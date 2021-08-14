LoL Coven event guide: New skins, missions, rewards, more

League of Legends’ new Coven event is giving players the chance to grab a new Prestige skin, as well as other in-game goodies. Here’s what you need to know, including all the new skins, missions, rewards, and more.

Want to grind some more after Rise of the Sentinels? Well, at least with the Coven event in League of Legends you don’t have to worry about filtering through a sub-par visual novel.

Starting just as the previous event ended, with Coven you’ll be able to grind the normal way ⁠— with regular in-game missions ⁠— but with plenty of rewards for those who put in the time.

Here’s a guide to League’s Coven event, and how to get that sweet Prestige skin.

Coven & Old God skins arriving in LoL patch 11.16

It’s in the name, but the Coven event lines up with the latest League of Legends skin release.

Five new Coven skins for Ahri, Ashe, Cassiopeia, Evelynn and LeBlanc ⁠— a Prestige one for the latter ⁠— have arrived on LoL patch 11.16. Featuring the signature dark purple-and-black tones of the fan-favorite skin line, there’s plenty of hype around them.

In the same vein, two Old Gods, Malphite and Warwick, are joining the skin line too. Taking on a different name (one with less connection to witches), the Old Gods feature the same color waves, but with a twist.

New Phoenix and Crime City Nightmare skins also in Coven event

The Coven skins aren’t the only new content dropping during the event. In LoL patch 11.17, new Phoenix and Crime City Nightmare skins will be added.

Crime City Nightmare, which won Riot’s 2020 skin poll, features Akali, Darius, Shaco, Twisted Fate, and Zyra. Chromas and icons for the fantastical criminal underbelly of Runeterra will drop after the update.

On a brighter note, Divine Phoenix Anivia, Graceful Phoenix Seraphine, and Brave Phoenix Xayah are on their way too. There’s no Rakan skin in the set, making this Xayah’s first unique skin outside of the Lover’s Duo (Rakan has his Invictus Gaming skin separate from Xayah).

League of Legends Coven event missions

Of course, to unlock all this amazing content, you need to complete some missions to get Coven tokens.

You can significantly increase your token generation by buying a Coven event pass for 1650 RP (you’ll need this to get the Prestige LeBlanc skin too). Not only does it give you bonus missions to grind, but also some Coven orbs and 200 Tokens.

Then, you’ll need to play the game to make the rest. Here’s what you need to do.

Coven Mission # Objective Rewards Mission 1 Win a game as, with or against Malphite, Warwick or Ashe; or play 4 games 20 Tokens Mission 2 As a team, destroy 12 structures; or play four games 20 Tokens Mission 3 Get 30 champion takedowns; or play four games 20 Tokens Mission 4 Deal 90,000 physical damage to champions; or play six games 20 Tokens & Event Icon Mission 5 Win a game as, with or against Cassiopeia, Ahri, or Evelynn; or play four games 20 Tokens Mission 6 Gain 60 Vision Score; or play four games 20 Tokens Mission 7 Earn 50 Crowd Control score; or play four games 20 Tokens Mission 8 Deal 72,000 magic damage to champions; or play six games 25 Tokens Mission 9 Kill 10 champions; or play four games 20 Tokens Mission 10 Kill 12 ‘Buff’ jungle monsters (Red, Blue); or play four games 20 Tokens Mission 11 Kill 350 minions; or play four games 20 Tokens Mission 12 Play two games as, with or against Coven or Old God skins; or play six games 25 Tokens & Eternals Capsule

League of Legends Coven event rewards

You can cash in the tokens you earn during the Coven event for some sick in-game rewards. The usual offerings of a Prestige skin, chromas, summoner icons, loading screen borders, and more are on offer.

You can find the full Coven event in-game shop below. More content will be arriving in patch 11.17, so we’ll update the list then once it drops.

Item Cost 100 Prestige Points & Icon 2200 Tokens Coven LeBlanc Prestige Edition & Icon 2000 Tokens Spirit Blossom Little Legend Egg 600 Tokens Heroic Hatchlings Little Legend Egg 600 Tokens Little Legend Rare Egg 300 Tokens Coven LeBlanc Chroma (Dark Ritual) & Icon 300 Tokens Coven Evelynn Chroma (Dark Ritual) & Icon 300 Tokens Coven Ahri Chroma (Dark Ritual) & Icon 300 Tokens Coven Ashe Chroma (Dark Ritual) & Icon 300 Tokens Coven Camille Chroma (Dark Ritual) & Icon 300 Tokens Coven Cassiopeia Chroma (Dark Ritual) & Icon 300 Tokens Coven Lissandra Chroma (Dark Ritual) & Icon 300 Tokens Coven Morgana Chroma (Dark Ritual) & Icon 300 Tokens Coven Zyra Chroma (Dark Ritual) & Icon 300 Tokens Old God Malphite Chroma (Dark Ritual) & Icon 300 Tokens Old God Warwick Chroma (Dark Ritual) & Icon 300 Tokens Coven Ahri Border & Icon 250 Tokens Coven Ashe Border & Icon 250 Tokens Coven Cassiopeia Border & Icon 250 Tokens Coven Evelynn Border & Icon 250 Tokens Coven Malphite Border & Icon 250 Tokens Coven Warwick Border & Icon 250 Tokens Coven 2021 Orb 200 Tokens 3 Keys 180 Tokens 1 Key 60 Tokens Mystery Emote 60 Tokens Random Champion Shard 50 Tokens 1 Key Fragment 20 Tokens 100 Blue Essence 10 Tokens 10 Blue Essence 1 Token

When does the Coven event finish?

After kicking off during League of Legends patch 11.16, the Coven event is set to wrap up on September 13 ⁠— just in time for patch 11.18.

More content will be added in LoL patch 11.17 too, so be sure to check back in then for all the new Phoenix and Crime City Nightmare skins.