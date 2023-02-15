League of Legends patch 13.4 notes: Comeback XP nerfs, several junglers changed & more

League of Legends patch 13.4 brings yet another hefty set of notes focused on rebalancing the jungle via some changes to comeback experience and several direct buffs and nerfs to jungle champions, as well as a whole slew of other changes.
League of Legends has been subject to a long series of sweeping balance changes since the pre-season patch, and that won’t be stopping with 13.4. The balance team has continued to implement changes in an attempt to break up the current meta.
The main focus of 13.4 seems to be busting the current tank jungle meta, with AP tanks like Amumu, Maokai, and Zac dominating in both win rate and pick rate. Many of the strongest junglers are being nerfed, while Viego is getting a buff due to his low win rate in the role.
Additionally, jungle clear is getting adjusted, comeback XP is getting nerfed, a few mid laners are getting buffed and nerfed, and some additional changes are coming to the bot lane via support items and a few ADC champions getting buffed/nerfed. It’s a big patch.
When does LoL patch 13.4 go live?
As per Riot’s patch schedule, Patch 13.4 should be released on February 23, 2023.
These are the key timings for your servers:
- 3 PM PT (NA)
- 5 AM GMT (EUW)
- 3 AM CET (EUNE)
- 8 AM KST (Korea)
There will be downtime once the patch begins, and all matchmade and competitive queues will be disabled across all League of Legends servers about 3 hours before the patch hits.
LoL patch 13.4 brings even more drastic changes
At the time of writing, these notes are a preview from Riot developers and are subject to change. Patch notes getting their numbers shifted around or being outright removed is fairly common, so bear that in mind.
You can find the full notes below:
Ahri
Base stats:
- Base health: 570 >>> 600
- Base armor: 18 >>> 21
Alistar
Passive: Triumphant Roar
- Ally heal: 6% of Alistar’s max HP >>> 7% of Alistar’s max HP
Q: Pulverize
- AP scaling: 70% >>> 80%
W: Headbutt
- AP scaling: 90% >>> 100%
Amumu
Base stats
- Health growth reduced: 100 >>> 94
- Armor growth reduced: 4.2 >>> 4
W: Despair
- Target’s HP per second reduced: 1% – 2% >>>1% – 1.6%
Anivia
Base stats:
- Health growth per level: 96 >>> 92
- Armor growth per level: 5.2 >>> 4.9
Apehlios
Base stats:
- W rank up attack speed increased: 7.5% >>> 9%
Azir
Base stats:
- Base mana: 480 >>> 350
- Mana growth per level: 21 >>> 38
W: Arise!
- Attack speed bonus with 3 soldiers: 15% – 55% >>> 15% flat
- Recharge timer: 9 – 6 seconds >>> 10 – 6 seconds
- AP scaling: 55% >>> 50%
E: Shifting Sands
- Base damage: 60/90/120/150/180 >>> 60/100/140/180/220
- AP scaling: 40% >>> 55%
R: Emperor’s Divide
- Base damage: 175/325/475 >>> 200/400/600
- AP scaling: 60% >>> 75%
Cho’Gath
Base stats:
- Armor per level: 4.7 >>> 5
Q: Rupture
- Base damage: 80/135/190/245/300 >>> 80/140/200/260/320
- Mana cost: 60 >>> 50
W: Feral Scream
- Mana cost: 70/80/90/100/110 >>> 70/75/80/85/90
Elise
Q: Venomous Bite (Spider Form)
- Base damage: 70/105/140/175/210 >>> 60/90/120/150/180
- Monster damage cap: 145 – 385 >>> 145 – 355
Jarvan IV
W: Golden Aegis
- Cooldown: 8 seconds >>> 9 seconds
- Bonus AD scaling: 80% >>> 70%
