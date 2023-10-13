LoL players are running wild with Patch 13.20 Jinx buffs giving 6x attack speed cap

League of Legends players have been running wild with the new buffs given to Jinx in Patch 13.20 allowing her to reach 6x the attack speed cap with her stackable passive.

The most recent patch for League of Legends has taken the game in several different directions. As the first patch after the Worlds update, Riot looked to make several changes to the game as they forged a path to the new preseason. Such changes included a rework to the problematic tank K’sante, major jungle changes, and more.

Whilst Patch 13.20 ended up being a bit of a buggy mess, one change, in particular, came through for ADC Jinx. Jinx received several buffs to her health growth, passive, and ultimate ability. Whilst the champion received the most buffs to her ultimate, the passive change Riot implemented has granted her a lot of power.

Jinx’s passive grants her attack speed and movement speed whenever she scores a takedown. Normally getting another takedown would refresh this attack speed, but Patch 13.20 changes now allow the buff to stack, meaning Jinx can ramp insane levels of attack speed.

LoL Jinx buffs sees champion break 6x attack speed limit

One player in particular was able to showcase the sheer power of the buff, being able to stack up to 30 attacks per second, 6 times the regular cap. Combining several buffs like Lethal Tempo, Jinx’s Q attack speed ramp, and passive allowed them to fire ridiculously fast.

At such high levels of attack speed, Jinx’s DPS goes through the roof and she’s able to take down anything she targets remarkably quickly.

This essentially created a snowball effect which allowed the player to demolish the enemy base in a matter of seconds, displaying the power of the newly buffed ADC.