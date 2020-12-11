Logo
League Battle Queens 2020 event guide: skins, missions, rewards

Published: 11/Dec/2020 6:13

by Andrew Amos
Riot Games

The final in-game event for League of Legends in 2020 is here ⁠— Battle Queens. With plenty of missions and rewards on offer, send off Season 10 in style by playing through, and learn more about some of League’s champions with all-new lore along the way.

The Battle Queens have arrived, and they’re here to take over the throne. Five champions and leaders from across Runeterra are here to stake their claim: Qiyana, Diana, Rell, Janna, and Katarina.

You can choose sides ⁠— or learn more about each of them ⁠— in the latest Battle Queens in-game event.

We’ve got everything you need to know right here, from whether it’s worth picking up the pass, and what you can get along the way with missions and rewards.

Battle Queen Rell in League of Legends
Riot Games
The newly-released Rell is one of five champions receiving Battle Queen skins.

League of Legends Battle Queens 2020 skins

There are skins for each of the Battle Queens on offer right now with the in-game event. Qiyana, Diana, Rell, Janna, and Katarina all have new cosmetics on offer for 1350 RP in the shop, except for Katarina, whose skin costs 1820 RP.

Diana also has a Prestige skin interwoven into the event. This transforms the bright pink accents into the hallmark white-and-gold we know from the Prestige skins. The Diana skin will only be available in the event shop for 2000 tokens.

Battle Queen Diana Prestige Edition in League of Legends
Riot Games
Battle Queen Diana is the final Prestige skin of 2020.

The Elderwood skin line will also be available during the Battle Queens event. The new skins for Xayah, Rakan, Ornn, Azir, and Ivern will cost 1350 RP.

League of Legends Battle Queens 2020 event pass details

Want to make the most out of the Battle Queens event? You’ll want to pick up the pass. While there’s still things on offer for free-to-play users, the event pass gives you access to more rewards and more missions.

The pass offers 20 milestone rewards, including emotes, Prestige Points, chests, and more.

There’s also thousands of tokens on offer ⁠— as long as you play the game. You can pick up the pass for 1650 RP, and it’ll be worth your while if you even up playing the event out.

League of Legends Battle Queens 2020 event missions

The Battle Queens event marks a return to factions within the League universe ⁠— sort of.

Players have the chance to earn five crests representing the Ixtali, Eosian, Schemian, Calamitan, and Aurain ⁠— where each of the five Battle Queens come from.

Elderwood Ornn in League of Legends
Riot Games
The Elderwood skin line featuring Ornn is also part of the Battle Queens event.

These are big token earners, and you also get to look into the lore behind each faction when you complete them too.

The Ixtali Crest (Qiyana)

  • Objective: Earn 50 cumulative points
    • Earn a Penta kill: 10 points
    • Earn 2+ multikills in a single game: 5 points
    • Win a game: 3 points
    • Lose a game: 1 point
  • Reward: 36 Battle Queens Tokens + Ixtali Lore

The Eosian Crest (Diana)

  • Objective: Earn 50 cumulative points
    • As a team, kill at least 2 Epic monsters: 7 points
    • Score at least 10 takedowns: 3 points
    • Win a game: 3 points
    • Lose a game: 1 point
  • Reward: 36 Battle Queens Tokens + Eosian Lore

The Schemian Crest (Katarina)

  • Objective: Earn 50 cumulative points
    • Win a game with more kills than deaths: 5 points
    • Deal 30,000+ damage to champions: 5 points
    • Win a game: 3 points
    • Lose a game: 1 point
  • Reward: 36 Battle Queens Tokens + Schemian Lore

The Calamitan Crest (Rell)

  • Objective: Earn 50 cumulative points
    • As a team, destroy the first tower: 7 points
    • Earn a crowd control score of 35+: 5 points
    • Win a game: 3 points
    • Lose a game: 1 point
  • Reward: 36 Battle Queens Tokens + Calamitan Lore

The Aurain Crest (Janna)

  • Objective: Earn 50 cumulative points
    • Earn a vision score of 25+: 5 points
    • Earn 17,000 gold in a single game: 5 points
    • Win a game: 3 points
    • Lose a game: 1 point
  • Reward: 36 Battle Queens Tokens + Aurain Lore

Outside of that, there’s also regular missions to complete ⁠— regardless of whether you have a pass or not. Obviously, there’s more missions and rewards on offer for pass holders through Milestones, but there’s something for everyone:

Mission Objective Reward
Gathering of Queendoms Play a game in a party with one or more friends, or play five games 12 tokens + Battle Queens 2020 Event Icon
A Sense of Duty and Obligation Earn 22,000 gold, or play five games 12 tokens
Something to Prove Score 30 kills, or play five games 12 tokens
Magical Advantage Deal 100,000 Magic Damage to champions, or play five games 12 tokens
Enemies at the Gate As a team kill five dragons, or play five games 12 tokens
Best Laid Plans Score a multikill, or play five games 12 tokens
Renewal of Power As a team kill Baron Nashor, or play five games 12 tokens
Neutral Ground, Equal Field Win a game (non-SR queues only), or play five games 12 tokens
Ambition Win two games, or play five games 12 tokens
The Strength of the Alliance Score 20 takedowns, or play five games 12 tokens + Eternals Capsule

League of Legends Battle Queens 2020 event rewards

Like every other League of Legends event, you get to choose your own rewards in the Battle Queens shop.

