The countdown to League of Legends patch 11.23 has begun ⁠— here’s everything coming in the monster Season 12 preseason update, including two new Dragons, a host of LoL rune changes, more crossover Arcane skins, and plenty more.

Season 12 preseason finally gets underway

Two new dragons, major rune changes shake up meta

More crossover Arcane skins arrive

The big one is here ⁠— Season 12’s preseason update.

Riot has been preparing League of Legends players for the famous 11.23 patch for some time now, unveiling new Dragons and their game-changing Soul buffs, a host of Rune changes (and a totally new one), and an all-new “Objective Bounties” comeback mechanic designed to swing losing games.

Just about the only thing not happening in LoL patch 11.23 is champion balance tweaks: Riot Phlox has confirmed there will be no changes because “preseason throws the meta up in the air,” so “smaller balance changes aren’t worth it.”

On top of everything gameplay, Riot is adding new Arcane skins. Here’s all the details on the huge League of Legends patch 11.23, coming soon.

When is League of Legends patch 11.23?

The big Season 12 preseason update, LoL patch 11.23, will roll out as per usual on Wednesday, November 17. The download will begin roll out at 10am AEDT on the Oceanic servers, before a worldwide rollout across the rest of the day.

Here’s all the key LoL patch rollout times:

3am PT (NA)

5am GMT (EUW)

3am CET (EUNE)

8am KR (Korea)

Players can expect a few hours of downtime once patching begins.

Matchmaking and competitive queues across all League of Legends servers will be disabled three hours before the Season 12 preseason patch is deployed.

What’s coming in LoL patch 11.23?

Season 12 preseason arrives!

The preseason update for Season 12, chock full of new goodies for League of Legends players to dive into, is finally hitting live servers.

Preseason is Riot’s time to tinker with everything in League of Legends. In Season 10, it was Dragons in the Rise of the Elements update. In Season 11, the shop was overhauled with new Mythic items. This time, Riot says the goal is to “improve and build upon existing game systems” and “reward progression in a more meaningful way”.

Catch up on all the Season 12 changes here:

Caitlyn’s long-awaited update

Caitlyn finally gets her long-awaited League of Legends update, focused around her “outdated” in-game graphics, to celebrate the release of the first Riot Games television series Arcane this month.

The visual update has several changes to Caitlyn’s character model. The ADC’s iconic wide-brim purple hat is nowhere to be seen on her new model, and her fluffy crinoline also looks like it has been scrapped from the design. The character’s dress has also been trimmed slightly.

Riot confirmed the visual update on October 30, which showcased the new splash arts and skin models in a three-minute “Champion Theme” video.

Arcane, Cafe Cuties skins

Riot Games are shipping eight new League of Legends skins next patch, two of which are tied to the new Arcane series that debuted on Netflix last weekend.

The new Arcane skins arriving in this update will be from two more of the leading LoL characters that have already appeared in the show: Jinx and Caitlyn. These skins show them in the early stages of their epic stories.

Here’s all this week’s skins:

Cafe Cuties Annie Bard Gwen Sivir Soraka Vladimir

Arcane Jinx

Arcane Caitlyn

These two new Arcane skins join the Vi and Jayce releases that Riot Games added in the last patch. Dexerto expects more to be released over the next few weeks too.

League patch 11.23 will drop on November 17.

Dexerto will continue to add all planned changes as Riot reveals numbers, and as they’re leaked early on PBE servers (h/t [email protected]). Read the full notes below.

League of Legends patch 11.23 notes

Champions

Riot has confirmed there will be no champion balance changes in this update, to allow the other major tweaks and additions to “shape the meta” in the preseason.

Caitlyn Art Sustainability Update

Dragons

Chemtech Drake

Standard Buff

Now grants bonus damage against enemies that have more current health than you (up to a 5% increase in damage per stack)

Dragon Soul

If your team obtains the Chemtech Dragon Soul, they get a buff that grants them a brief second life if they die

Terrain

Gas zones emerge in four jungle locations when the terrain transforms for the Chemtech Drake, giving any champion camouflage within the zone.

Camouflaged enemies are not revealed by regular vision wards, but are revealed by Control Wards, Scryer’s Blooms, and other things that reveal invisible units.

