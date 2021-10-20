All new items coming in League of Legends Season 12: Full stats & details

A handful of new Mythic and Legendary items are coming to League of Legends Season 12: We’ve got the rundown of all the preseason changes here, including their full stats and details ahead of the November launch.

League of Legends Season 12 is set to shake up the meta yet again. Two new Dragons are joining the rotation, the Inspiration and Precision rune trees are being changed again, and Objective Bounties are being added to help teams come back into the game.

There’s also a handful of new items, building on the Season 11 addition of Mythic items. They will fill the void left by the item rework, specifically targeting mages, assassins, and tank supports.

Advertisement

Here’s all the new items coming in League of Legends Season 12, including their full stats and what they do.

New tank & mage Mythic items coming in LoL Season 12

The two highlights of the new League of Legends Season 12 are the tank and mage Mythics dropping onto Summoner’s Rift.

Evenshroud is the tank Mythic, meant to give supports a new build path outside of Locket of the Iron Solari. Evenshroud buffs your allies’ damage against targets who you immobilize by 12% for five seconds, while also gaining bonus resistances through the Mythic passive.

Read More: League of Legends gets Arcane Netflix crossover skins

Crown of the Shattered Queen is being added into the mage pool to give them another defensive option. It comes loaded with stats, and the Safeguarded passive reduces incoming damage by 50% for 1.5 seconds. While the shield holds, you also gain bonus Ability Power.

Advertisement

Tank-style Tear item added, new assassin item gives ultimate CD refund

Three new Legendary items have also been added, including a Tank-style tear item called Fimbulwinter, which was first released in Wild Rift.

It works much like Muramana and Seraph’s Embrace, where you must first stack the Winters Approach tear item. Once fully stacked, it gives you a big boost of mana and health, as well as a shield scaling on your current mana after you immobilize an enemy.

Axiom Arc is the name of the new assassin item, refunding a portion of your ultimate’s cooldown on takedown.

Shadowflame will also be a popular mage item ⁠— especially against enchanters ⁠— giving increasing magic penetration based on your target’s health and whether they were shielded.

Advertisement

On top of all the new items, a handful of existing Legendary items will be undergoing changes: Cosmic Drive, Horizon Focus, Demonic Embrace, Seraph’s Embrace, Force of Nature, Knight’s Vow, and Abyssal Mask.

You can find the full list of item changes in League of Legends Season 12 below.

New items in League of Legends Season 12

Mythic Items

Crown of the Shattered Queen

70 Ability Power

250 Health

600 Mana

20 Ability Haste

You are Safeguarded, reducing incoming damage by 50%. Safeguard persists for 1.5 seconds after taking champion damage.

While Safeguarded, gain 10-40 Ability Power (by level)

Regain Safeguard if you haven’t taken champion damage for 40 seconds.

Mythic Passive: 1% Move Speed & 50 Health

Evenshroud

200 Health

20 Ability Haste

30 Armor

30 Magic Resist

Repentance: After Immobilizing champions or being immobilized, cause that target and all nearby enemies to Repent increasing the damage they take by 12% for 5 seconds

After Immobilizing champions or being immobilized, cause that target and all nearby enemies to Repent increasing the damage they take by 12% for 5 seconds Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 5 armor and Magic Resist

Frostfire Gauntlet

Item updated

350 Health

25 Armor

25 Magic Resist

20 Ability Haste

Immolate: Taking or dealing damage causes you to begin dealing 12 + 1% bonus magic damage per second to nearby enemies (increased by 25% against minions and 150% against jungle monsters) for 3 seconds

Taking or dealing damage causes you to begin dealing 12 + 1% bonus magic damage per second to nearby enemies (increased by 25% against minions and 150% against jungle monsters) for 3 seconds Snowbind: Attacks create a frost field for 1.5 seconds and deal magic damage to all enemies in the area. Enemies that move across the field are slowed

Attacks create a frost field for 1.5 seconds and deal magic damage to all enemies in the area. Enemies that move across the field are slowed Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 100 Health and 6% size

