Caitlyn is finally on the verge of getting her long-awaited League of Legends update, mainly focused around her “outdated” in-game graphics, with Riot Games secretly shipping out a modern look for the ADC in the LoL backend files.

It’s been 3,910 days since the Sheriff of Piltover was released.

Since then, Caitlyn has enjoyed a whopping 81 different changes, ranging from damage buffs (and nerfs), her base stats, and her number of Yordle Snap Traps.

In the ADC’s now decade-long League of Legends history, however, it has mainly been her gameplay that has come under Riot’s patch microscope. Caitlyn’s character model, and many of her splash arts too, still look the same as they did more than 10 years ago, when she first debuted on Summoner’s Rift.

That seems to be on the verge of changing though, with Riot Games quietly making changes to the Sheriff’s character model in the League of Legends files, and updating her look in Teamfight Tactics and Legends of Runeterra.

The wait, it seems, is finally over; nearly 4,000 days after her release, Caitlyn looks set to join the modern League of Legends roster with a major visual update.

The visual update has several changes to Caitlyn’s character model. The ADC’s iconic wide-brim purple hat is nowhere to be seen in the leaked images, and her fluffy crinoline also looks like it has been scrapped from the design.

The character’s dress has also been trimmed slightly.

The last major change is on Caitlyn’s legs; gone are the leather straps she has worn for the past decade. In their place, the Sheriff is now wearing black stockings.

Several of these visual changes also appear in Caitlyn’s new Wild Rift artwork, which is expected to ship in the mobile game’s 2.5 update. This wouldn’t be notable ⁠— the two games often have different imagery ⁠— except it has also been uncovered in a secret “Pandora” folder in the League of Legends backend files.

For now, Caitlyn’s model update has only shipped live in Teamfight Tactics, but considering how close the two games are, expect it in League of Legends soon too.

It’s worth keeping in mind, Riot Games has yet to confirm anything regarding Caitlyn or her long-awaited League of Legends update yet, so nothing is locked in.

What has been confirmed on the rework front, however, is the LoL devs are already working on several VGU (visual game updates) for older champions, with those set to drop in Season 12. They include Udyr ⁠— that update is coming in “early” 2022 ⁠— and another yet-to-be-revealed champion too.

Dexerto can confirm that the second Season 12 rework definitely won’t be for Teemo, Nocturne, Skarner, or Shyvana. Riot is expected to reveal more details soon.