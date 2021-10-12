League of Legends patch 11.21 early notes: Viego buffs, new Dragonmancer skins

League of Legends patch 11.21 is coming with plenty of LoL changes coming in the October 21 update ⁠— including the new Dragonmancer skins, buffs to Jinx, Xayah, and Viego, nerfs to Miss Fortune, and more.

Viego gets a helping hand after 11.17 nerfs hit hard

Miss Fortune, Graves, and Goredrinker nerfed — but too late for Worlds

Syndra’s major visual update is shipping, but no gameplay changes

League patch 11.21 marks the start of Riot’s end-of-season push.

With the Worlds patch now behind us, all players are looking ahead to Season 12. Between now and then though, there’s still a couple of updates to test out ⁠— and a final ranked grind to complete.

Developer Phlox said Riot are dishing up “some more solo queue champ tweaks and a few interesting system changes which should shake stuff up.”

Those interesting changes involve big nerfs to sustain in League of Legends through Conqueror and Goredrinker changes. The dominant Miss Fortune and Graves are also being nerfed after their Worlds 2021 triumphs, while Viego is leading the pack for buffs.

Here’s what we know about League of Legends patch 11.21.

When is LoL patch 11.21?

League of Legends patch 11.21 is set to arrive on-time on October 20. Servers will shut off at around 5am local time (depending on server location), before booting back online at 8am.

Oceania will be the first server to receive the patch, with notes dropping as the update starts shipping. You can expect those on October 19 at around 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST.

What’s coming in LoL patch 11.21?

Viego buffs incoming as Ruined King struggles in all roles

The Ruined King has been locked down since the end of the Rise of the Sentinels event. Viego has fallen out of favor in both pro and casual play, posting win rates lower than 48.2% across his three main roles: Jungle (48.14%), mid lane (47.82%), and top lane (44.66%).

Following on from his massive LoL patch 11.17 changes, which really kneecapped him, Riot are giving him a bit of extra power back.

What exactly will change remains to be seen ⁠— his last major update hit his Sovereign’s Domination passive hard. However, expect Riot to plump up the Ruined King’s win rate across all three roles.

Miss Fortune nerfs too late for Worlds meta

Miss Fortune has been the dominant force of Worlds 2021. She’s risen from the ashes to be the best AD carry at the international event, boasting a 95.7% presence ⁠— the highest of all champions tied with Lee Sin.

It’s not just pros finding great use out of Miss Fortune. She currently boasts a 52.82% win rate in solo queue with a whopping 29.25% pick rate, something that has only skyrocketed since her Worlds domination.

The Miss Fortune nerfs might come too late for affecting the Worlds meta, but it’ll at least curb players on their end-of-season ranked grind.

Goredrinker finally nerfed after months of pleas

It’s finally happened ⁠— Riot have stopped nerfing Goredrinker champions and targeted the item itself. It’s another nerf that has come too late to affect Worlds, but after terrorizing Summoner’s Rift for months, it should finally be put to bed.

The Mythic item is getting a total makeover, losing its health regen base stat as well as the Spite passive that increased damage while on low health. The Thirsting Slash active will also do less damage, with its scaling changing from total AD to just base AD.

Goredrinker’s long-lost cousin Stridebreaker is also affected by the last change, and so is key component Ironspike Whip.

The changes should put a stop to assassins building Goredrinker, but still make it a viable item for the bruisers it was designed for.

New Dragonmancer skins includes Prestige cosmetic for Volibear

The Dragonmancer skinline which launched in October 2020 is returning at the same time in 2021.

These new skins, including a Prestige one for Volibear, build on the storyline set in the last release, as the champions try to bring a end to Brand’s reign of terror as the Eternal Dragon.

The following champions are receiving (at least) one of the new Dragonmancer skins:

Kai’Sa

Karma

Thresh

Volibear

Yasuo Dream Dragon Truth Dragon



Dexerto can confirm each of the base Dragonmancer skins will receive nine chromas. Volibear’s Prestige skin chromas, however, are yet to be confirmed.

League patch 11.21 will launch on October 21.

You can find the full League of Legends patch 11.21 preview below, courtesy of Riot.

League of Legends patch 11.21 notes

Champions

Akshan

Nerfs TBC

Graves

Nerfs TBC

Jinx

Buffs TBC

Karthus

Nerfs TBC

Lux

Buffs TBC

Miss Fortune

Nerfs TBC

Quinn

Nerfs TBC

Sion

Buffs TBC

Teemo

Buffs TBC

Viego

Buffs TBC

Xayah

Buffs TBC

Items

Goredrinker

REMOVED: 150% Base health regen

REMOVED: Spite passive

NEW: 8% Omnivamp

Thirsting Slash active damage changed from 100% AD physical damage to 175% base AD physical damage

Stridebreaker

AD increased from 45 to 50

Halting Slash active damage changed from 100% AD physical damage to 175% base AD physical damage

Runes

Conqueror (Precision)

Nerfs TBC

Guardian (Resolve)

Nerfs TBC

Ingenious Hunter (Domination)

Buffs TBC

Health Stat Shard

Buffs TBC

Skins

Lagoon Dragon Kai’Sa

Seeking the power to purify the land of Brand’s corruption, Kai’Sa plunged into the depths of the Lagoon Dragon’s waters, despite terrifying legends of the endless deep. However, the Dragon recognized her for her courage to face the unknown and blessed her with its gifts. Now, she adventures the world, cleansing the land and protecting those who cannot protect themselves.

Tranquility Dragon Karma

As Brand’s corruption spread, Karma sought the power to restore peace. When her desperate search throughout the land failed, Karma was left with nowhere left to look but within. After months of quiet contemplation, the fabled Tranquility Dragon greeted her in a vision. She awoke with the dragon’s gift, the power to bring tranquil peace to face Brand’s raging violence.

Steel Dragon Thresh

The Steel Dragon, happiest curled up in its cavernous archive amidst its treasures, needed someone with a talent for acquiring esoteric new treasures– and its eye fell on Thresh. Honored to assist, Thresh’s limitless appetite for acquisition warped into obsession. Now he stops at nothing to acquire what he wants, justifying his cruelty in the name of his benefactor.

Duality Dragon Volibear

Volibear was the greatest terror in the forest, until the nearby volcano erupted. In the frenzy of escape, Volibear came across a child who was similarly trapped, and heeded a strange instinct– he saved the child. The Duality Dragon saw and made the mighty predator an offer: the power to hone the duality of his nature, both fury and compassion.

Duality Dragon Volibear Prestige Edition

Volibear stands poised between the two drives of his core self– rage and mercy, impulse and restraint, neither overwhelming the other. Balance is an active struggle; each day the predator and protector clash, and each day Volibear’s will grows stronger by the grace of the dragon’s gift.

Dream Dragon Yasuo

The song of steel grew silent, and Yasuo was the last living soul on the battlefield– though he imagined he could hear the thankful murmurs of the villagers he’d protected. Wounded and dying, Yasuo produced his flute to play a last haunting elegy. The Dragon of Dreams descended from its mountaintop, moved by Yasuo’s song, and offered him its power…

Truth Dragon Yasuo

Alone against an army, Yasuo chose to stand and fight. He blocked a narrow pass between two mountains, allowing innocents to escape the bloodshed. Wielding the truth of steel as a dance, he felled countless foes– but even he could not hold out forever. The Dragon of Truth, moved by his swordsmanship, came down from its peak to bless him…