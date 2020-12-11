League Battle Queens 2020 event guide: skins, missions, rewards

The final in-game event for League of Legends in 2020 is here ⁠— Battle Queens. With plenty of missions and rewards on offer, send off Season 10 in style by playing through, and learn more about some of League’s champions with all-new lore along the way.

The Battle Queens have arrived, and they’re here to take over the throne. Five champions and leaders from across Runeterra are here to stake their claim: Qiyana, Diana, Rell, Janna, and Katarina.

You can choose sides ⁠— or learn more about each of them ⁠— in the latest Battle Queens in-game event.

We’ve got everything you need to know right here, from whether it’s worth picking up the pass, and what you can get along the way with missions and rewards.

League of Legends Battle Queens 2020 skins

There are skins for each of the Battle Queens on offer right now with the in-game event. Qiyana, Diana, Rell, Janna, and Katarina all have new cosmetics on offer for 1350 RP in the shop, except for Katarina, whose skin costs 1820 RP.

Diana also has a Prestige skin interwoven into the event. This transforms the bright pink accents into the hallmark white-and-gold we know from the Prestige skins. The Diana skin will only be available in the event shop for 2000 tokens.

The Elderwood skin line will also be available during the Battle Queens event. The new skins for Xayah, Rakan, Ornn, Azir, and Ivern will cost 1350 RP.

League of Legends Battle Queens 2020 event pass details

Want to make the most out of the Battle Queens event? You’ll want to pick up the pass. While there’s still things on offer for free-to-play users, the event pass gives you access to more rewards and more missions.

The pass offers 20 milestone rewards, including emotes, Prestige Points, chests, and more.

There’s also thousands of tokens on offer ⁠— as long as you play the game. You can pick up the pass for 1650 RP, and it’ll be worth your while if you even up playing the event out.

League of Legends Battle Queens 2020 event missions

The Battle Queens event marks a return to factions within the League universe ⁠— sort of.

Players have the chance to earn five crests representing the Ixtali, Eosian, Schemian, Calamitan, and Aurain ⁠— where each of the five Battle Queens come from.

These are big token earners, and you also get to look into the lore behind each faction when you complete them too.

The Ixtali Crest (Qiyana)

Objective: Earn 50 cumulative points Earn a Penta kill: 10 points Earn 2+ multikills in a single game: 5 points Win a game: 3 points Lose a game: 1 point

Earn 50 cumulative points Reward: 36 Battle Queens Tokens + Ixtali Lore

The Eosian Crest (Diana)

Objective: Earn 50 cumulative points As a team, kill at least 2 Epic monsters: 7 points Score at least 10 takedowns: 3 points Win a game: 3 points Lose a game: 1 point

Earn 50 cumulative points Reward: 36 Battle Queens Tokens + Eosian Lore

The Schemian Crest (Katarina)

Objective: Earn 50 cumulative points Win a game with more kills than deaths: 5 points Deal 30,000+ damage to champions: 5 points Win a game: 3 points Lose a game: 1 point

Earn 50 cumulative points Reward: 36 Battle Queens Tokens + Schemian Lore

The Calamitan Crest (Rell)

Objective: Earn 50 cumulative points As a team, destroy the first tower: 7 points Earn a crowd control score of 35+: 5 points Win a game: 3 points Lose a game: 1 point

Earn 50 cumulative points Reward: 36 Battle Queens Tokens + Calamitan Lore

The Aurain Crest (Janna)

Objective: Earn 50 cumulative points Earn a vision score of 25+: 5 points Earn 17,000 gold in a single game: 5 points Win a game: 3 points Lose a game: 1 point

Earn 50 cumulative points Reward: 36 Battle Queens Tokens + Aurain Lore

Outside of that, there’s also regular missions to complete ⁠— regardless of whether you have a pass or not. Obviously, there’s more missions and rewards on offer for pass holders through Milestones, but there’s something for everyone:

Mission Objective Reward Gathering of Queendoms Play a game in a party with one or more friends, or play five games 12 tokens + Battle Queens 2020 Event Icon A Sense of Duty and Obligation Earn 22,000 gold, or play five games 12 tokens Something to Prove Score 30 kills, or play five games 12 tokens Magical Advantage Deal 100,000 Magic Damage to champions, or play five games 12 tokens Enemies at the Gate As a team kill five dragons, or play five games 12 tokens Best Laid Plans Score a multikill, or play five games 12 tokens Renewal of Power As a team kill Baron Nashor, or play five games 12 tokens Neutral Ground, Equal Field Win a game (non-SR queues only), or play five games 12 tokens Ambition Win two games, or play five games 12 tokens The Strength of the Alliance Score 20 takedowns, or play five games 12 tokens + Eternals Capsule

League of Legends Battle Queens 2020 event rewards

Like every other League of Legends event, you get to choose your own rewards in the Battle Queens shop.

From chromas to summoner icons, and even the Prestige Diana skin, the choice is up to you. The more you play, the more rewards you can pick up:

Reward Cost Battle Queens Prestige Points Icon + 100 Prestige Points 2200 tokens Battle Queen Diana Prestige Edition + Icon 2000 tokens Little Legends Series 1 Egg 600 tokens Little Legends Series 2 Egg 600 tokens Little Legends Series 3 Egg 600 tokens Little Legends Series 4 Egg 600 tokens Little Legends Series 5 Egg 600 tokens Little Legends Series 6 Egg 600 tokens Random Little Legends Egg (Series 1-6) 300 tokens Battle Queen Katarina (Coronation) Chroma + Icon 300 tokens Battle Queen Qiyana (Coronation) Chroma + Icon 300 tokens Battle Queen Rell (Coronation) Chroma + Icon 300 tokens Battle Queen Janna (Coronation) Chroma + Icon 300 tokens Elderwood Xayah (Coronation) Chroma + Icon 300 tokens Elderwood Rakan (Emberwood) Chroma + Icon 300 tokens Elderwood Ivern (Emberwood) Chroma + Icon 300 tokens Elderwood Azir (Emberwood) Chroma + Icon 300 tokens Elderwood Ornn (Emberwood) Chroma + Icon 300 tokens K/DA All Out Kai’Sa (BADDEST) Chroma + Icon 300 tokens Battle Queen Diana Border + Icon 250 tokens Battle Queen Katarina Border + Icon 250 tokens Battle Queen Qiyana Border + Icon 250 tokens Battle Queen Rell Border + Icon 250 tokens Battle Queen Janna Border + Icon 250 tokens Elderwood Xayah Border + Icon 250 tokens Elderwood Rakan Border + Icon 250 tokens Elderwood Ivern Border + Icon 250 tokens Elderwood Azir Border + Icon 250 tokens Elderwood Ornn Border + Icon 250 tokens Battle Queens 2020 Orb 200 tokens 3 Keys 180 tokens 1 Key 60 tokens Mystery Emote 60 tokens Random Champion Shard 50 tokens 1 Key Fragment 20 tokens 100 Blue Essence 10 tokens 10 Blue Essence 1 token

When does the League Battle Queens 2020 event end?

The League of Legends Battle Queens event is set to end on January 11, 2021, so you have a month to get as many tokens as possible.

If you don’t spend your tokens in time, don’t fret. The Battle Queens event shop closes on January 26, 2021, so be sure to spend your tokens before then, else they’ll disappear.