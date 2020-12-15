Riot Games has now confirmed League of Legends patch 10.25b ⁠— a “small b-side update” to tide fans over until Season 11 ⁠— is set to arrive this Wednesday, and we’ve got all the details, Dec. 16 patch notes, and changes right here.

LoL patch 10.25b, which Mark “Scruffy” Yetter said Riot Games has rushed out to “beat the holidays,” is mainly focused on cowling powerful champions and items ahead of the annual devs shutdown period around Christmas Day and New Years.

There will also be a few buffs, to try and tweak struggling champs early. Gangplank and Kayn are the two LoL characters getting some love while Akali, Malphite, Galio, Anivia and Olaf will all be slapped with 10.25b nerfs in the final League of Legends update of the year.

Here’s all the details on LoL patch 10.25b, coming this week.

When is League of Legends Patch 10.25b coming?

The final League of Legends update of the year is expected to be rolled out on Wednesday, December 16. It will begin in Oceania at 5am AEDT (1pm Tuesday PT), and will be rolled out in all Riot Games regions at 5am from there.

League’s last patch of 2020 won’t be a particularly big one ⁠— just a “b-side update,” Yetter explained ⁠— but it will still have a staging period, and install time.

Players can expect a few hours of downtime. Matchmaking and access to the LoL servers will be disabled around three hours before the patch is deployed. This will be around 3am PT on December 16 for US players, and 3am GMT for Europe.

Runaan’s Hurricane price finally drops

There’s only two items getting changed in patch 10.25b, but they’re both pretty hefty swaps for the League of Legends meta heading into Season 11.

The first is one that LoL fans have waxed lyrical about for weeks; Sunfire Aegis, one of the new Mythic items added recently, has been dominating the metagame since its release. LoL fans are getting fed up, so Riot is nerfing it again this update.

The other is Runaan’s Hurricane, a core ADC item that allows marksman to shoot three auto-attack bolts instead of one. In Season 10, it got a price hike and attack damage added; Riot are rolling back these changes, down to 2400 gold.

Rell gets LoL patch 10.25b quality of life changes

League’s newest champion, Rell, is also getting some small changes in patch 10.25b. She has been less dominant than some other recent releases ⁠— Samira and Seraphine spring to mind ⁠— but she still needs a little help to settle onto the Rift completely.

Yetter revealed her self-cast E will no longer unbind her from her allies.

Riot Auberaun also confirmed the balance team is still considering “tuning abilities” rather than swapping out her mechanics. These changes may happen “before the holidays,” but more likely they’ll arrive in patch 11.1 next year.

Here’s the full League patch 10.25b notes. The Dec. 16 notes will be updated with official changes when Riot Games releases them as OCE servers begin patching.

League of Legends patch 10.25b notes

Champions

Akali

Passive movement speed 40-70 ⇒ 30-60%, damage 39-180 (+60% base attack damage) (+50% ability power) ⇒ 29-170 (+60% bAD) (+40% AP).

Anivia

E base damage 60-180 ⇒ 50-170, mana cost 40 ⇒ 50.

Galio

W cooldown 16-12 ⇒ 18-16.

Gangplank

Attack damage per level 3 ⇒ 4.

Kayn

Base armor 35 ⇒ 38.

Q damage 65-145 ⇒ 75-155.

Malphite

Magic resist 32.1 ⇒ 28.

Olaf

Q slow 29-45 ⇒ 25-45%.

W attack speed 55-95 ⇒ 50-90%.

Rell

Self casting E while in combat no longer unbinds her target.

Items

Runaan’s Hurricane

Cost 3400 ⇒ 2500 gold.

Attack damage 25 ⇒ 0.

Passive bolts 40-70% ⇒ 40% of attack damage.

Pickaxe replaced with Dagger in build path.

Sunfire Aegis