Hextech Drake

Standard Buff

Grants attack speed and ability haste to the team that delivers the killing blow (five ability haste and 5% attack speed per stack)

Dragon Soul

Obtain the Hextech Dragon Soul to gain a unique ability that adds a chain lightning slow to your basic attacks and abilities, with a moderate cooldown

Terrain

When the terrain transforms for the Hextech Drake, pairs of Hex-gates appear across the map, allowing you to quickly travel from one location to the paired counterpart.

Hex-gates are activated with a brief channel (that can be interrupted by stuns or damage) before rapidly transporting you across the map to the corresponding Hex-gate.

Items

Doran’s Ring

[Removed] Siphon passive

[Added] Drain: Restore 0.75 Mana every second. Damaging an enemy champion increases this amount to 1.25 Mana every second for 10 seconds. If you can’t gain Mana, restore 50% of the value as Health instead.

Archangel’s Staff

Recipe changed: Tear of the Goddess + Kindlegem + Blasting Wand + 950g

AP lowered from 65 to 60

[New] +200 Health

[Changed] “Awe: Gain Ability Haste equal to 0.5% bonus mana.”

Seraph’s Embrace

AP increased from 65 to 80

[New] +250 Health

[Changed] “Awe: Gain Ability Haste equal to 1.3% bonus mana.”

Zeke’s Convergence

Passive damage lowered from [30 – 70 (based on level) + 1.5% Health + 7.5% Ability Power] to [30 – 70 (based on level)]

Sunfire Aegis

Combine cost increased from 600 to 700

[Total cost unchanged due to Aegis of the Legion’s cost decrease]

Armor increased from 30 to 35

MR increased from 30 to 35

Passive damage increased from [12 – 30 (based on level) + 1% bonus Health] to [20 – 40 (based on level) + 1% bonus Health]

[Mythic passive changed] Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 5% Tenacity and Slow Resist and 50 Health.

Aegis of the Legion

Combine cost lowered from 750 to 650

Total cost lowered from 1500 to 1400

Knight’s Vow

Base health regen lowered from 300% to 150%

[Passive changed] “Sacrifice: While your Worthy ally is nearby, redirect 10% of damage they take to you and heal for 8% of the damage dealt by your Worthy ally to Champions. If they have less than 30% Health the damage reduction is increased to 20%.

Winter’s Approach

[Passive changed] Mana Charge: Strike a target with an Ability or Attack to consume a charge and gain 3 bonus Mana , doubled if the target is a champion. Grants a maximum of 360 Mana at which point this item transforms into Fimbulwinter. Gain a new Mana Charge every 8 seconds (max 4).

Void Staff

Cost increased from 2700 to 2800

Combine cost increased from 600 to 700

AP lowered from 70 to 65

Magic pen increased from 40% to 45%

Youmuu’s Ghostblade

Total cost increased from 2900 to 3000

Combine cost increased from 700 to 800

Hextech Alternator

Recipe changed: Amp Tome + Ruby Crystal + 215g

AP lowered from 40 to 25

Hextech Rocketbelt

Recipe changed: Blasting Wand + Hextech Alternator + Amp Tome + 865g

Locket of the Iron Solari

Combine cost increased from 200 to 300

Total cost unchanged due to Aegis of the Legion’s cost decrease

Gargoyle Stoneplate

Total cost lowered from 3300 to 3200

Due to Aegis of the Legion’s cost decrease

Force of Nature

MR increased from 60 to 70

[Passive changed] “Absorb: Taking magic damage from enemy Champions grants a stack of Steadfast (max 6) for 5 seconds. Enemy Immobilizing effects grant an additional 2 stacks.”

[New Passive] Dissipate: While at 6 stacks of Steadfast, take 20% reduced magic damage and gain 10% increased Move Speed.

One spell can add a new stack of Steadfast every 1 second.

Horizon Focus

Recipe changed: Blasting Wand + Fiendish Codex + Ruby Crystal + 850g

AP lowered form 115 to 85

[New] +150 Health

[New] +15 Ability Haste

[Passive changed] Hypershot: Damaging a champion with a non-targeted Ability at over 700 range or Slowing or Immobilizing them Reveals them and increases their damage taken from you by 10% for 6 seconds.

