League of Legends tier list: Best champions to use in each role

Titas is an avid follower of esports titles such as Valorant and Dota 2 along with a knack for mobile games. He has previously worked at Sportskeeda Esports and Gfinity Esports before joining the team at Dexerto as a Games Writer. You can contact him at [email protected]

Looking for an updated League of Legends tier list to help you dominate your enemies on Summoner’s Rift? Check out our rankings of all the in-meta champions currently available in the game.

Since League of Legends‘ release in 2009, Riot Games has constantly introduced new champions to massively expand the in-game universe. Initially released with around 40 unique champions, LoL now has a staggering 159 characters that you can choose from. Needless to say, making that choice can be fairly confusing at times.

On top of the wide variety of champions available, regular updates help to keep the game’s meta fresh. This ensures that no specific set of champions can be used to dominate pubs throughout the season. With this in mind, our tier list will help you stay ahead of the curve as you battle it out in League of Legends.

Contents

Not all Heros are equal in the latest LoL update.

League of Legends Tier List: Best Champions

Like in most MOBAs, there are several adaptable characters in LoL that can be played in multiple roles when the situation calls for it.

You might have chosen a Jungler for your next match, but that particular champion may also be just as effective in the Mid-Lane if need be. That being said, we’ve ranked each hero according to their best suited-role in the current meta.

S Tier

Champions listed in the S Tier are undoubtedly the best of the lot in League of Legends. Be it any role, the characters listed below will definitely give you a competitive edge in your next ranked match. Be it an aggressive late-game carry, or an early game support Champion, the below will go a long way in the current meta.

Roles Jungle Mid ADC Support Master Yi Zed Miss Fortune Janna Bel’Veth Viktor Draven Amumu Rek’Sai Katarina Samira Blitzcrank Fiddlesticks Vex Twitch Nautilus Rengar Cassiopeia Jhin Zilean Rammus Sett – Zyra Sejuani Anivia – –

Riot Games Remember, the LoL rankings change frequently, we’ll be sure to keep you updated.

A Tier

The League of Legends characters present in this tier may not be as strong as those in the S tier, but they are reasonably effective when it comes to facing off against enemies on the Summoner’s Rift. Be it dependable heroes like Ashe or the skill-based prowess of others, there are a lot of champions to choose from.

Heroes like in this tier can be highly versatile. While in the drafting phase, it can be a highly effective play, giving you the chance to outwit your opponents and gain a slight edge over them even before you spawn on the map.

Roles Jungle Mid ADC Support Diana Vladimir Karthus Maokai Elise Lux Kai’Sa Taric Kindred Talon Ashe Nami Graves Swain Kog’Maw Renata Glasc Shaco Galio Seraphine Thresh Kha’Zix Heimerdinger – Soraka Shyvana Qiyana – – Nunu & Willump Pantheon – – Skarner Rumble – – – Garen – –

YouTube: League of Legends League of Legends Jungle Champions are across the whole meta.

B Tier

While the B Tier lists quite a few of LoL’s poster children, we’d recommend that you focus on higher-skilled champions simply due to their potential in specific metas. Of course, the following Heroes can be viable in various scenarios, but it’s all about basing your choices after weighing the pros and cons in each specific situation.

While you might have played with almost all of the characters mentioned in this tier, it’s important to note that they lack that extra pizzazz when it comes to having an impact on the Rift.

Roles Jungle Mid ADC Support Nidalee Renekton Ziggs Lux Vi Zoe Tristana Heimerdinger Zac Singed Nilah Bard Ekko Malzahar Lucian Sona Karthus Gragas Jinx Rell Nocturne Zilean Caitlyn Leona Ivern Brand Kalista Alistar Qiyana Tristana – Karma Olaf Ziggs – Morgana Volibear Annie – Lulu Jarvan IV Kayle – – Maokai – – – Trundle – – –

So that’s it for our League of Legends tier list! Of course, if there’s a specific champion that you vibe with, then you should always aim high and keep playing them.

In case you want to check out some of our other LoL guides and news, make sure to check out our

other League of Legends guides:

All rewards & missions in Wild Rift Pass Season 8 | League of Legends Vision control guide | How to claim League of Legends Prime Gaming reward drops | Best TFT Set 7 comps in patch 12.15 | Ultimate Wild Rift Kassadin guide | How much money you’ve spent in League of Legends | Wild Rift Sion champion guide | Ultimate Veigar guide | Ultimate Udyr guide | Ultimate Garen guide