesday, May 1, 2024

14.10 Wednesday, May 15, 2024

14.11 Thursday, May 30, 2024

14.12 Wednesday, June 12, 2024

14.13 Wednesday, June 26, 2024

14.14 Wednesday, July 17, 2024

14.15 Wednesday, July 31, 2024

14.16 Wednesday, Aug 14, 2024

14.17 Wednesday, Aug 28, 2024

14.18 Wednesday, Sept 11, 2024

14.19 Wednesday, Sept 25, 2024

14.20 Wednesday, Oct 9, 2024

14.21 Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024

14.22 Wednesday, Nov 6, 2024

14.23 Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024

14.24 Wednesday, Dec 11, 2024

It’s worth noting that these patch dates aren’t necessarily set in stone, meaning these could change if Riot feels they have to.

When do League of Legends patches go live?

There’s no fixed time for when patches hit the live servers for League of Legends, but generally speaking, Riot tends to put the servers down for maintenance at a similar time every fortnight.

Maintenance for North American servers generally starts at 3AM PT, with a 5AM maintenance time for EUW, and 3AM for EUNE.

OCE is typically the first region to receive the update due to time zones.

Downtime is usually around 3 hours, from there, players are able to download the patch and head right back into the Summoner’s Rift.