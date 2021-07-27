The update cycle for League of Legends patch 11.16 has begun ⁠— here’s all the early LoL notes & changes coming in the August 11 update, including the long-planned Sona rework, Jhin and Shaco buffs, shock changes for the Fleet Footwork rune, new Coven skins, and plenty more.

Long-awaited Sona rework finally arrives

Fleet Footwork rune get shock 11.16 changes

New Coven, Old Gods skins revealed

After a “major shake-up” last update, Riot Games are winding things back in a little as League of Legends settles in the middle of the year.

That doesn’t mean there’s not plenty of balance changes though; Jhin, Shaco, Maokai, and plenty more are on the menu buffs-wise, while Lee Sin, Diana, and Xin Zhao are all being nerfed a little after their period of dominance. The long-awaited Sona rework will also finally drop this update, after a half-year of waiting.

In the runes department, Fleet Footwork is getting buffed.

There’s also a spooky element to the August 11 update ⁠— five Coven skins and two “Old Gods” cosmetics will be released once the three-week cycle ends.

Here’s all the details on League of Legends patch 11.16, coming in two weeks.

When is League of Legends patch 11.16?

Riot has confirmed the League of Legends development team will be adhering to their mid-season working break for the second year in a row.

That means the next Season 11 update, LoL patch 11.16, will actually spend three weeks testing, rather than a fortnight, and will roll out on Wednesday, August 11. Once it does arrive, the download will begin at 10am AEDT on the Oceanic servers, before a worldwide rollout across the rest of the day.

Here’s all the key LoL patch rollout times:

3am PT (NA)

5am GMT (EUW)

3am CET (EUNE)

8am KR (Korea)

Players can expect a few hours of downtime once the patch begins. Matchmaking and competitive queues across all League of Legends servers will be disabled three hours before the delayed Season 11 patch is officially deployed.

What’s coming in League of Legends patch 11.16?

Sona gets Season 11 update

Sona had center-stage taken away from her in League of Legends by both Seraphine and this year’s massive item overhaul. Now though, the Maven of the Strings is set to make an encore, with Riot buffing her in a hefty rework slated for the very next Season 11 update.

The major problem Riot has faced is Sona is a weaker version of Seraphine. Her ultimate isn’t as powerful, her abilities do less while costing more, and in basically every situation, the Piltovan K/DA star is better than Demacia’s finest.

“Preseason’s item changes have not been great to Sona,” dev Jeevun Sidhu revealed. “At the same time, she is supposed to feel rewarded to play with allies, but her mana restore mechanics are more framed as punishments.”

Sidhu added: “What we’re hoping for here is to buff Sona and cement her hyperscaling fantasy in a way that doesn’t solely rely on needing lane farm.”

Sona rework is live on the PBE! The Maven of the Strings is having her passive, Q, W, E, and ultimate all changed in the long-awaited #LeagueOfLegends Season 11 update. pic.twitter.com/j5quKSHAV5 — League of Legends News (@lol_insider) July 23, 2021

Coven, Old Gods skins

Riot Games are shipping several spooky League of Legends skin lines in the next update, including five “Coven” cosmetics, and two “Old Gods” skins.

These new alternate skins were originally all Coven-themed, before players asked Riot to swap Malphite and Warwick to more fitting styles. This is because a “Coven” is usually just for witches, and didn’t fit the bruisers’ updated designs.

Here’s all the new LoL skins:

Ahri (Coven) ⁠— 1350 RP

Ashe (Coven) ⁠— 1350 RP

Cassiopeia (Coven) ⁠— 1350 RP

Evelynn (Coven) ⁠— 1820 RP

LeBlanc (Coven) ⁠— Prestige

Malphite (Old Gods) ⁠— 1350 RP

Warwick (Old Gods) ⁠— 1350 RP

Each of the new League of Legends skins will come with nine chromas, except Evelynn’s legendary cosmetic; the Agony’s Embrace is getting just six for hers.

League patch 11.16 will drop on August 11.

Dexerto will continue to add all planned changes as Riot reveals numbers, and as they’re leaked early on PBE servers (h/t [email protected]). Read the full notes below.

League of Legends patch 11.16 early notes

Champions

Buffs

Jhin

Jarvan IV

Maokai

Nunu

Shaco

Vladimir

Sivir

Nerfs

Diana

Fiora

Lee Sin

Lulu

Tahm Kench

Xin Zhao

Ziggs

Adjustments

Sona

Items

Changes

Dark Seals

Redemption

Runes

Changes

Fleet Footwork

Skins

Coming soon…