All LPL champions in history: Winning players and teams

The LPL, China’s premier League of Legends league, has over a decade of history behind it as one of the most competitive regions in the world. Here’s a full list of every LPL winner in the league’s history.

The LPL and LCK have been duking it out for years to determine which region is the best, often leaving the Western regions in the dust. And, while the LPL has much less import talent than the LCS and LEC, it still heavily relies upon Korean talent to define some of its best teams.

However, that may change this year considering just how much of a hot streak BLG are on. The team isn’t using any import slots and are looking even stronger than they were in 2023 now that knight’s been brought on as their mid laner, and they’ve already stamped their ticket for MSI 2024.

As the LPL Spring 2024 Playoffs Final approaches, here’s a full list of every LPL winner in history, as well as which team they were playing for when they won and which region they’re from.

All LPL champions by year and split

Year/Split Team Roster 2013 Spring OhMyGod Gogoing, LoveLin, cool, san, bigpomelo 2013 Summer Positive Energy Canines, Jing/qingzhi, JoJo, NaMei, Sicca 2014 Spring EDward Gaming Koro1, Clearlove, U, NaMei, Fzzf 2014 Summer EDward Gaming Koro1, Clearlove, U, NaMei, Fzzf 2015 Spring EDward Gaming Koro1, Clearlove, U/PawN, Deft, Meiko 2015 Summer LGD Acorn/Flame, TBQ, GODV, imp, Pyl 2016 Spring RNG Looper, Mlxg, Xiaohu, NaMei/wuxx, Mata 2016 Summer EDward Gaming Mouse, Clearlove, Scout, Deft, Meiko 2017 Spring Team WE 957, Condi, xiye, Mystic, Ben 2017 Summer EDward Gaming Mouse, Clearlove, Scout, iBoy, Meiko 2018 Spring RNG Zz1tai/Letme, Mlxg/Karsa, Xiaohu, Uzi, Ming 2018 Summer RNG Zz1tai/Letme, Mlxg/Karsa, Xiaohu, Able/Uzi, Ming 2019 Spring Invictus Gaming TheShy, Ning, Rookie, JackeyLove, Baolan 2019 Summer FunPlus Phoenix GimGoon, Tian, Doinb, Lwx, Crisp 2020 Spring JDG Zoom, Kanavi, Yagao, LokeN, LvMao 2020 Summer Top Esports 369, Karsa, knight, JackeyLove, yuyanjia 2021 Spring RNG Xiaohu, Wei, Cryin, GALA, Ming 2021 Summer EDward Gaming Flandre, Jiejie/JunJia, Scout, Viper, Meiko 2022 Spring RNG Bin, Wei, Xiaohu, GALA, Ming 2022 Summer JDG 369, Kanavi, Yagao, Hope, Missing 2023 Spring JDG 369, Kanavi, knight, Ruler, Missing 2023 Summer JDG 369, Kanavi, knight, Ruler, Missing 2024 Spring TBD TBD

Who has won the most LPL trophies?

From EDward Gaming’s dominance in the first years of the LPL to JDG’s iron grip on the LPL in the last few splits, China’s premier regional league has had its fair share of dynasties over the years.

Additionally, there are some players that really stand out as domestic monsters even if they haven’t taken a Worlds title, particularly Xiaohu and Clearlove. Although it’s worth mentioning Xiaohu was the king of MSI during his time with RNG.

Here’s a full breakdown of which players have won the most LPL titles over the years:

Number of LPL trophies Players 5 Xiaohu, Clearlove 4 369, Kanavi, Meiko, Ming, NaMei 3 knight, Missing, Koro1, Mlxg, Karsa, U, Scout 2 Wei, Ruler, GALA, Zz1tai, Letme, Mouse, Yagao, Deft, Uzi, JackeyLove, Ruler, Fzzf 1 Flandre, JunJia, Jiejie, Cryin, Viper, 957, Bin, TheShy, GimGoon, Zoom, Gogoing, Acorn, Flame, Looper, Canines, Lovelin, Jing, TBQ, Condi, Ning, Tian, cool, qingzhi, GODV, iBoy, xiye, Rookie, Doinb, san, JoJo, Mystic, imp, Able, LWX, Hope, LokeN, bigpomelo, wuxx, Pyl, Baolan, Crisp, LvMao, yuyanjia, Ben, Mata, Sicca

LPL champions by country

Other than the LCK, the LPL is the least diverse region when it comes to regional differences between its champions. Most players are either from China or imported from South Korea, though there are a few who hail from outside of mainland China.