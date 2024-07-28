All teams qualified for LoL Worlds 2024

LoL Worlds 2024 is coming up fast, and teams are already beginning to qualify for the biggest League of Legends international of the year.

The League of Legends (LoL) World Championship kicks off on September 25, 2024, and it’s the tournament that marks the end of 2024’s LoL competitive calendar.

However, the way that every team qualifies for Worlds 2024 is different, and getting one of 20 slots at the event isn’t easy.

Additionally, every region has a different number of slots and methods of qualifying in at different stages. Here’s every team that has qualified so far, how they got there, and what other teams have to do to make the cut.

Article continues after ad

Every team qualified for LoL Worlds 2024

So far, only two teams have locked their spots for Worlds 2024.

The first is Gen.G, the team that won MSI 2024. Their win at the year’s first big international earned them a guaranteed spot at Worlds 2024 if they could make it to playoffs.

Article continues after ad

While the LCK regular season isn’t over just yet, the Gen.G team is so far toward the top of the standings that they’re guaranteed to make playoffs.

G2 Esports qualified for Worlds 2024 after winning the LEC Summer 2024 Finals, trouncing Fnatic in a 3-0 win despite being at a massive gold deficit every game.

Article continues after ad

Much has changed since the last World Championship as well. For instance, the APAC region now contains the PCS (Southeast Asia), LJL (Japan) and LCO (OCE), meaning that this could be the first time a Japanese team doesn’t qualify for Worlds in a decade if the PCS sweeps finals.

Additionally, 2024 will be the last year that the LCS, LLA, and CBLOL exist in their current form. Worlds qualification next year will look significantly different.

Article continues after ad

Here’s a full list of how every team can qualify, divided up by region and stage.

Swiss Stage

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games T1, the winners of Worlds 2023

LCK (South Korea)

Gen.G (Qualified 5/19/24)

LCK Summer 2024 Champion (Runner-up if Gen.G wins) (Determined 9/8/24)

LCK 2024 Championship Points (Determined 9/8/24)

LCK Summer 2024 Regional Finals Winner (Determined 9/14/24)

LPL (China)

LPL Summer 2024 Champion (Determined TBD)

LPL 2024 Championship Points (Determined TBD)

LPL 2024 Regional Finals Winner (Determined TBD)

LPL 2024 Regional Finals Runner-Up (Determined TBD)

LEC (EMEA)

G2 Esports (Qualified 7/28/24)

LEC 2024 Season Finals Champion (Determined 9/1/24)

LEC 2024 Season Finals Runner-Up (Determined 9/1/24) Note: If G2 wins the Season Finals, the last qualifying spot will be given to the next best-performing team.



LCS

LCS 2024 Championship Champion (Determined 9/7/24)

LCS 2024 Championship Runner-Up (Determined 9/7/24)

LCS 2024 Championship Third Place (Determined 9/6/24)

Play-In Stage qualification to Swiss

Two Play-Ins teams will qualify into the Swiss Stage based on performance, meaning only two minor region teams will get the chance to compete against major regions.

Article continues after ad

Play-Ins

APAC (PCS, LJL, LCO)

PCS Summer 2024 Champion (Determined 9/1/24)

PCS Summer 2024 Runner-Up (Determined 9/1/24)

VCS (Vietnam)

VCS Summer 2024 Champion (Determined 8/18/24)

VCS Summer 2024 Runner-Up (Determined 8/18/24)

CBLOL (Brazil)

CBLOL Split 2 Champion (Determined 9/7/24)

LLA (Latin America)