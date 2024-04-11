All LPL champions in history: Winning players and teams

All LPL champions in history: Winning players and teamsRiot Games
The LPL, China’s premier League of Legends league, has over a decade of history behind it as one of the most competitive regions in the world. Here’s a full list of every LPL winner in the league’s history.
The LPL and LCK have been duking it out for years to determine which region is the best, often leaving the Western regions in the dust. And, while the LPL has much less import talent than the LCS and LEC, it still heavily relies upon Korean talent to define some of its best teams.
However, that may change this year considering just how much of a hot streak BLG are on. The team isn’t using any import slots and are looking even stronger than they were in 2023 now that knight’s been brought on as their mid laner, and they’ve already stamped their ticket for MSI 2024.
As the LPL Spring 2024 Playoffs Final approaches, here’s a full list of every LPL winner in history, as well as which team they were playing for when they won and which region they’re from.
All LPL champions by year and split
|Year/Split
|Team
|Roster
|2013 Spring
|OhMyGod
|Gogoing, LoveLin, cool, san, bigpomelo
|2013 Summer
|Positive Energy
|Canines, Jing/qingzhi, JoJo, NaMei, Sicca
|2014 Spring
|EDward Gaming
|Koro1, Clearlove, U, NaMei, Fzzf
|2014 Summer
|EDward Gaming
|Koro1, Clearlove, U, NaMei, Fzzf
|2015 Spring
|EDward Gaming
|Koro1, Clearlove, U/PawN, Deft, Meiko
|2015 Summer
|LGD
|Acorn/Flame, TBQ, GODV, imp, Pyl
|2016 Spring
|RNG
|Looper, Mlxg, Xiaohu, NaMei/wuxx, Mata
|2016 Summer
|EDward Gaming
|Mouse, Clearlove, Scout, Deft, Meiko
|2017 Spring
|Team WE
|957, Condi, xiye, Mystic, Ben
|2017 Summer
|EDward Gaming
|Mouse, Clearlove, Scout, iBoy, Meiko
|2018 Spring
|RNG
|Zz1tai/Letme, Mlxg/Karsa, Xiaohu, Uzi, Ming
|2018 Summer
|RNG
|Zz1tai/Letme, Mlxg/Karsa, Xiaohu, Able/Uzi, Ming
|2019 Spring
|Invictus Gaming
|TheShy, Ning, Rookie, JackeyLove, Baolan
|2019 Summer
|FunPlus Phoenix
|GimGoon, Tian, Doinb, Lwx, Crisp
|2020 Spring
|JDG
|Zoom, Kanavi, Yagao, LokeN, LvMao
|2020 Summer
|Top Esports
|369, Karsa, knight, JackeyLove, yuyanjia
|2021 Spring
|RNG
|Xiaohu, Wei, Cryin, GALA, Ming
|2021 Summer
|EDward Gaming
|Flandre, Jiejie/JunJia, Scout, Viper, Meiko
|2022 Spring
|RNG
|Bin, Wei, Xiaohu, GALA, Ming
|2022 Summer
|JDG
|369, Kanavi, Yagao, Hope, Missing
|2023 Spring
|JDG
|369, Kanavi, knight, Ruler, Missing
|2023 Summer
|JDG
|369, Kanavi, knight, Ruler, Missing
|2024 Spring
|TBD
|TBD
Who has won the most LPL trophies?
From EDward Gaming’s dominance in the first years of the LPL to JDG’s iron grip on the LPL in the last few splits, China’s premier regional league has had its fair share of dynasties over the years.
Additionally, there are some players that really stand out as domestic monsters even if they haven’t taken a Worlds title, particularly Xiaohu and Clearlove. Although it’s worth mentioning Xiaohu was the king of MSI during his time with RNG.
Here’s a full breakdown of which players have won the most LPL titles over the years:
|Number of LPL trophies
|Players
|5
|Xiaohu, Clearlove
|4
|369, Kanavi, Meiko, Ming, NaMei
|3
|knight, Missing, Koro1, Mlxg, Karsa, U, Scout
|2
|Wei, Ruler, GALA, Zz1tai, Letme, Mouse, Yagao, Deft, Uzi, JackeyLove, Ruler, Fzzf
|1
|Flandre, JunJia, Jiejie, Cryin, Viper, 957, Bin, TheShy, GimGoon, Zoom, Gogoing, Acorn, Flame, Looper, Canines, Lovelin, Jing, TBQ, Condi, Ning, Tian, cool, qingzhi, GODV, iBoy, xiye, Rookie, Doinb, san, JoJo, Mystic, imp, Able, LWX, Hope, LokeN, bigpomelo, wuxx, Pyl, Baolan, Crisp, LvMao, yuyanjia, Ben, Mata, Sicca
LPL champions by country
Other than the LCK, the LPL is the least diverse region when it comes to regional differences between its champions. Most players are either from China or imported from South Korea, though there are a few who hail from outside of mainland China.
|Country
|Players
|China
|Xiaohu, Clearlove, 369, Meiko, Ming, knight, Missing, Gogoing, LoveLin, cool, san, Canines, Jing, qingzhi, SicCa, bigpomelo, Koro1, U, NaMei, Fzzf, Zz1tai, Meiko, TBQ, GODV, Pyl, Mlxg, wuxx, Mouse, xiye, Condi, 957, iBoy, Uzi, Ming, Able, Ning, JackeyLove, Baolan, LWX, Tian, Crisp, Zoom, Yagao, Hope, yuyanjia, LvMao, Wei, Cryin, GALA, Flandre, Jiejie, Bin (53)
|South Korea
|Pawn, Deft, Acorn, Flame, imp, Looper, Mata, Scout, Mystic, Ben, Rookie, TheShy, GimGoon, Doinb, Kanavi, LokeN, Viper, Ruler (18)
|Taiwan
|Karsa, JunJia (2)