Jax
Base stats:
- Base health reduced: 685 >>> 665
- Health growth increased: 99 >>> 100
E: Counterstrike
- AP ratio reduced: 100% >>> 70%
- Dodging increases all damage for E instead of just base damage
R: Grandmaster At Arms
- On hit damage reduced: 80 – 160 >>> 60 – 160
- Bonus armor reduced: 25 -65 >>> 15 – 65
- Bonus MR reduced: 15 – 39 >>> 9 – 39
Kennen
- Buffs coming soon
Malphite
W: Thunder Clap
- Armor to attack scaling: 10% >>> 15%
- Cleave armor scaling: 15% >>> 20%
- Cooldown: 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 >>> 10/9.5/9/8.5/8
Maokai
Q: Bramble Smash
- Max HP damage: 2% – 3% >>> 2% – 4%
E: Sapling Toss
- Base damage: 55 – 155 >>> 50 – 150
- AP scaling:
- Non-empowered scaling: 35% >>> 25%
- Empowered scaling: 70% >>> 50%
- Slow AP scaling: 4% per 100 AP >>> 1% per 100 AP
- Slow health scaling: .9% per 100 bonus HP >>> 1% per 100 bonus HP
- Cooldown increased: 10 seconds >>> 14 seconds
Orianna
Base stats:
- Base armor: 17 >>> 20
W: Command: Dissonance
- Mana cost: 70/75/80/85/90 >>> 60/65/70/75/80
Riven
- Buffs coming soon
Samira
Passive: Daredevil Impulse
- Bonus movement speed per stack changed from 3.5% flat >>> 1% – 4%
R: Inferno Trigger
- Lifesteal effectiveness reduced: 66.6% >>> 50%
Senna
Base stats:
- Basic attack AS scaling: .3% >>> .4%
R: Dawning Shadow
- Base damage: 250/375/500 >>> 250/400/550
- Bonus AD scaling: 100% >>> 115%
- Cooldown: 160/140/120 >>> 140/120/100
Thresh
Q: Death Sentence
- Base damage increased: 100 – 280 >>> 100 – 300
- AP ratio increased: 80% >>> 90%
- Cooldown reduced 19 – 11 seconds >>> 19 – 9 seconds
W: Dark Passage
- Base shield reduced: 50 – 150 >>> 50 – 130
- Cooldown increased: 22 – 16 seconds >>> 21 – 17 seconds
E: Flay
- Base damage increased: 75 – 215 >>> 75 – 235
- AP ratio increased: 60% >>> 70%
Udyr
Base stats:
- Health growth reduced: 98 >>> 92
- Base armor reduced: 34 >>> 32
Q: Wilding Claw
- On Hit bonus AD ratio reduced: 30% >>> 25%
R: Wingborne Storm
- Empowered slow reduced: 25% – 40% >>> 20% >>> 35%
Veigar
Q: Baleful Strike
- Cast range increased: 950 >>> 1050
W: Dark Matter
- Cast range increased: 900 >>> 950
Viego
- Buffs coming soon
Items
Doran’s Shield
- Health regeneration reduced: 6 >>> 4
Spellthief’s Edge/ Spectral Sickle
- Charge timer increased: 10 >>> 12 seconds
- Spellthief’s Edge mana regen reduced: 50% >>> 25%
- Frostfang mana regen reduced: 75% >>> 50%
- Shard of True Ice mana regen reduced: 115% >>> 100% (now matches the AD mana regen)
Relic Shield/ Steel Shoulderguards
- Relic and Shoulderguard HP regen increased: 25% >>> 50%
- Buckler and Spaulders HP regen increased: 50% >>> 75%
Demonic Embrace
- Damage to monsters reduced (numbers not released)
System
Treasure Hunter
- Base gold reduced: 70 >>> 50
- Total gold reduced: 550 >>> 450
Jungle pets
- Damage AP ratio reduced: 15% >>> 12%
Experience on champion takedown (Summoner’s Rift only)
- Level 3 XP reduced from 186 to 144
- Level 4 XP reduced from 258 to 174
- Level 5 XP reduced from 330 to 204
- Level 6 XP reduced from 402 to 234
- Level 7 XP reduced from 434 to 308
- Level 8 XP reduced from 500 to 486
- Other levels unchanged
Comeback experience on champion takedown
- Nerfs coming soon
Triumph (Precision Rune)
- Changes coming soon
Grasp of the Undying (Resolve Rune)
- Changes coming soon