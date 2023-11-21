Ruler shuts down rumors of EDG move amid hectic LoL off-season

The League of Legends off-season has begun and rumors are already swirling about the next stop for players like Park ‘Ruler’ Jae-hyuk, who has been linked with a high-profile move to EDG.

The League of Legends off-season has started in earnest as multiple world championship-winning players and high-profile stars have hit the open market as free agents.

Many teams in the LCK have cleared multiple spots on their rosters despite decent success internationally, and it seems like the same thing is happening in the LPL. JD Gaming, who placed top four at the League of Legends World Championships and won the Mid-Season Invitational this year, have multiple players with contracts who have ended and are free agents as of now. Not to mention their head coach resigning immediately after their Worlds 2023 loss.

Ruler, Seo ‘Kanavi’ Jin-hyeok, Zhuo ‘knight’ Ding and Bai ‘369’ Jia-Hao are all on the open market and are free to sign with the team of their choosing. Ruler, who last played for Gen.G before making a move to China, has already been linked with another Chinese team this off-season so far.

Ruler denies move to EDG following rumors of a move

A post to the League of Legends subreddit said that there was a rumor going around that EDward Gaming, who failed to make any international events this year, were going all in on a roster surrounding Ruler and other Korean stars.

Ruler’s agency, Supergent, has since denied the rumor, telling South Korean news outlet Naver that the player is still considering his offers at this time.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games Ruler and JDG lost 3-1 to T1 in the Worlds 2023 semifinals.

“We are currently receiving offers for teams that want [Ruler],” Supergent told the publication.

A move to the Chinese team may not be out of the realm of possibility, but with so many players on the market and so many teams in the mix this off-season, Ruler is understandably keeping his options open.

The off-season for League of Legends is heating up in the East as multiple squads are looking to build the next super team to challenge for a world title.