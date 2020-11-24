 Pantheon finally set for nerfs in League patch 10.25 after reign of dominance in Season 10 - Dexerto
Riot finally set to nerf support Pantheon in League patch 10.25

Published: 24/Nov/2020 7:04

by Isaac McIntyre
Pantheon is being nerfed in League patch 10.25.
League of Legends Season 11 Pantheon

Riot Games have finally locked in plans to nerf Pantheon, particularly his support and mid lane picks, in a raft of changes for the Artisan of War that should arrive on live League of Legends servers by LoL patch 10.25.

Pantheon has been out of control across the Rift since his Season 10 rework; the LoL bruiser was originally planned to stay in the top lane, but spilled out into mid lane and support.

The versatile bruiser has shone in solo queue. As of League patch 10.23 he boasts a 9.11% play rate in support, and a 20.28% ban rate. Pantheon also ruled the roost in pro play too; he was played a whopping 210 times across 2020, and banned in a further 251 games.

The League of Legends community has been begging Riot for an update to cowl the Artisan of War. The issue, most fans agree, is his threat in bot as a “kill” support ⁠— and now it seems League’s balance team is finally on the same page.

Pantheon Medusa skin.
Pantheon has been “out of control” as a powerful support in Season 10.

The aim, League dev Riot Phlox revealed, is to curtail Pantheon’s power across the competitive scene, and in mid and support, in an effort to give top lane “a place to shine” again. Phlox unveiled the nerfs on Twitter on Nov. 23.

All four of Pantheon’s abilities are coming under the microscope. His Q, “Comet Spear,” will only have its cooldown and mana cost tweaked, while E, “Aegis Assault,” will lose its iconic tower shot blocks. His W, “Shield Vault,” is getting a damage spike too.

Finally, his Q and E’s empowered versions are having bonuses stripped out of them, while “Grand Starfall,” his cross-map ultimate, now deals extra damage too.

These changes should “give Pantheon a better trading pattern for fighting other melee champs in the top lane, and drain some power from support,” developer Mark ‘Scruffy’ Yetter added on Twitter after the planned changes were revealed.

Pantheon in League of Legends
All four of Pantheon’s abilities are coming under the hammer in patch 10.25.

The new Pantheon changes are expected to arrive on the League of Legends PBE on Nov. 24, before being shipped live in patch 10.25. “These should drop Wednesday to PBE, I think,” Phlox said. “ I’d love to hear how it sounds and how it plays out if you can manage a few games.”

League patch 10.25 has already been penciled in for Wednesday, Dec. 9. The Pantheon nerfs are expected to be the headlining changes, alongside continued tweaks for the Season 11 item overhaul Riot launched this preseason.

Here’s all the details on Pantheon’s planned patch 10.25 nerfs:

Planned Pantheon nerfs for LoL patch 10.25

  • Movement speed 355 ⇒ 345.
  • Q cooldown 10-8 ⇒ 8-6, mana cost 40 ⇒ 30. 
  • Empowered Q no longer slows.
  • W damage 60-140 ⇒ 60-260.
  • E no longer blocks tower shots, retreat movement penalty 50% ⇒ 25%.
  • Empowered E no longer extends duration upon empowerment, [new] when Pantheon slams his shield he gains 60% move speed for one second.
  • R [new]: the spear that lands before Pantheon now slows for 50% and applies an unenpowered spear’s worth of damage in a small area around it.
Ryan Garcia challenges Super Smash Bros pro MkLeo to $30k wager match

Published: 24/Nov/2020 6:48 Updated: 24/Nov/2020 6:58

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Ryan Garcia MkLeo Super Smash Bros Fight
Share

MKLeo Ryan Garcia

Ryan Garcia might be a professional in the boxing ring, but now he’s looking to step into the Super Smash Bros. scene and take on one of the most dominant champions, MkLeo.

Ryan Garcia has been making headlines for the wrong reasons lately. However, it looks like he wants to turn a new leaf and win over some fans in the Super Smash Bros. community.

Surprisingly, he has been a dedicated fan and player of the game for many years now. “My love for smash started with [Super Smash Bros. Melee],” he said. “I watched the documentary and been playing ever since.” 

Ryan Garcia has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with Nintendo after they shut down The Big House. Now, it seems like he’s willing to put on a spectacle for the community and take on one of the biggest names in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Ryan Garcia MkLeo Super Smash Bros Fight
Ryan Garcia is one of the best boxers in his division.

“I challenge MkLeo to [a] 30,000$ [Super Smash Bros.] match,” he said.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, he also called for it to be a best-of-two series, meaning fans would get more of a show.

Leonardo López ‘MkLeo’ Pérez is widely considered to be the best Super Smash Bros. Ultimate player. He’s always risen above and beyond any challenge, and it wasn’t any different this time around. “Hey, I’m down to make this happen,” he said.

Naturally, he’d be the heavy favorite in Super Smash Bros. It’s the equivalent of him stepping into a ring against Ryan Garcia, except the other way around. Still, Ryan Garcia was keen to get the ball rolling and asked him to “set a date.”

So, it seems like the two of them have made a gentlemen’s agreement over the bout. Keep in mind, though, that nothing is set in stone until an official announcement has been made. 

Still, it’s an exciting prospect and one that Super Smash Bros. fans from all around the world are looking forward to.

Of course, they expect it to be heavily one-sided, but Ryan Garcia might have a couple of tricks up his sleeve.