Zeus reportedly took massive pay cut to stick with Worlds-winning T1 roster

According to a leak from HanYi, a Chinese esports personality and former coach, Zeus took significantly less money than LPL teams offered in order to stick with T1’s roster after their Worlds 2023 win.

Worlds 2023 MVP and esteemed top laner Choi ‘Zeus’ Woo-je was the center of many off-season roster discussions. Even with Keria and Gumayusi up for free agency following the win, Zeus was the player who many were most worried would take off.

Article continues after ad

According to HanYi, there were offers on the table that doubled the salary T1 offered to him. With salary caps being implemented by the LCK this year, T1 couldn’t offer Zeus more even if they had the money to do so unless they tried to negotiate paying their other players less to make up the difference.

Article continues after ad

Fortunately for T1 fans, it seems that the top lane prodigy has chosen to stick around and build his future with T1 instead of going to the LPL.

Article continues after ad

T1 reportedly sticks together as Zeus declines massive LPL payday

T1’s Worlds-winning roster was always so close to greatness before they took it all to cap off 2023. Podium finishes were the norm for them, and they broke domestic win streak records despite Gen.G having their number in most domestic competitions.

It always felt as if they were one of the best teams in the world every year they were together, but that other teams would come out of nowhere to dethrone them and power spike their way into the top spot.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It was no surprise to most that T1 would likely have been looking to switch things up if they didn’t succeed this year and finally get a win with the roster. But they did.

As a result, it seems that the team plans to stick together and try their luck at even greater heights in 2024. But, according to HanYi via Weibo, Zeus took a massive pay cut to stick around.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

“All members of T1 have renewed their contracts. Zeus’ annual final salary is half that of the Chinese team.” While it’s safe to assume Zeus is still getting paid fairly well to stick with T1, taking half the pay to stick with a team is a move many T1 fans admire.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

HanYi lamented the news he himself broke, saying “You don’t know how much I wish Zeus was here! So sad today!”

For now, it seems that T1 will be sticking together despite the massive and ongoing roster upheaval sweeping across the entire LCK. Whether any team that gets put together can contest T1 remains to be seen.