From chromas to summoner icons, and even the Prestige Diana skin, the choice is up to you. The more you play, the more rewards you can pick up:

Reward Cost
Battle Queens Prestige Points Icon + 100 Prestige Points 2200 tokens
Battle Queen Diana Prestige Edition + Icon 2000 tokens
Little Legends Series 1 Egg 600 tokens
Little Legends Series 2 Egg 600 tokens
Little Legends Series 3 Egg 600 tokens
Little Legends Series 4 Egg 600 tokens
Little Legends Series 5 Egg 600 tokens
Little Legends Series 6 Egg 600 tokens
Random Little Legends Egg (Series 1-6) 300 tokens
Battle Queen Katarina (Coronation) Chroma + Icon 300 tokens
Battle Queen Qiyana (Coronation) Chroma + Icon 300 tokens
Battle Queen Rell (Coronation) Chroma + Icon 300 tokens
Battle Queen Janna (Coronation) Chroma + Icon 300 tokens
Elderwood Xayah (Coronation) Chroma + Icon 300 tokens
Elderwood Rakan (Emberwood) Chroma + Icon 300 tokens
Elderwood Ivern (Emberwood) Chroma + Icon 300 tokens
Elderwood Azir (Emberwood) Chroma + Icon 300 tokens
Elderwood Ornn (Emberwood) Chroma + Icon 300 tokens
K/DA All Out Kai’Sa (BADDEST) Chroma + Icon 300 tokens
Battle Queen Diana Border + Icon 250 tokens
Battle Queen Katarina Border + Icon 250 tokens
Battle Queen Qiyana Border + Icon 250 tokens
Battle Queen Rell Border + Icon 250 tokens
Battle Queen Janna Border + Icon 250 tokens
Elderwood Xayah Border + Icon 250 tokens
Elderwood Rakan Border + Icon 250 tokens
Elderwood Ivern Border + Icon 250 tokens
Elderwood Azir Border + Icon 250 tokens
Elderwood Ornn Border + Icon 250 tokens
Battle Queens 2020 Orb 200 tokens
3 Keys 180 tokens
1 Key 60 tokens
Mystery Emote 60 tokens
Random Champion Shard 50 tokens
1 Key Fragment 20 tokens
100 Blue Essence 10 tokens
10 Blue Essence 1 token

When does the League Battle Queens 2020 event end?

The League of Legends Battle Queens event is set to end on January 11, 2021, so you have a month to get as many tokens as possible.

If you don’t spend your tokens in time, don’t fret. The Battle Queens event shop closes on January 26, 2021, so be sure to spend your tokens before then, else they’ll disappear.

Among Us

New Among Us map “The Airship” revealed

Published: 11/Dec/2020 5:30

by Andrew Amos
Airship map in Among Us
Innersloth

Among Us’ fourth map, named The Airship, has been revealed. The maze of ladders and sliding floors features a host of new features exclusive to the map, and will be released to players in “early 2021.”

If you’re an Among Us fan, there’s a lot to get excited about. Not only did the party game pick up numerous prizes at The Game Awards, including Best Multiplayer Game, but there was a special trailer for players.

Innersloth debuted the game’s next map, the Airship, which is set to be released in early 2021. It will be the most complex and kitted-out map in Among Us, and is sure to instantly become a fan-favorite.

New Airship map features new tasks, spawn locations, more

There’s a lot of new features jam-packed into the Airship map. While we didn’t get a full overview of what to expect, it’s going to be the most interactive map in Among Us.

There’s ladders to get between levels on the map, and also shifting floors to traverse over dangerous drops between the Airship’s tiers. It makes the Airship, all in all, the biggest map in the game so far.

As always, new tasks are on the way specific to the map too. While not much was shown off in the preview, a new gem polishing task in the Vault will be available, as well as a different way to empty garbage.

The biggest change of all though is the choice to spawn in three different locations: Engine Room, Records, and Main Hall after a meeting. This could drastically change the strategy of the game for both Imposters and Crewmates, as you could throw someone off your scent there.

When will the Airship map be released in Among Us?

Innersloth gave a very general release date for Among Us’ fourth map ⁠— early 2021. However, given how popular the game is, you can be sure they’ll try to ship it as fast as possible.

The four developers can only work so fast, but given how fast they’ve responded to players in the past, it should be just a matter of weeks. Keep your eyes peeled in the new year for the new map.