Cosmic Drive

Recipe changed: Fiendish Codex + Aether Wisp + Ruby Crystal + 850g

AP lowered from 80 to 75

Health increased from 500 to 250

Ability Haste increased from 20 to 30

[New] +5% Movespeed

[Passive changed] Spelldance: Damaging a champion with 3 separate Attacks or Spells grants 20% Move Speed (decaying to 10%) and 40 Ability Power until exiting champion combat.

Night Harvester

Recipe changed: Blasting Wand + Hextech Alternator + Amp Tome + 865g

Shadowflame

AP increased from 80 to 100

Everfrost

Recipe changed: Kindlegem + Lost Chapter + Amp Tome + 265g

Total cost lowered from 3200 to 2800

AP lowered from 80 to 70

Mythic passive AP lowered from 15 to 10

Frostfire Gauntlet

Passive damage changed from [12 – 30 (based on level) + 1% bonus Health] to [12 + 1% bonus Health]

[Passive changed] “Snowbind: Attacks create a frost field for 1.5 seconds and deal (20 – 100 +0.5% max Health for Melee champions / 10-50 +0.25% max Health for ranged champions) bonus magic damage to all enemies in the area (4s cooldown, 6s cooldown for ranged champions). Enemies that move across the field are Slowed by 25% for melee champions and 12.5% for ranged champions (increased by your max Health).”

Turbo Chemtank

[Removed] Immolate passive

[New Passive] Refuel: Moving and dealing damage fills up the Chemtank. At 100 stacks, your next basic attack deals 40-120 (+1% max Health, + 3% Move Speed) magic damage to all nearby enemies (increased by 25% against minions and 175% against jungle monsters).

[Mythic passive changed] Grants all other Legendary items 5 Ability Haste and 50 Health.

Duskblade of Drakktharr

Total cost lowered from 3200 to 3100

Combine cost lowered form 3200 to 3100

Passive damage changed from [65 + 25% bonus Attack Damage] to [75 + 30% bonus Attack Damage for melee / 55 + 25% bonus Attack Damage for ranged]

Eclipse

Total cost lowered from 3200 to 3100

Combine cost lowered from 850 to 750

Passive cooldown changed from [8s cooldown, 16s cooldown for ranged champions] to [6s cooldown, 16s cooldown for ranged champions]

Prowler’s Claw

Total cost lowered from 3200 to 3100

Combine cost lowered from 1000 to 900

Active damage increased from [65 + 25% bonus Attack Damage] to [75 + 30% bonus Attack Damage]

Abyssal Mask

Recipe changed: [Kindlegem + Spectre’s Cowl + 650g]

Health increased from 400 to 450

Runes

First Strike (Precision)

Attacks or abilities against an enemy champion within 0.25s of entering champion combat grants 5 gold and First Strike for 3 seconds, causing you to deal 10% extra damage against champions, and granting 100% (70% for ranged champions) of bonus damage dealt as gold.

Cooldown: 25-15

Lethal Tempo (Precision)

New: Gain 15% (Melee) or 5% (Ranged) Attack Speed for 6 seconds when you attack an enemy champion. This effect stacks up to 90% (Melee) or 30% (Ranged).

New: While this effect is fully stacked, your attack speed can exceed 2.5 and you gain 50 (Melee) or 100 (Ranged) Attack Range.

Glacial Augment (Inspiration)

New: Immobilizing an enemy champion will cause 3 glacial rays to emanate from them towards you and other nearby champions, creating frozen zones for 3 (+ 100% of the immobilizing effect’s duration) seconds that slow enemies for 35% (+5% per 10% Heal and Shield Power) (+2% per 100 Ability Power) (+2% per 100 bonus Attack Damage) and reduce their damage by 15% against your allies (not including yourself).

25s cooldown.

Objectives

Riot is adding a new objective to League of Legends in Season 12: “Objective Bounties”. These will be highlighted on the mini-map, and give the entire team gold if collected while playing on Summoner’s Rift.

Baron/Elder Dragon – 500g

Dragon/Rift Herald – 500g

Outer Turret – 250g

Inner Turret – 400g

Base turret – 400g

These amounts can increase up to 60% depending on game state.

Skins

