League of Legends

League patch 11.1 to feature Akali & Galio nerfs, Season 11 launch, more

Published: 13/Dec/2020 5:32

by Andrew Amos
Hextech Galio and True Damage Akali in League of Legends
Riot Games

League of Legends patch 11.1 is due to launch on January 6, and it’s going to be huge. Season 11 will be kicking off, with the final set of tuning to the item rework launching, as well as major balance changes to Akali, Galio, and more ahead of the ranked restart.

League of Legends Season 11 is undoubtedly going to be the biggest shakeup in the game’s history. Pre-season has already told us that with the item rework completing changing not just a few champions, but all 153 of them.

Now, with Season 11 kicking off on patch 11.1, everyone’s practice is going to be put to the test. The ranked season is starting, and it’s not without its fair share of balance changes to some champions and the new items as well. Here’s what you need to know.

K/DA is taking over in League of Legends patch 10.22.
Riot Games
Akali is getting a nerf in League patch 11.1 to kick off the new year.

Akali & Galio to receive nerfs, major base stat rebalance on champions

So far, only two ability changes to champions have been noted. Akali is set to receive a nerf to her passive, reducing the movement speed bonus, damage, and ability power. This should make her less of a nuisance across the board.

Galio is also receiving a big change to his W. The cooldown is going up at all ranks, making his trading patterns a bit harder to abuse. Galio players will have to converse their W for the right time, or be without it for an entire fight.

That’s not the biggest change though. Almost every champion in the game is getting a change to their base stats. It’s part of Riot’s standardization of armor, magic resist, AD, and more. These changes are insignificant, but it should clear up any discrepancies in the future.

Gatekeeper Galio in League of Legends
Riot Games
Galio’s nerf will impact how he trades at all stages of the game.

Item power shifting from burst damage to sustained stats

There’s been one major complaint with the League Season 11 items so far ⁠— they’re a bit too bursty. Every item has some sort of assassin-esque power up, turning any champion into a burst mage, bruiser, assassin, or marksman. Even supports can buy Eclipse.

Riot has noted this backloaded power on the actives of most items, and are looking at shifting them to more sustained stats to help champions scale based on their abilities, not on their builds.

Duskblade of Draktharr, Prowler’s Claw, Hextech Rocketbelt, Night Harvester, Trinity Force, Goredrinker, and Stridebreaker are all being targeted with this update.

You can find the full list of changes for League patch 11.1 below, courtesy of [email protected]. We will update these right until January 6, 2021, when the update is meant to go live.

League of Legends patch 11.1 early notes

Champions

Akali

Passive: Assassin’s Mark

  • Bonus movement speed lowered from 40/50/60/70% to 30/40/50/60%
  • Damage lowered from 39-180 to 29-170
  • AP lowered from 50% to 40%

Galio

W: Shield of Durand

  • Cooldown increased from 16/15/14/13/12 to 18/17.5/17/16.5/16

Items

Duskblade of Draktharr

  • AD increased from 55 to 60
  • Nightstalker passive damage changed from [100 +30% bonus AD] to [65 +25% bonus AD]

Goredrinker

  • Thirsting Slash passive damage lowered from 110% AD to 100% AD
  • Health restore increased from [20% AD + 12% missing health] to [25% AD +12% missing health]
  • “Thirsting Slash heal is now calculated sequentially for each champion hit, meaning there are diminishing returns on hitting multiple champions as the missing health contribution is decreased by the previous heal.”

Hextech Rocketbelt

  • AP increased from 80 to 90
  • Health increased from 250 to 350
  • Supersonic active damage changed from [175-250 based on level] to [125]

Ionian Boots of Lucidity

  • Summoner Spell haste increased from 10% to 12%

Luden’s Tempest

  • AP increased from 80 to 90

Manamune

  • Recipe changed to [Tear of the Goddess + Caulfield’s Warhammer + Long Sword + 1050g]
  • Total cost increased from 2600 to 2900
  • Awe passive bonus AD increased from 2% max mana to 2.5% max mana

