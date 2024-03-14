LCS Spring 2024 Playoffs: Schedule, results, teams, co-streamers & more

The LCS Spring 2024 playoffs are here, with the top 6 teams duking it out to see who’s left standing

A lot changed going into the 2024 LCS year. Two teams, Golden Guardians and Evil Geniuses, have left the league entirely. The format and schedule of the LCS have entirely changed as well.

That said, the off-season chaos has led to some clear winners on paper, with teams like Cloud9 and FlyQuest fielding some incredibly strong rosters and trying to prove that NA is still worthy of being a major region despite all the difficulties the league has faced in the past few years.

Article continues after ad

Though NRG are the reigning champions, they certainly aren’t on top of the LCS right now. FlyQuest and, surprisingly, 100 Thieves are leading the way as we head into the Playoffs as favorites to win it all.

Colin Young-Wolf/Riot Games

Here’s everything you need to know about LCS Spring 2024, including the full schedule, results as they come, which co-streamers you can watch, & the full rosters of all teams participating.

Article continues after ad

Contents

LCS Spring 2024: Stream and co-streamers

If you’d prefer to watch the official LCS Spring 2024 stream, you can find it here:

However, co-streaming has become an increasingly popular way to consume esports content, and the LCS Spring 2024 will be no different. There’s a small list of official co-streamers that are allowed to re-broadcast without issue.

Article continues after ad

Here’s a list of all approved co-streamers and their channels:

If you missed the matches, you can catch up on them by watching the VoDs on the LoL Esports YouTube Channel.

LCS Spring 2024 Playoffs schedule

Playoffs are here, and it’s all best of 5s this time around. Even the Winner’s Bracket matchets will get their own day.

Here’s the full LCS Spring Playoffs schedule, along with the bracket to get an idea of where match winners will end up if they win or lose. Teams on the lower bracket are eliminated upon losing, meaning the fifth and sixth seeded teams only get one chance.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Week 1

Day Match PT ET GMT March 14 100 Thieves 0-3 Cloud9 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM March 15 FlyQuest vs Team Liquid 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM March 16 NRG vs 100 Thieves 1 PM 4 PM 9 AM March 17 Dignitas vs FlyQuest/Team Liquid 1 PM 4 PM 9 AM

Week 2

Bear in mind these matches are on Friday and Saturday rather than the usual LCS Saturday/Sunday.

Day Match PT ET GMT March 22 TBD 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM March 23 Cloud9 vs TBD 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM

Week 3

Day Match PT ET GMT March 30 TBD 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM March 31 TBD 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM

LCS Spring 2024 Regular Season Results

Here are the past regular season results for those looking to catch up on how things shook out through this year’s Spring Split. It was one of the closest LCS splits in history, with even the bottom teams having a chance until the very end.

Week 1

Day Match PT ET GMT January 20 Team Liquid 0-1 100 Thieves 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM NRG 0-1 Cloud9 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM FlyQuest 1-0 Shopify Rebellion 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM Immortals 0-1 Dignitas 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM January 21 Team Liquid 1-0 Shopify Rebellion 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Cloud9 1-0 100 Thieves 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM Immortals 0-1 FlyQuest 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM NRG 1-0 Dignitas 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM

Week 2

Day Match PT ET GMT January 27 Dignitas 0-1 Cloud9 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM NRG 1-0 100 Thieves 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM Team Liquid 0-1 FlyQuest 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM Immortals 1-0 Shopify Rebellion 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM January 28 Dignitas 0-1 100 Thieves 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Cloud9 0-1 Shopify Rebellion 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM NRG 1-0 FlyQuest 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM Team Liquid 1-0 Immortals 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM

Week 3 (Super Week)

Day Match PT ET GMT February 2 Immortals 1-0 Cloud9 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM Team Liquid 0-1 NRG 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM Dignitas 1-0 Shopify Rebellion 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM FlyQuest 1-0 100 Thieves 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM February 3 Team Liquid 1-0 Dignitas 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM FlyQuest 1-0 Cloud9 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM Immortals 0-1 100 Thieves 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM NRG 0-1 Shopify Rebellion 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM February 4 FlyQuest 1-0 Dignitas 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM Team Liquid 1-0 Cloud9 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM 100 Thieves 1-0 Shopify Rebellion 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM NRG 0-1 Immortals 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM

Week 4

Day Match PT ET GMT February 10 NRG 1-0 Cloud9 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM Immortals 0-1 Dignitas 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM Team Liquid 0-1 100 Thieves 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM FlyQuest 0-1 Shopify Rebellion 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM February 11 Cloud9 0-1 100 Thieves 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM NRG 0-1 Dignitas 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM Team Liquid 1-0 Shopify Rebellion 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Immortals 0-1 FlyQuest 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM

Week 5

Day Match PT ET GMT March 2 Immortals 0-1 Shopify Rebellion 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM FlyQuest 0-1 Cloud9 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM Team Liquid 0-1 NRG 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Dignitas 0-1 100 Thieves 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM March 3 NRG 1-0 Immortals 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM FlyQuest 1-0 100 Thieves 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM Dignitas 1-0 Shopify Rebellion 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM Team Liquid Honda 0-1 Cloud9 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM

Week 6 (Super Week)

Day Match PT ET GMT March 8 Dignitas 0-1 Cloud9 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM Team Liquid 1-0 FlyQuest 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM Immortals Progressive 0-1 100 Thieves 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM NRG 0-1 Shopify Rebellion 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM March 9 Immortals Progressive 1-0 Cloud9 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM NRG 0-1 FlyQuest 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM Team Liquid Honda 0-1 Dignitas 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM 100 Thieves 1-0 Shopify Rebellion 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM March 10 Team Liquid 1-0 Immortals 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM NRG 0-1 100 Thieves 2 PM 5 PM 10 PM Cloud9 1-0 Shopify Rebellion 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM FlyQuest 1-0 Dignitas 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM March 10 Tiebreaker Dignitas 1-0 NRG 5PM 8PM 1AM

LCS Spring 2024: Regular Season Standings

Placement Team Record 1 100 Thieves 10-4 2 FlyQuest 9-4 3 Cloud9 8-6 4 Team Liquid 7-7 5 Dignitas 7-8 6 NRG 6-9 7 Shopify Rebellion 5-9 8 Immortals 4-10

The bottom two teams drop out of Playoffs contention entirely once the regular season comes to an end, meaning that placing in the top 6 is a must. Additionally, the top two teams get a bye, freeing them to advance immediately to the upper bracket and bypass the first round of Playoffs matches.

Article continues after ad

LCS Spring 2024: Teams and Rosters

There have been some significant switch-ups with not only the rosters, but the teams that are participating in the LCS for the 2024 Season compared to 2023.

Evil Geniuses and Golden Guardians are out, and Shopify Rebellion have taken TSM’s spot. Here’s a full list of the 8 teams and their starting rosters:

Article continues after ad