All LPL champions in history: Winning players and teams

All LPL winners League of LegendsRiot Games

The LPL, China’s premier League of Legends league, has over a decade of history behind it as one of the most competitive regions in the world. Here’s a full list of every LPL winner in the league’s history.

The LPL and LCK have been duking it out for years to determine which region is the best, often leaving the Western regions in the dust. And, while the LPL has much less import talent than the LCS and LEC, it still heavily relies upon Korean talent to define some of its best teams.

However, that may change this year considering just how much of a hot streak BLG are on. The team isn’t using any import slots and are looking even stronger than they were in 2023 now that knight’s been brought on as their mid laner, and they’ve already stamped their ticket for MSI 2024.

As the LPL Spring 2024 Playoffs Final approaches, here’s a full list of every LPL winner in history, as well as which team they were playing for when they won and which region they’re from.

All LPL champions by year and split

Year/SplitTeamRoster
2013 SpringOhMyGodGogoing, LoveLin, cool, san, bigpomelo
2013 SummerPositive EnergyCanines, Jing/qingzhi, JoJo, NaMei, Sicca
2014 SpringEDward GamingKoro1, Clearlove, U, NaMei, Fzzf
2014 SummerEDward GamingKoro1, Clearlove, U, NaMei, Fzzf
2015 SpringEDward GamingKoro1, Clearlove, U/PawN, Deft, Meiko
2015 SummerLGDAcorn/Flame, TBQ, GODV, imp, Pyl
2016 SpringRNGLooper, Mlxg, Xiaohu, NaMei/wuxx, Mata
2016 SummerEDward GamingMouse, Clearlove, Scout, Deft, Meiko
2017 SpringTeam WE957, Condi, xiye, Mystic, Ben
2017 SummerEDward GamingMouse, Clearlove, Scout, iBoy, Meiko
2018 SpringRNGZz1tai/Letme, Mlxg/Karsa, Xiaohu, Uzi, Ming
2018 SummerRNGZz1tai/Letme, Mlxg/Karsa, Xiaohu, Able/Uzi, Ming
2019 SpringInvictus GamingTheShy, Ning, Rookie, JackeyLove, Baolan
2019 SummerFunPlus PhoenixGimGoon, Tian, Doinb, Lwx, Crisp
2020 SpringJDGZoom, Kanavi, Yagao, LokeN, LvMao
2020 SummerTop Esports369, Karsa, knight, JackeyLove, yuyanjia
2021 SpringRNGXiaohu, Wei, Cryin, GALA, Ming
2021 SummerEDward GamingFlandre, Jiejie/JunJia, Scout, Viper, Meiko
2022 SpringRNGBin, Wei, Xiaohu, GALA, Ming
2022 SummerJDG 369, Kanavi, Yagao, Hope, Missing
2023 SpringJDG369, Kanavi, knight, Ruler, Missing
2023 SummerJDG369, Kanavi, knight, Ruler, Missing
2024 SpringTBDTBD

Who has won the most LPL trophies?

From EDward Gaming’s dominance in the first years of the LPL to JDG’s iron grip on the LPL in the last few splits, China’s premier regional league has had its fair share of dynasties over the years.

Additionally, there are some players that really stand out as domestic monsters even if they haven’t taken a Worlds title, particularly Xiaohu and Clearlove. Although it’s worth mentioning Xiaohu was the king of MSI during his time with RNG.

Here’s a full breakdown of which players have won the most LPL titles over the years:

Number of LPL trophiesPlayers
5Xiaohu, Clearlove
4369, Kanavi, Meiko, Ming, NaMei
3knight, Missing, Koro1, Mlxg, Karsa, U, Scout
2Wei, Ruler, GALA, Zz1tai, Letme, Mouse, Yagao, Deft, Uzi, JackeyLove, Ruler, Fzzf
1Flandre, JunJia, Jiejie, Cryin, Viper, 957, Bin, TheShy, GimGoon, Zoom, Gogoing, Acorn, Flame, Looper, Canines, Lovelin, Jing, TBQ, Condi, Ning, Tian, cool, qingzhi, GODV, iBoy, xiye, Rookie, Doinb, san, JoJo, Mystic, imp, Able, LWX, Hope, LokeN, bigpomelo, wuxx, Pyl, Baolan, Crisp, LvMao, yuyanjia, Ben, Mata, Sicca

LPL champions by country

Other than the LCK, the LPL is the least diverse region when it comes to regional differences between its champions. Most players are either from China or imported from South Korea, though there are a few who hail from outside of mainland China.

CountryPlayers
ChinaXiaohu, Clearlove, 369, Meiko, Ming, knight, Missing, Gogoing, LoveLin, cool, san, Canines, Jing, qingzhi, SicCa, bigpomelo, Koro1, U, NaMei, Fzzf, Zz1tai, Meiko, TBQ, GODV, Pyl, Mlxg, wuxx, Mouse, xiye, Condi, 957, iBoy, Uzi, Ming, Able, Ning, JackeyLove, Baolan, LWX, Tian, Crisp, Zoom, Yagao, Hope, yuyanjia, LvMao, Wei, Cryin, GALA, Flandre, Jiejie, Bin (53)
South KoreaPawn, Deft, Acorn, Flame, imp, Looper, Mata, Scout, Mystic, Ben, Rookie, TheShy, GimGoon, Doinb, Kanavi, LokeN, Viper, Ruler (18)
TaiwanKarsa, JunJia (2)