Muramana

  • Awe passive bonus AD increased from 2% max mana to 2.5% max mana
  • Shock passive on-hit damage lowered from 4% max mana as physical damage to 2.5% max mana as physical damage

Night Harvester

  • AP increased from 80 to 90
  • Health increased from 250 to 300
  • Soulrend passive damage changed from [125-200 based on level] to [125]

Prowler’s Claw

  • Ability Haste increased from 10 to 20
  • Sandswipe passive damage changed from [100 +30% bonus AD] to [65 +25% bonus AD]

Runaan’s Hurricane

  • Recipe changed: [Dagger + Dagger + Zeal + 850g]
  • Total cost lowered from 3400 to 2500
  • [Removed] No longer gives AD

Stridebreaker

  • AD lowered from 50 to 45
  • Ability haste increased from 10 to 20
  • Halting Slash active damage lowered from 110% AD to 100% AD

Trinity Force

  • AD lowered from 35 to 25
  • Ability haste increased from 10 to 20

Runes

Ultimate Hunter (Domination)

  • Effect changed: “Your ultimate gains 6 Ability Haste, plus an additional 5 Ability Haste per Bounty Hunter stack. Bounty Hunter stacks are earned the first time you get a takedown on each enemy champion.”

Cosmic Insight (Inspiration)

  • Summoner Spell haste increased from 15 to 18
Fortnite

Ali-A has a crazy theory about Fortnite Season 5, but he might be right

Published: 13/Dec/2020 4:56

by Andrew Amos
Ali-A next to Fortnite's Zero Point
Epic Games / YouTube: Ali-A

Ali-A

Alastair ‘Ali-A’ Aiken has heard every Fortnite fan theory in the book, but there’s one he truly believes in. The YouTube star believes everything old is new again, and everything in the Fortnite universe is somehow “linked together” ⁠— pointing towards Season 5 as the prime example.

Fortnite players have always theorized about what parts of the game relate to another. It’s part of the parcel when Epic developed a deep enough story and lore behind the game that fans want to dig into.

While this often means smaller things ⁠— a POI with a reference to a character, or some special interactions ⁠— Ali-A believes it’s something much bigger. He believes that everything is interconnected, from the Fortnite world to the real world, and Epic are the puppet-masters.

Epic Games
Ali-A has a crazy theory about the Fortnite world being intertwined with the real world. The craziest thing? He might be right.

“Worlds Collide. If you’ve been playing Fortnite for long enough, you’ll recognize that slogan from Chapter 1 Season 5, and guess what? It’s happening again right now,” the YouTube star claimed.

“We refer to the loop as the infinite looping of playing battle royale games over and over. The storm comes in, someone wins, the storm goes out again, and it repeats. That’s not the only thing looping though…as the Fortnite chapters are looping themselves too.”

He used the two latest Chapter 2 seasons ⁠— four and five ⁠— to prove his point.

“In Chapter 1 Season 4, with all the fake superheroes that were on-set filming in the Fortnite world, and then jump forward to Chapter 2 Season 4, real superheroes in the form of the Marvel world entered the map,” he said.

“The entire theme of Chapter 1 Season 5 was worlds colliding, viking ships appearing on the Fortnite map, Durrr Burger disappearing from the Fortnite world and going to the real world, and here we are again in this season with so many worlds colliding.”

He also claimed that the zero point ‘existed’ somewhere in real life. With all the crossovers Epic are putting on between in-game events and real world occurrences, someone high up is calling the shots.

“Some people have been sending me videos from Egypt of Fortnite battle busses in real life, actually on the streets. We know that when Agent Jonesy jumped through the zero point, he lost his backpack, and I have it ⁠— it was literally sent to me,” he added.

“Anything and everything in the Fortnite world has a reason and has a purpose ⁠— it is all linked together.”

Fortnite Gaming Legends Series Samus Kratos Master Chief
Nintendo / Epic Games / Microsoft
It’s not just the real world, but other game universes too.

This theory has a bit of momentum behind it. Epic certainly has managed to create numerous events to help promote Fortnite, and the real world is a part of their medium.

The chapters looping back on themselves also makes sense ⁠— and it could make the rest of Chapter 2 even more exciting.