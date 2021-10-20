All new items coming in League of Legends Season 12: Full stats & details

A handful of new Mythic and Legendary items are coming to League of Legends Season 12: We’ve got the rundown of all the preseason changes here, including their full stats and details ahead of the November launch.
League of Legends Season 12 is set to shake up the meta yet again. Two new Dragons are joining the rotation, the Inspiration and Precision rune trees are being changed again, and Objective Bounties are being added to help teams come back into the game.
There’s also a handful of new items, building on the Season 11 addition of Mythic items. They will fill the void left by the item rework, specifically targeting mages, assassins, and tank supports.
Advertisement
Here’s all the new items coming in League of Legends Season 12, including their full stats and what they do.
New tank & mage Mythic items coming in LoL Season 12
The two highlights of the new League of Legends Season 12 are the tank and mage Mythics dropping onto Summoner’s Rift.
Evenshroud is the tank Mythic, meant to give supports a new build path outside of Locket of the Iron Solari. Evenshroud buffs your allies’ damage against targets who you immobilize by 12% for five seconds, while also gaining bonus resistances through the Mythic passive.
Crown of the Shattered Queen is being added into the mage pool to give them another defensive option. It comes loaded with stats, and the Safeguarded passive reduces incoming damage by 50% for 1.5 seconds. While the shield holds, you also gain bonus Ability Power.
Advertisement
Tank-style Tear item added, new assassin item gives ultimate CD refund
Three new Legendary items have also been added, including a Tank-style tear item called Fimbulwinter, which was first released in Wild Rift.
It works much like Muramana and Seraph’s Embrace, where you must first stack the Winters Approach tear item. Once fully stacked, it gives you a big boost of mana and health, as well as a shield scaling on your current mana after you immobilize an enemy.
Axiom Arc is the name of the new assassin item, refunding a portion of your ultimate’s cooldown on takedown.
Shadowflame will also be a popular mage item — especially against enchanters — giving increasing magic penetration based on your target’s health and whether they were shielded.
Advertisement
On top of all the new items, a handful of existing Legendary items will be undergoing changes: Cosmic Drive, Horizon Focus, Demonic Embrace, Seraph’s Embrace, Force of Nature, Knight’s Vow, and Abyssal Mask.
You can find the full list of item changes in League of Legends Season 12 below.
New items in League of Legends Season 12
Mythic Items
Crown of the Shattered Queen
- 70 Ability Power
- 250 Health
- 600 Mana
- 20 Ability Haste
- You are Safeguarded, reducing incoming damage by 50%. Safeguard persists for 1.5 seconds after taking champion damage.
- While Safeguarded, gain 10-40 Ability Power (by level)
- Regain Safeguard if you haven’t taken champion damage for 40 seconds.
- Mythic Passive: 1% Move Speed & 50 Health
Evenshroud
- 200 Health
- 20 Ability Haste
- 30 Armor
- 30 Magic Resist
- Repentance: After Immobilizing champions or being immobilized, cause that target and all nearby enemies to Repent increasing the damage they take by 12% for 5 seconds
- Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 5 armor and Magic Resist
Frostfire Gauntlet
Item updated
- 350 Health
- 25 Armor
- 25 Magic Resist
- 20 Ability Haste
- Immolate: Taking or dealing damage causes you to begin dealing 12 + 1% bonus magic damage per second to nearby enemies (increased by 25% against minions and 150% against jungle monsters) for 3 seconds
- Snowbind: Attacks create a frost field for 1.5 seconds and deal magic damage to all enemies in the area. Enemies that move across the field are slowed
- Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 100 Health and 6% size
Turbo Chemtank
Item updated
- 350 Health
- 25 Armor
- 25 Magic Resist
- 20 Ability Haste
- Active – Supercharged: Grants 40% move speed towards enemies or enemy turrets for 4 seconds. Once near an enemy (or after 4 seconds) a shockwave is emitted that slows nearby champions by 50% for 1.5 seconds (90s cooldown)
- Refuel: Moving and dealing damage fills up the Chemtank. At 100 stacks, your next basic attack deals magic damage to all nearby enemies (increased by 25% against minions and 175% against jungle monsters)
- Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items 5 ability haste and 50 health
Legendary Items
Winters Approach
- 400 Health
- 500 Mana
- 15 Ability Haste
- Awe: Gain bonus health equal to 8% mana
- Mana Charge: Strike a target with an Ability or Attack to consume a charge and gain 3 bonus mana, doubled if the target is a champion. Grants a maximum of 360 mana at which point this item transforms into Fimbulwinter
Fimbulwinter
- 400 Health
- 860 Mana
- 15 Ability Haste
- Awe: Gain bonus health equal to 8% mana
- Everlasting: Immobilizing or Slowing (melee only) an enemy champion consumes 3% of current mana and grants a shield for 3 seconds, absorbing damage. The shield is increased by 80% if more than one enemy is nearby
Axiom Arc
- 55 Attack Damage
- 10 Lethality
- 25 Ability Haste
- Refresh: Whenever a Champion dies within 3 seconds of having a damaged them, refund 25% of your Ultimate Ability’s total cooldown
Shadowflame
- 80 Ability Power
- 250 Health
- Damage to champions benefits from 10-20 Magic Penetration based on the target’s current Health. (Max value at 1000 or less health, Min value at 2500 or more Health)
- Gain the max Penetration if the target was recently affected by Shields.
Cosmic Drive
Item updated
- 60 Ability Power
- 250 Health
- 30 Ability Haste
- 5% Move Speed
- After damaging champions with 3 separate Attacks or Spells, gain 30% Move Speed (decaying to 15%) and 40 Ability Power until leaving combat.
Horizon Focus
Item updated
- 110 Ability Power
- 150 Health
- Now also includes Slows to trigger Horizon Focus. (Rylai’s Crystal Scepter also works)
Demonic Embrace
Item updated
- 60 Ability Power
- 450 Health
- Dealing Ability damage burns enemies for 2/1.2% max Health magic damage every second for 4 seconds.
- Convert 2% of your bonus Health to Ability Power
Seraph’s Embrace
Item updated
- 80 Ability Power
- 860 Mana
- 250 Health
- Gain Ability Haste equal to 1.3% bonus mana
- Restore Health equal to 40% of Mana spent, up to 25-50 +10% Ability Power per cast
- Toggles can restore the same amount per 1 sec
Force of Nature
Item updated
- 350 Health
- 70 Magic Resist
- 5% Move Speed
- Absorb: Taking magic damage from enemy Champions grants a stack of Steadfast (max 6). Enemy immobilizing effects grant an additional 2 stacks.
- Dissipate: While at 6 stacks of Steadfast, take 20% reduced magic damage and gain 10% increased Move Speed
Knight’s Vow
Item updated
- 400 Health
- 10 Ability Haste
- 150% Base Health Regen
- Active – Pledge: Designate an ally who is Worth
- Sacrifice: While your Worthy ally is nearby, redirect 10% of damage they take to you and heal for 8% of the damage dealt by your Worth ally to Champions. If they have less than 30% Health the damage reduction is increased to 20%
Abyssal Mask
Item updated
Advertisement
- 400 Health
- 30 Magic Resist
- 10 Ability Haste
- Unmake: Curse nearby enemy champions, reducing their Magic Resist. For each cursed enemy, gain 7 Magic resist