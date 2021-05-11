League PROJECT Bastion event guide: Start date, LoL skins, Nexus Blitz - Dexerto

Just in time for summer, League of Legends will be hosting LoL PROJECT: Bastion. Here’s everything you need to know about Riot Games’ newest upcoming event, including the start date, skins, limited-time game mode, and more.

As League of Legends continues to go from strength to strength, Riot Games are continuing to pump out awesome new events to keep their staple MMORPG from growing stale.

Aside from churning out new things, though, the developers have been hard at work adding a fresh lick of paint to some of the title’s classic Champions. Riot have confirmed that iconic supports Sona and Tahm Kench will both be receiving reworks sometime during Season 11.

Before that, though, there’s a new PROJECT event in town, and here’s everything you need to know about it.

League of Legends PROJECT Bastion skins

There’s a whole host of Project skins already kicking around on the Rift. Characterized by their robotic, futuristic style and normally adorned with neon accessories, the skin line has become one of the game’s most popular.

There are seven new skins dropping with this event:

PROJECT: Mordekaiser

PROJECT: Renekton

PROJECT: Sejuani

PROJECT: Senna

PROJECT: Sylas

PROJECT: Sylas (Prestige)

PROJECT: Varus

Mordekaiser and Renekton’s skins are both Legendary, and therefore will set you back 1,820RP. As for the rest, they’ll likely be available for 1,350.

That’s not all, though, because Riot have announced that an existing PROJECT skin will also be getting a Prestige version, which will cost 100 Prestige Points. Which one, though, remains a mystery.

LoL PROJECT Bastion event pass

While the full details of the event pass are yet to be released, we can expect that it’ll cost the usual 1,650RP and will be packed full of cosmetics such as icons, emotes, borders, and much, much more.

We’ll update this page with all of the information as soon as it’s available.

Nexus Blitz returns

As part of the event, the iconic Nexus Blitz game mode will be making a return to the Rift alongside the LoL’s staple modes.

If you’re not quite up to speed on how this insane game mode works, we’ve got everything you need to know in our dedicated Nexus Blitz guide.

A NEW THREAT IS ONLINE. pic.twitter.com/QxzBc7c89X — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) May 10, 2021

When does LoL PROJECT Bastion start & end?

PROJECT Bastion lands in-game on May 27 and will be available until June 28.

The unannounced PROJECT skin that we mentioned before will be releasing on Patch 11.13. At the tail end of the event, we can expect to see this around early June.