LoL 2024 rostermania: LCK & LPL roster changes and rumors

The LPL and LCK off-season has immediately been plunged into chaos as both regions scramble to pick up the best League of Legends players they can before next year. Here’s everything you need to know about LoL LPL and LCK roster rumors and changes ahead of 2024.

Rumors and reports of roster moves are spread out over a much longer period when it comes to Western teams and the LEC/LCS off-season; between the LPL and LCK, everything tends to happen all at once.

Article continues after ad

As a result, the free agency period opening has kicked off the so-called “stove league” between regions as teams scramble to pick up the very best talent they can. With a number of super teams predicted to crumble ahead of 2024 like JDG and Gen.G, there’s a lot of potential for new rosters to be built as strong players are released into free agency.

Article continues after ad

What’s more, it’s already been confirmed that some teams are splitting up. The combo of ShowMaker and Canyon is splitting off after they played together for years, for instance, as has been confirmed by DPlus KIA.

Article continues after ad

David Lee/Riot Games 2024 will see Canyon and ShowMaker separate after years of success together.

And, while not much has been reported within the LPL at the time of writing, there are a few rumored moves already as players look for a new destination in the off-season. It’s likely that more LPL news will come once Nest 2023 has concluded.

Our tracker features the current roster changes and rumors in the LCK & LPL where you will also be able to find the latest rumors from both regions. We’ll keep updating this article as more information becomes available about these 2024 rosters.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

All LCK and LPL roster changes

LCK Teams

Team Top Jungle Mid Bot Support T1 Zeus Oner Faker Gumayusi Keria DRX Rascal Juhan/Sponge Setab/Kyeahoo Paduck Pleata DPlus KIA Kingen Lucid ShowMaker Aiming Kellin Liiv SANDBOX Clear Willer TBD Hena JeongHoon Hanwha Life Esports TBD Grizzly* Zeka Viper Delight KT Rolster TBD TBD Bdd TBD TBD Gen.G Kiin Canyon* Chovy* Peyz Lehends* OK BRION TBD gideon Karis Envyy TBD Nongshim RedForce DnDn Sylvie* FIESTA Jiwoo* Peter* Kwangdong Freecs DuDu YoungJae BuLLDoG Taeyoon Andil

LPL Teams

Team Top Jungle Mid Bot Support Top Esports Shanji* Tian Creme* JackeyLove Ming* JingDong Gaming 369* Kanavi* knight* Ruler* Missing* Bilibili Gaming Bin Xun Yagao Elk On EDward Gaming Ale JieJie FoFo Uzi* Meiko FunPlus Phoenix Xiaolaohu H4cker Care Lwx QiuQiu LNG Esports Zika Tarzan Scout GALA* Hang OhMyGod TBD* Aki TBD* Able ppgod Rare Atom Xiaoxu TBD Strive Assum Baolan Ninjas in Pajamas Invincible shad0w Angel Photic Zhou Thunder Talk HOYA* Beichuan ucal 1xn yaoyao Anyone’s Legend Zdz Xiaohao pinz iBoy TBD Invictus Gaming YSKM Tianzhen Cryin Ahn Wink LGD Gaming Decade/fearness Meteor haichao Lpc Jinjiao Weibo Gaming TheShy* WeiWei Xiaohu Light Crisp Ultra Prime Hery Ning Dream Doggo SwordArt Team WE Cube Heng Shanks Hope Iwandy RNG Breathe Wei Tangyuan LP LvMao

Note: The asterisk next to a player indicates a potential transfer that has been reported but not officially confirmed. If an asterisk is next to a player who was on that roster in 2023, it means that their place on that roster is in question and that there’s a good chance they’ll end up elsewhere.

LCK & LPL roster changes and rumors tracker

November 23

Gen.G’s new roster reported by daum.net as Kiin, Canyon, Chovy, Peyz, and Lehends.

DPlus KIA announce that they’re signing Kingen and Aiming, keeping Kellin and ShowMaker, and that they’re bringing up Lucid from their Challengers roster to form a complete team.

Hena and JeongHoon both sign with Liiv SANDBOX to fill out their bot lane.

Nongshim RedForce confirm FIESTA and DnDn will be staying with the team in 2024.

November 22

November 21

Ruler was initially rumored to be moving to EDG, but he’s since shut down those rumors and is still exploring his options. It does, however, bring into question who will be EDG’s starting ADC in 2024.

OK BRION announce Karis for the mid lane and Envvy for ADC.

Envvy officially leaves LGD with this announcement.

November 20

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

November 19

jojopyun was in talks with Liiv Sandbox to join the LCK according to a report from Sheep Esports, though he ultimately decided to stick with C9. As a result, their mid laner is still up in the air.

Rumored Top Esports roster will be Shanji, Tian, Creme, JackeyLove, and Ming according to IWDominate. Rookie and Wayward’s destinations are yet unknown if this rumor comes to fruition.

November 12

Following JDG’s Semifinal loss at the hand of T1, head coach Homme revealed he’d be taking a break next year and stepping down from his head coach role effective immediately.

November 3

In an interview with Dexerto, Doran revealed that Gen.G would be going through roster changes in 2024.

October 25

JeongHoon headed to Liiv SANDBOX following Astralis’ LEC exit according to blix.gg.

October 16

In an interview with Naver news, Gumayusi claimed that T1’s roster may be splitting up in 2024.

September 25

Mole parts ways with Rare Atom.

September 12

Feather departs Rare Atom.

August 15

Leyan leaves Rare Atom.

June 21