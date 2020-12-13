League patch 11.1 to feature Akali & Galio nerfs, Season 11 launch, more

League of Legends patch 11.1 is due to launch on January 6, and it’s going to be huge. Season 11 will be kicking off, with the final set of tuning to the item rework launching, as well as major balance changes to Akali, Galio, and more ahead of the ranked restart.

League of Legends Season 11 is undoubtedly going to be the biggest shakeup in the game’s history. Pre-season has already told us that with the item rework completing changing not just a few champions, but all 153 of them.

Now, with Season 11 kicking off on patch 11.1, everyone’s practice is going to be put to the test. The ranked season is starting, and it’s not without its fair share of balance changes to some champions and the new items as well. Here’s what you need to know.

Akali & Galio to receive nerfs, major base stat rebalance on champions

So far, only two ability changes to champions have been noted. Akali is set to receive a nerf to her passive, reducing the movement speed bonus, damage, and ability power. This should make her less of a nuisance across the board.

Galio is also receiving a big change to his W. The cooldown is going up at all ranks, making his trading patterns a bit harder to abuse. Galio players will have to converse their W for the right time, or be without it for an entire fight.

That’s not the biggest change though. Almost every champion in the game is getting a change to their base stats. It’s part of Riot’s standardization of armor, magic resist, AD, and more. These changes are insignificant, but it should clear up any discrepancies in the future.

Item power shifting from burst damage to sustained stats

There’s been one major complaint with the League Season 11 items so far ⁠— they’re a bit too bursty. Every item has some sort of assassin-esque power up, turning any champion into a burst mage, bruiser, assassin, or marksman. Even supports can buy Eclipse.

Riot has noted this backloaded power on the actives of most items, and are looking at shifting them to more sustained stats to help champions scale based on their abilities, not on their builds.

Duskblade of Draktharr, Prowler’s Claw, Hextech Rocketbelt, Night Harvester, Trinity Force, Goredrinker, and Stridebreaker are all being targeted with this update.

For 11.1 we're doing a burst damage pass across a bunch of items. Shifting pure upfront burst into stats (overall not nerfs or buffs, just adjustments) We still have a small balance hotfix patch coming next week (10.25b) pic.twitter.com/Ff9jcrAbfn — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) December 11, 2020

You can find the full list of changes for League patch 11.1 below, courtesy of [email protected]. We will update these right until January 6, 2021, when the update is meant to go live.

League of Legends patch 11.1 early notes

Champions

Akali

Passive: Assassin’s Mark

Bonus movement speed lowered from 40/50/60/70% to 30/40/50/60%

Damage lowered from 39-180 to 29-170

AP lowered from 50% to 40%

Galio

W: Shield of Durand

Cooldown increased from 16/15/14/13/12 to 18/17.5/17/16.5/16

Items

Duskblade of Draktharr

AD increased from 55 to 60

Nightstalker passive damage changed from [100 +30% bonus AD] to [65 +25% bonus AD]

Goredrinker

Thirsting Slash passive damage lowered from 110% AD to 100% AD

Health restore increased from [20% AD + 12% missing health] to [25% AD +12% missing health]

“Thirsting Slash heal is now calculated sequentially for each champion hit, meaning there are diminishing returns on hitting multiple champions as the missing health contribution is decreased by the previous heal.”

Hextech Rocketbelt

AP increased from 80 to 90

Health increased from 250 to 350

Supersonic active damage changed from [175-250 based on level] to [125]

Ionian Boots of Lucidity

Summoner Spell haste increased from 10% to 12%

Luden’s Tempest

AP increased from 80 to 90

Manamune

Recipe changed to [Tear of the Goddess + Caulfield’s Warhammer + Long Sword + 1050g]

Total cost increased from 2600 to 2900

Awe passive bonus AD increased from 2% max mana to 2.5% max mana

Muramana

Awe passive bonus AD increased from 2% max mana to 2.5% max mana

Shock passive on-hit damage lowered from 4% max mana as physical damage to 2.5% max mana as physical damage

Night Harvester

AP increased from 80 to 90

Health increased from 250 to 300

Soulrend passive damage changed from [125-200 based on level] to [125]

Prowler’s Claw

Ability Haste increased from 10 to 20

Sandswipe passive damage changed from [100 +30% bonus AD] to [65 +25% bonus AD]

Runaan’s Hurricane

Recipe changed: [Dagger + Dagger + Zeal + 850g]

Total cost lowered from 3400 to 2500

[Removed] No longer gives AD

Stridebreaker

AD lowered from 50 to 45

Ability haste increased from 10 to 20

Halting Slash active damage lowered from 110% AD to 100% AD

Trinity Force

AD lowered from 35 to 25

Ability haste increased from 10 to 20

Runes

Ultimate Hunter (Domination)

Effect changed: “Your ultimate gains 6 Ability Haste, plus an additional 5 Ability Haste per Bounty Hunter stack. Bounty Hunter stacks are earned the first time you get a takedown on each enemy champion.”

Cosmic Insight (Inspiration)