LoL 2024 rostermania: LCK & LPL roster changes and rumors
The LPL and LCK off-season has immediately been plunged into chaos as both regions scramble to pick up the best League of Legends players they can before next year. Here’s everything you need to know about LoL LPL and LCK roster rumors and changes ahead of 2024.
Rumors and reports of roster moves are spread out over a much longer period when it comes to Western teams and the LEC/LCS off-season; between the LPL and LCK, everything tends to happen all at once.
As a result, the free agency period opening has kicked off the so-called “stove league” between regions as teams scramble to pick up the very best talent they can. With a number of super teams predicted to crumble ahead of 2024 like JDG and Gen.G, there’s a lot of potential for new rosters to be built as strong players are released into free agency.
What’s more, it’s already been confirmed that some teams are splitting up. The combo of ShowMaker and Canyon is splitting off after they played together for years, for instance, as has been confirmed by DPlus KIA.
And, while not much has been reported within the LPL at the time of writing, there are a few rumored moves already as players look for a new destination in the off-season. It’s likely that more LPL news will come once Nest 2023 has concluded.
Our tracker features the current roster changes and rumors in the LCK & LPL where you will also be able to find the latest rumors from both regions. We’ll keep updating this article as more information becomes available about these 2024 rosters.
All LCK and LPL roster changes
LCK Teams
|Team
|Top
|Jungle
|Mid
|Bot
|Support
|T1
|Zeus
|Oner
|Faker
|Gumayusi
|Keria
|DRX
|Rascal
|Juhan/Sponge
|Setab/Kyeahoo
|Paduck
|Pleata
|DPlus KIA
|Kingen
|Lucid
|ShowMaker
|Aiming
|Kellin
|Liiv SANDBOX
|Clear
|Willer
|TBD
|Hena
|JeongHoon
|Hanwha Life Esports
|TBD
|Grizzly*
|Zeka
|Viper
|Delight
|KT Rolster
|TBD
|TBD
|Bdd
|TBD
|TBD
|Gen.G
|Kiin
|Canyon*
|Chovy*
|Peyz
|Lehends*
|OK BRION
|TBD
|gideon
|Karis
|Envyy
|TBD
|Nongshim RedForce
|DnDn
|Sylvie*
|FIESTA
|Jiwoo*
|Peter*
|Kwangdong Freecs
|DuDu
|YoungJae
|BuLLDoG
|Taeyoon
|Andil
LPL Teams
|Team
|Top
|Jungle
|Mid
|Bot
|Support
|Top Esports
|Shanji*
|Tian
|Creme*
|JackeyLove
|Ming*
|JingDong Gaming
|369*
|Kanavi*
|knight*
|Ruler*
|Missing*
|Bilibili Gaming
|Bin
|Xun
|Yagao
|Elk
|On
|EDward Gaming
|Ale
|JieJie
|FoFo
|Uzi*
|Meiko
|FunPlus Phoenix
|Xiaolaohu
|H4cker
|Care
|Lwx
|QiuQiu
|LNG Esports
|Zika
|Tarzan
|Scout
|GALA*
|Hang
|OhMyGod
|TBD*
|Aki
|TBD*
|Able
|ppgod
|Rare Atom
|Xiaoxu
|TBD
|Strive
|Assum
|Baolan
|Ninjas in Pajamas
|Invincible
|shad0w
|Angel
|Photic
|Zhou
|Thunder Talk
|HOYA*
|Beichuan
|ucal
|1xn
|yaoyao
|Anyone’s Legend
|Zdz
|Xiaohao
|pinz
|iBoy
|TBD
|Invictus Gaming
|YSKM
|Tianzhen
|Cryin
|Ahn
|Wink
|LGD Gaming
|Decade/fearness
|Meteor
|haichao
|Lpc
|Jinjiao
|Weibo Gaming
|TheShy*
|WeiWei
|Xiaohu
|Light
|Crisp
|Ultra Prime
|Hery
|Ning
|Dream
|Doggo
|SwordArt
|Team WE
|Cube
|Heng
|Shanks
|Hope
|Iwandy
|RNG
|Breathe
|Wei
|Tangyuan
|LP
|LvMao
Note: The asterisk next to a player indicates a potential transfer that has been reported but not officially confirmed. If an asterisk is next to a player who was on that roster in 2023, it means that their place on that roster is in question and that there’s a good chance they’ll end up elsewhere.
LCK & LPL roster changes and rumors tracker
November 23
- Gen.G’s new roster reported by daum.net as Kiin, Canyon, Chovy, Peyz, and Lehends.
- DPlus KIA announce that they’re signing Kingen and Aiming, keeping Kellin and ShowMaker, and that they’re bringing up Lucid from their Challengers roster to form a complete team.
- Hena and JeongHoon both sign with Liiv SANDBOX to fill out their bot lane.
- Nongshim RedForce confirm FIESTA and DnDn will be staying with the team in 2024.
November 22
- Zeus was reportedly being considered by both Hanwha Life Esports and JDG before T1 forked over 4 million+ to sign him.
- T1 CEO Joe Marsh accidentally leaked Canyon’s move to Gen.G in 2024 while speaking in Caedrel’s stream.
- OK BRION announce gideon as their jungler, replacing UmTi as he supposedly goes to play for Team Liquid in the LCS.
- Delight officially joins Hanwha Life Esports to replace Life.
- T1’s entire roster re-signs for 2024, and they’re keeping coach Tom despite Kkoma rejoining the team.
- DRX announce their full roster as Rascal, Juhan/Sponge, Setab/Kyeahoo, Paduck, Pleata.
November 21
- Ruler was initially rumored to be moving to EDG, but he’s since shut down those rumors and is still exploring his options. It does, however, bring into question who will be EDG’s starting ADC in 2024.
- OK BRION announce Karis for the mid lane and Envvy for ADC.
- Envvy officially leaves LGD with this announcement.
November 20
- DPlus KIA parts ways with Canyon, Canna, and Deft, as well as a significant portion of their coaching staff.
- Hanwha Life Esports part ways with Kingen and Life, as well as a few of their LCK CL players and coaching staff. Viper and Zeka are confirmed to be staying with the team meanwhile.
- BeryL leaves DRX.
- KT Rolster fractures as Kiin, Cuzz, Aiming, and Lehends all leave. Only BDD remains.
November 19
- jojopyun was in talks with Liiv Sandbox to join the LCK according to a report from Sheep Esports, though he ultimately decided to stick with C9. As a result, their mid laner is still up in the air.
- Rumored Top Esports roster will be Shanji, Tian, Creme, JackeyLove, and Ming according to IWDominate. Rookie and Wayward’s destinations are yet unknown if this rumor comes to fruition.
November 12
- Following JDG’s Semifinal loss at the hand of T1, head coach Homme revealed he’d be taking a break next year and stepping down from his head coach role effective immediately.
November 3
- In an interview with Dexerto, Doran revealed that Gen.G would be going through roster changes in 2024.
October 25
- JeongHoon headed to Liiv SANDBOX following Astralis’ LEC exit according to blix.gg.
October 16
- In an interview with Naver news, Gumayusi claimed that T1’s roster may be splitting up in 2024.
September 25
- Mole parts ways with Rare Atom.
September 12
- Feather departs Rare Atom.
August 15
- Leyan leaves Rare Atom.
June 21
- beishang leaves Invictus Gaming a short time after they missed LPL Playoffs.