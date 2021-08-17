The update cycle for League of Legends patch 11.17 has begun ⁠— here’s all the early LoL notes & changes coming in the August 25 update, including long-awaited Viego nerfs, changes for Lucian and Amumu, updates for Fleet Footwork, new Crime City skins, and plenty more.

Viego finally gets nerfs

Lucian, Amumu headline 11.17 changes

Crime City, Phoenix skins unveiled

This League of Legends update will be “a bit more solo queue focused,” lead balance dev Jeevun Sidhu has confirmed, with “a light set of buffs and nerfs.”

This is because the LoL pro scene will be on a short hiatus for 11.17, with some teams beginning their offseason, and others bracing for a Worlds run. This gives Riot the liberty to balance solely for ranked queues, and that’s put Viego, Lucian, Amumu, and plenty more in their sights for the August update.

The delayed Fleet Footwork buffs will also drop this patch.

And, finally, two skin lines will be getting cosmetic releases; three champions are getting “Phoenix” branded skins, while five are in line for Crime City upgrades.

Here’s all the details on League of Legends patch 11.17, coming in two weeks.

When is League of Legends patch 11.17?

The next Season 11 update, LoL patch 11.17, is expected to roll out on schedule on Wednesday, August 25. The download will begin roll out around 10am AEDT on the Oceanic servers, before a worldwide rollout across the rest of the day.

Here’s all the key LoL patch rollout times:

3am PT (NA)

5am GMT (EUW)

3am CET (EUNE)

8am KR (Korea)

Players can expect a few hours of downtime once patching begins.

Matchmaking and competitive queues across all League of Legends servers will be disabled three hours before the upcoming Season 11 patch is officially deployed.

What’s coming in League of Legends patch 11.17?

Viego to finally cop nerfs

Since his debut back in 11.2, the Ruined King has divided LoL players right down the middle. He’s an incredibly popular character (Viego still boasts a 13.63% play rate months after his release), but the king’s power across ranked and pro play ⁠— where he has a monster 77.5% presence ⁠— has annoyed many too.

Now, fifteen patches later, Riot is finally nerfing him.

These long-awaited changes are set to ship in League of Legends patch 11.17, and will include major nerfs for his healing passive, Q, E, ultimate, and more.

Lucian headed back to LoL bot lane

Riot revealed planned Lucian tweaks on August 10. They include a new passive ⁠— “Vigilance” ⁠— which gives the marksman bigger ally buffs, cheaper mana costs for his W ability, and changes to his Culling ultimate via damage.

The ADC’s stats have also been shifted slightly.

Dexerto can confirm Lucian’s two iconic abilities, “Piercing Light” (Q) and “Relentless Pursuit” (E), won’t be in the League of Legends patch 11.17 changes.

Amumu gets more Q charges

Amumu as a jungler in League of Legends Season 11 has certainly seen brighter days. Right now, his power is quite underwhelming at higher levels of play. His win rate above Platinum rank is the lowest out of all junglers, at 43.61%.

Luckily for Amumu mains, changes are coming; the devs want to give him a “well-deserved” power boost, making the sad mummy just a little bit happier.

Balance dev Jeevun Sidhu has confirmed that Amumu’s iconic Q ability, Bandage Toss, will now have two charges once League of Legends patch 11.17 arrives.

Crime City, Phoenix skins revealed

Riot Games are shipping several League of Legends skin lines in the next update, including five “Crime City” cosmetics, and three “Phoenix” skins.

The Crime City skins adds to an ever-growing collection Mafia-themed cosmetics in the game, while the Phoenix skins are new. These are branded Divine, Graceful, and Brave, and seem to be the start of a new alternate-universe set for Runeterra.

Here’s all the new LoL skins:

Crime City Nightmare Akali ⁠— 1350 RP Darius ⁠— 1350 RP Shaco ⁠— 1350 RP Twisted Fate ⁠— 1350 RP Zyra ⁠— 1350 RP

Divine Phoenix Anivia ⁠— 1350 RP

Graceful Phoenix Seraphine ⁠— 1350 RP

Brave Phoenix Xayah ⁠— 1350 RP

Each new Crime City Nightmare skin will come with nine chromas. Dexerto can reveal the “Phoenix” skins will also include chromas, though only eight per champ.

League patch 11.17 will drop on August 25.

Dexerto will continue to add all planned changes as Riot reveals numbers, and as they’re leaked early on PBE servers (h/t [email protected]). Read the full notes below.

League of Legends patch 11.17 early notes

Champions

Akshan

Lucian

Gangplank

Amumu

Graves

Irelia

Kayn

Leona

Viego

Zed

Ekko

Evelynn

Lissandra

Nami

Senna

Teemo

Xayah

Items

Hullbreaker

Youmuu’s Ghostblade

Divine Sunderer

Serpent’s Fang

Wit’s End

Runes

Fleet Footwork

Ranged healing from minions effectiveness 20% ⇒ 10%.

Heal 30-60 (+30% bAD) (+20% AP) ⇒ 10-100 (+50% bAD) (+35% AP).

[New] Melee healing from minions is 30% effective.

LoL patch 11.17 skins

Coming soon…