Turbo Chemtank

Item updated

350 Health

25 Armor

25 Magic Resist

20 Ability Haste

Active – Supercharged: Grants 40% move speed towards enemies or enemy turrets for 4 seconds. Once near an enemy (or after 4 seconds) a shockwave is emitted that slows nearby champions by 50% for 1.5 seconds (90s cooldown)

Grants 40% move speed towards enemies or enemy turrets for 4 seconds. Once near an enemy (or after 4 seconds) a shockwave is emitted that slows nearby champions by 50% for 1.5 seconds (90s cooldown) Refuel: Moving and dealing damage fills up the Chemtank. At 100 stacks, your next basic attack deals magic damage to all nearby enemies (increased by 25% against minions and 175% against jungle monsters)

Moving and dealing damage fills up the Chemtank. At 100 stacks, your next basic attack deals magic damage to all nearby enemies (increased by 25% against minions and 175% against jungle monsters) Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items 5 ability haste and 50 health

Legendary Items

Winters Approach

400 Health

500 Mana

15 Ability Haste

Awe: Gain bonus health equal to 8% mana

Gain bonus health equal to 8% mana Mana Charge: Strike a target with an Ability or Attack to consume a charge and gain 3 bonus mana, doubled if the target is a champion. Grants a maximum of 360 mana at which point this item transforms into Fimbulwinter

Fimbulwinter

400 Health

860 Mana

15 Ability Haste

Awe: Gain bonus health equal to 8% mana

Gain bonus health equal to 8% mana Everlasting: Immobilizing or Slowing (melee only) an enemy champion consumes 3% of current mana and grants a shield for 3 seconds, absorbing damage. The shield is increased by 80% if more than one enemy is nearby

Axiom Arc

55 Attack Damage

10 Lethality

25 Ability Haste

Refresh: Whenever a Champion dies within 3 seconds of having a damaged them, refund 25% of your Ultimate Ability’s total cooldown

Shadowflame

80 Ability Power

250 Health

Damage to champions benefits from 10-20 Magic Penetration based on the target’s current Health. (Max value at 1000 or less health, Min value at 2500 or more Health)

Gain the max Penetration if the target was recently affected by Shields.

Cosmic Drive

Item updated

60 Ability Power

250 Health

30 Ability Haste

5% Move Speed

After damaging champions with 3 separate Attacks or Spells, gain 30% Move Speed (decaying to 15%) and 40 Ability Power until leaving combat.

Horizon Focus

Item updated

110 Ability Power

150 Health

Now also includes Slows to trigger Horizon Focus. (Rylai’s Crystal Scepter also works)

Demonic Embrace

Item updated

60 Ability Power

450 Health

Dealing Ability damage burns enemies for 2/1.2% max Health magic damage every second for 4 seconds.

Convert 2% of your bonus Health to Ability Power

Seraph’s Embrace

Item updated

80 Ability Power

860 Mana

250 Health

Gain Ability Haste equal to 1.3% bonus mana

Restore Health equal to 40% of Mana spent, up to 25-50 +10% Ability Power per cast

Toggles can restore the same amount per 1 sec

Force of Nature

Item updated

350 Health

70 Magic Resist

5% Move Speed

Absorb: Taking magic damage from enemy Champions grants a stack of Steadfast (max 6). Enemy immobilizing effects grant an additional 2 stacks.

Taking magic damage from enemy Champions grants a stack of Steadfast (max 6). Enemy immobilizing effects grant an additional 2 stacks. Dissipate: While at 6 stacks of Steadfast, take 20% reduced magic damage and gain 10% increased Move Speed

Knight’s Vow

Item updated

400 Health

10 Ability Haste

150% Base Health Regen

Active – Pledge: Designate an ally who is Worth

Designate an ally who is Worth Sacrifice: While your Worthy ally is nearby, redirect 10% of damage they take to you and heal for 8% of the damage dealt by your Worth ally to Champions. If they have less than 30% Health the damage reduction is increased to 20%

Abyssal Mask

Item updated

Advertisement