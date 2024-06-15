LCS Summer 2024 schedule: Results, teams, rosters, format change & more

The LCS Summer 2024 Split is upon us, and there’s a lot to look forward to considering just how much has changed in the off-season.

While most of the rosters themselves are similar, Dignitas have entirely remade their team in hopes to get the LCS results they’re looking for.

However, the big news is that we’ve got a change to Best of 3s, meaning not every team is playing every day. And, considering the LCS will be cutting two teams in 2025, this may be the last chance to see your favorite team compete on the big stage.

For teams that have been languishing near the bottom of the LCS for a while, this is their last split to prove they’ve got what it takes to stick around. And, considering how other leagues have been affected by global changes, the LCS is getting off easy by comparison.

Here’s the full LCS Summer 2024 schedule, complete with game day matchups so you can know when your favorite teams are playing.

Full LCS Summer 2024 Schedule

With the format changing to be two best-of-three matchups per game day, each team will only clash once in the regular season.

Due to the high variance that comes with best-of-three matches, bear in mind that the times listed on the schedule for the second match are estimates.

Week 1

Day Match PT ET GMT June 15 Team Liquid 2-1 FlyQuest 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM Cloud9 2-1 Dignitas 4 PM 7 PM 12 PM June 16 100 Thieves vs NRG 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM Immortals vs Shopify Rebellion 4 PM 7 PM 12 PM

Week 2

Day Match PT ET GMT June 22 Cloud9 vs Immortals 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM 100 Thieves vs Dignitas 4 PM 7 PM 12 PM June 23 FlyQuest vs NRG 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM Team Liquid vs Shopify Rebellion 4 PM 7 PM 12 PM

Week 3

Day Match PT ET GMT June 27 100 Thieves vs Team Liquid 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM Immortals vs NRG 4 PM 7 PM 12 PM June 28 Shopify Rebellion vs Cloud9 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM Dignitas vs FlyQuest 4 PM 7 PM 12 PM

Week 4

Day Match PT ET GMT July 20 Dignitas vs Team Liquid 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM Immortals vs FlyQuest 4 PM 7 PM 12 PM July 21 Cloud9 vs 100 Thieves 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM NRG vs Shopify Rebellion 4 PM 7 PM 12 PM

Week 5

Day Match PT ET GMT July 27 Cloud9 vs NRG 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM Shopify Rebellion vs Dignitas 4 PM 7 PM 12 PM July 28 Team Liquid vs Immortals 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM FlyQuest vs 100 Thieves 4 PM 7 PM 12 PM

Week 6

Day Match PT ET GMT August 3 FlyQuest vs Shopify Rebellion 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM 100 Thieves vs Immortals 4 PM 7 PM 12 PM August 4 NRG vs Dignitas 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM Team Liquid vs Cloud9 4 PM 7 PM 12 PM

Week 7

Day Match PT ET GMT August 10 NRG vs Team Liquid 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM Shopify Rebellion vs 100 Thieves 4 PM 7 PM 12 PM August 11 FlyQuest vs Cloud9 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM Dignitas vs Immortals 4 PM 7 PM 12 PM

