League patch 11.1 to feature Akali & Galio nerfs, Season 11 launch, more

League of Legends patch 11.1 is due to launch on January 6, and it’s going to be huge. Season 11 will be kicking off, with the final set of tuning to the item rework launching, as well as major balance changes to Akali, Galio, and more ahead of the ranked restart.
League of Legends Season 11 is undoubtedly going to be the biggest shakeup in the game’s history. Pre-season has already told us that with the item rework completing changing not just a few champions, but all 153 of them.
Now, with Season 11 kicking off on patch 11.1, everyone’s practice is going to be put to the test. The ranked season is starting, and it’s not without its fair share of balance changes to some champions and the new items as well. Here’s what you need to know.
Akali & Galio to receive nerfs, major base stat rebalance on champions
So far, only two ability changes to champions have been noted. Akali is set to receive a nerf to her passive, reducing the movement speed bonus, damage, and ability power. This should make her less of a nuisance across the board.
Galio is also receiving a big change to his W. The cooldown is going up at all ranks, making his trading patterns a bit harder to abuse. Galio players will have to converse their W for the right time, or be without it for an entire fight.
- Read more: League Battle Queens 2020 event guide
That’s not the biggest change though. Almost every champion in the game is getting a change to their base stats. It’s part of Riot’s standardization of armor, magic resist, AD, and more. These changes are insignificant, but it should clear up any discrepancies in the future.
Item power shifting from burst damage to sustained stats
There’s been one major complaint with the League Season 11 items so far — they’re a bit too bursty. Every item has some sort of assassin-esque power up, turning any champion into a burst mage, bruiser, assassin, or marksman. Even supports can buy Eclipse.
Riot has noted this backloaded power on the actives of most items, and are looking at shifting them to more sustained stats to help champions scale based on their abilities, not on their builds.
Duskblade of Draktharr, Prowler’s Claw, Hextech Rocketbelt, Night Harvester, Trinity Force, Goredrinker, and Stridebreaker are all being targeted with this update.
You can find the full list of changes for League patch 11.1 below, courtesy of [email protected]. We will update these right until January 6, 2021, when the update is meant to go live.
League of Legends patch 11.1 early notes
Champions
Akali
Passive: Assassin’s Mark
- Bonus movement speed lowered from 40/50/60/70% to 30/40/50/60%
- Damage lowered from 39-180 to 29-170
- AP lowered from 50% to 40%
Galio
W: Shield of Durand
- Cooldown increased from 16/15/14/13/12 to 18/17.5/17/16.5/16
Items
Duskblade of Draktharr
- AD increased from 55 to 60
- Nightstalker passive damage changed from [100 +30% bonus AD] to [65 +25% bonus AD]
Goredrinker
- Thirsting Slash passive damage lowered from 110% AD to 100% AD
- Health restore increased from [20% AD + 12% missing health] to [25% AD +12% missing health]
- “Thirsting Slash heal is now calculated sequentially for each champion hit, meaning there are diminishing returns on hitting multiple champions as the missing health contribution is decreased by the previous heal.”
Hextech Rocketbelt
- AP increased from 80 to 90
- Health increased from 250 to 350
- Supersonic active damage changed from [175-250 based on level] to [125]
Ionian Boots of Lucidity
- Summoner Spell haste increased from 10% to 12%
Luden’s Tempest
- AP increased from 80 to 90
Manamune
- Recipe changed to [Tear of the Goddess + Caulfield’s Warhammer + Long Sword + 1050g]
- Total cost increased from 2600 to 2900
- Awe passive bonus AD increased from 2% max mana to 2.5% max mana
Muramana
- Awe passive bonus AD increased from 2% max mana to 2.5% max mana
- Shock passive on-hit damage lowered from 4% max mana as physical damage to 2.5% max mana as physical damage
Night Harvester
- AP increased from 80 to 90
- Health increased from 250 to 300
- Soulrend passive damage changed from [125-200 based on level] to [125]
Prowler’s Claw
- Ability Haste increased from 10 to 20
- Sandswipe passive damage changed from [100 +30% bonus AD] to [65 +25% bonus AD]
Runaan’s Hurricane
- Recipe changed: [Dagger + Dagger + Zeal + 850g]
- Total cost lowered from 3400 to 2500
- [Removed] No longer gives AD
Stridebreaker
- AD lowered from 50 to 45
- Ability haste increased from 10 to 20
- Halting Slash active damage lowered from 110% AD to 100% AD
Trinity Force
- AD lowered from 35 to 25
- Ability haste increased from 10 to 20
Runes
Ultimate Hunter (Domination)
- Effect changed: “Your ultimate gains 6 Ability Haste, plus an additional 5 Ability Haste per Bounty Hunter stack. Bounty Hunter stacks are earned the first time you get a takedown on each enemy champion.”
Cosmic Insight (Inspiration)
- Summoner Spell haste increased from 15 to 18