EsportsLeague of Legends

LoL 2024 rostermania: LCK & LPL roster changes and rumors

LCK LPL rostermania 2024Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

The LPL and LCK off-season has immediately been plunged into chaos as both regions scramble to pick up the best League of Legends players they can before next year. Here’s everything you need to know about LoL LPL and LCK roster rumors and changes ahead of 2024.

Rumors and reports of roster moves are spread out over a much longer period when it comes to Western teams and the LEC/LCS off-season; between the LPL and LCK, everything tends to happen all at once.

As a result, the free agency period opening has kicked off the so-called “stove league” between regions as teams scramble to pick up the very best talent they can. With a number of super teams predicted to crumble ahead of 2024 like JDG and Gen.G, there’s a lot of potential for new rosters to be built as strong players are released into free agency.

What’s more, it’s already been confirmed that some teams are splitting up. The combo of ShowMaker and Canyon is splitting off after they played together for years, for instance, as has been confirmed by DPlus KIA.

Worlds-2020-Damwon-Showmaker-CanyonDavid Lee/Riot Games
2024 will see Canyon and ShowMaker separate after years of success together.

And, while not much has been reported within the LPL at the time of writing, there are a few rumored moves already as players look for a new destination in the off-season. It’s likely that more LPL news will come once Nest 2023 has concluded.

Our tracker features the current roster changes and rumors in the LCK & LPL where you will also be able to find the latest rumors from both regions. We’ll keep updating this article as more information becomes available about these 2024 rosters.

All LCK and LPL roster changes

LCK Teams

Team Top Jungle Mid Bot Support
T1 Zeus Oner Faker Gumayusi Keria
DRX Rascal Juhan/Sponge Setab/Kyeahoo Paduck Pleata
DPlus KIA Kingen Lucid ShowMaker Aiming Kellin
Liiv SANDBOX Clear Willer TBD Hena JeongHoon
Hanwha Life Esports TBD Grizzly* Zeka Viper Delight
KT Rolster TBD TBD Bdd TBD TBD
Gen.G Kiin Canyon* Chovy* Peyz Lehends*
OK BRION TBD gideon Karis Envyy TBD
Nongshim RedForce DnDn Sylvie* FIESTA Jiwoo* Peter*
Kwangdong Freecs DuDu YoungJae BuLLDoG Taeyoon Andil

LPL Teams

Team Top Jungle Mid Bot Support
Top Esports Shanji* Tian Creme* JackeyLove Ming*
JingDong Gaming 369* Kanavi* knight* Ruler* Missing*
Bilibili Gaming Bin Xun Yagao Elk On
EDward Gaming Ale JieJie FoFo Uzi* Meiko
FunPlus Phoenix Xiaolaohu H4cker Care Lwx QiuQiu
LNG Esports Zika Tarzan Scout GALA* Hang
OhMyGod TBD* Aki TBD* Able ppgod
Rare Atom Xiaoxu TBD Strive Assum Baolan
Ninjas in Pajamas Invincible shad0w Angel Photic Zhou
Thunder Talk HOYA* Beichuan ucal 1xn yaoyao
Anyone’s Legend Zdz Xiaohao pinz iBoy TBD
Invictus Gaming YSKM Tianzhen Cryin Ahn Wink
LGD Gaming Decade/fearness Meteor haichao Lpc Jinjiao
Weibo Gaming TheShy* WeiWei Xiaohu Light Crisp
Ultra Prime Hery Ning Dream Doggo SwordArt
Team WE Cube Heng Shanks Hope Iwandy
RNG Breathe Wei Tangyuan LP LvMao

Note: The asterisk next to a player indicates a potential transfer that has been reported but not officially confirmed. If an asterisk is next to a player who was on that roster in 2023, it means that their place on that roster is in question and that there’s a good chance they’ll end up elsewhere.

LCK & LPL roster changes and rumors tracker

November 23

  • Gen.G’s new roster reported by daum.net as Kiin, Canyon, Chovy, Peyz, and Lehends.
  • DPlus KIA announce that they’re signing Kingen and Aiming, keeping Kellin and ShowMaker, and that they’re bringing up Lucid from their Challengers roster to form a complete team.
  • Hena and JeongHoon both sign with Liiv SANDBOX to fill out their bot lane.
  • Nongshim RedForce confirm FIESTA and DnDn will be staying with the team in 2024.

November 22

November 21

November 20

November 19

  • jojopyun was in talks with Liiv Sandbox to join the LCK according to a report from Sheep Esports, though he ultimately decided to stick with C9. As a result, their mid laner is still up in the air.
  • Rumored Top Esports roster will be Shanji, Tian, Creme, JackeyLove, and Ming according to IWDominate. Rookie and Wayward’s destinations are yet unknown if this rumor comes to fruition.

November 12

  • Following JDG’s Semifinal loss at the hand of T1, head coach Homme revealed he’d be taking a break next year and stepping down from his head coach role effective immediately.

November 3

October 25

October 16

September 25

  • Mole parts ways with Rare Atom.

September 12

  • Feather departs Rare Atom.

August 15

  • Leyan leaves Rare Atom.

June 21

  • beishang leaves Invictus Gaming a short time after they missed LPL Playoffs.

