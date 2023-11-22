T1’s CEO accidentally leaked Canyon’s 2024 destination

T1’s CEO Joe Marsh, on November 22, 2023, might have accidentally leaked the next destination of LCK’s star jungler Canyon. According to the CEO, Canyon is on his way to Gen.G in the upcoming season.

Ever since T1 lifted the League of Legends Worlds 2023 trophy, the off-season leaks, drama, rumors, and exchanges have begun in full swing. Things kicked off with the LCS and LEC having an incredibly hectic off-season, one that ravaged the LCS especially with two entire teams being removed.

The same has been true for the LCK as well, especially after a team from that region picked up the World Championship. As it happens, nobody is immune to keeping information a secret, and that holds true even for T1’s CEO Joe Marsh.

On November 22, while Caedrel turned on his stream, Joe Marsh entered his chat and claimed that the star jungler from the LCK, Canyon was going to join Gen.G as Peanut’s replacement. He may have left the chat after making this single statement, but it definitely resulted in waves of discussion within the community.

Canyon might be on his way to Gen.G according to T1 CEO

The leak surrounding Canyon’s move to Gen.G appeared quite randomly from the T1 CEO. As it happens, he joined into Caedrel’s stream who had just returned from South Korea after the Worlds 2023 co-stream. Joe Marsh was simply interacting with Caedrel when he suddenly claimed the following:

“I love that Arnold claimed he was poor and then signs Canyon“

In this statement, he is basically referring to Gen.G’s CEO Arnold Hur. Naturally, as soon as he dropped this statement, fans picked up on it and the news spread like wildfire. This information was picked up by almost everyone including leakers in the Korean community.

This information was backed by the leaker named midnoflash who also was the first one to break kkOma’s return to T1 a day before it was announced. Therefore, it seems like Canyon is going to be a Gen.G player and break his partnership with Showmaker for the first time since 2019.