League of Legends patch 13.4 notes: Comeback XP nerfs, several junglers changed & more

League of Legends patch 13.4 brings yet another hefty set of notes focused on rebalancing the jungle via some changes to comeback experience and several direct buffs and nerfs to jungle champions, as well as a whole slew of other changes.

League of Legends has been subject to a long series of sweeping balance changes since the pre-season patch, and that won’t be stopping with 13.4. The balance team has continued to implement changes in an attempt to break up the current meta.

The main focus of 13.4 seems to be busting the current tank jungle meta, with AP tanks like Amumu, Maokai, and Zac dominating in both win rate and pick rate. Many of the strongest junglers are being nerfed, while Viego is getting a buff due to his low win rate in the role.

Additionally, jungle clear is getting adjusted, comeback XP is getting nerfed, a few mid laners are getting buffed and nerfed, and some additional changes are coming to the bot lane via support items and a few ADC champions getting buffed/nerfed. It’s a big patch.

Riot Games Both Kennen and Fizz are the newest Yordles in the Astronaut skinline.

When does LoL patch 13.4 go live?

As per Riot’s patch schedule, Patch 13.4 should be released on February 23, 2023.

These are the key timings for your servers:

3 PM PT (NA)

5 AM GMT (EUW)

3 AM CET (EUNE)

8 AM KST (Korea)

There will be downtime once the patch begins, and all matchmade and competitive queues will be disabled across all League of Legends servers about 3 hours before the patch hits.

LoL patch 13.4 brings even more drastic changes

At the time of writing, these notes are a preview from Riot developers and are subject to change. Patch notes getting their numbers shifted around or being outright removed is fairly common, so bear that in mind.

You can find the full notes below:

Ahri

Base stats:

Base health: 570 >>> 600

Base armor: 18 >>> 21

Alistar

Passive: Triumphant Roar

Ally heal: 6% of Alistar’s max HP >>> 7% of Alistar’s max HP

Q: Pulverize

AP scaling: 70% >>> 80%

W: Headbutt

AP scaling: 90% >>> 100%

Amumu

Base stats

Health growth reduced: 100 >>> 94

Armor growth reduced: 4.2 >>> 4

W: Despair

Target’s HP per second reduced: 1% – 2% >>>1% – 1.6%

Anivia

Base stats:

Health growth per level: 96 >>> 92

Armor growth per level: 5.2 >>> 4.9

Apehlios

Base stats:

W rank up attack speed increased: 7.5% >>> 9%

Azir

Base stats:

Base mana: 480 >>> 350

Mana growth per level: 21 >>> 38

W: Arise!

Attack speed bonus with 3 soldiers: 15% – 55% >>> 15% flat

Recharge timer: 9 – 6 seconds >>> 10 – 6 seconds

AP scaling: 55% >>> 50%

E: Shifting Sands

Base damage: 60/90/120/150/180 >>> 60/100/140/180/220

AP scaling: 40% >>> 55%

R: Emperor’s Divide

Base damage: 175/325/475 >>> 200/400/600

AP scaling: 60% >>> 75%

Cho’Gath

Base stats:

Armor per level: 4.7 >>> 5

Q: Rupture

Base damage: 80/135/190/245/300 >>> 80/140/200/260/320

Mana cost: 60 >>> 50

W: Feral Scream

Mana cost: 70/80/90/100/110 >>> 70/75/80/85/90

Elise

Q: Venomous Bite (Spider Form)

Base damage: 70/105/140/175/210 >>> 60/90/120/150/180

Monster damage cap: 145 – 385 >>> 145 – 355

Jarvan IV

W: Golden Aegis

Cooldown: 8 seconds >>> 9 seconds

Bonus AD scaling: 80% >>> 70%

Jax

Base stats:

Base health reduced: 685 >>> 665

Health growth increased: 99 >>> 100

E: Counterstrike

AP ratio reduced: 100% >>> 70%

Dodging increases all damage for E instead of just base damage

R: Grandmaster At Arms

On hit damage reduced: 80 – 160 >>> 60 – 160

Bonus armor reduced: 25 -65 >>> 15 – 65

Bonus MR reduced: 15 – 39 >>> 9 – 39

Kennen

Buffs coming soon

Malphite

W: Thunder Clap

Armor to attack scaling: 10% >>> 15%

Cleave armor scaling: 15% >>> 20%

Cooldown: 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 >>> 10/9.5/9/8.5/8

Maokai

Q: Bramble Smash

Max HP damage: 2% – 3% >>> 2% – 4%

E: Sapling Toss

Base damage: 55 – 155 >>> 50 – 150

AP scaling: Non-empowered scaling: 35% >>> 25% Empowered scaling: 70% >>> 50%

Slow AP scaling: 4% per 100 AP >>> 1% per 100 AP

Slow health scaling: .9% per 100 bonus HP >>> 1% per 100 bonus HP

Cooldown increased: 10 seconds >>> 14 seconds

Orianna

Base stats:

Base armor: 17 >>> 20

W: Command: Dissonance

Mana cost: 70/75/80/85/90 >>> 60/65/70/75/80

Riven

Buffs coming soon

Samira

Passive: Daredevil Impulse

Bonus movement speed per stack changed from 3.5% flat >>> 1% – 4%

R: Inferno Trigger

Lifesteal effectiveness reduced: 66.6% >>> 50%

Senna

Base stats:

Basic attack AS scaling: .3% >>> .4%

R: Dawning Shadow

Base damage: 250/375/500 >>> 250/400/550

Bonus AD scaling: 100% >>> 115%

Cooldown: 160/140/120 >>> 140/120/100

Thresh

Q: Death Sentence

Base damage increased: 100 – 280 >>> 100 – 300

AP ratio increased: 80% >>> 90%

Cooldown reduced 19 – 11 seconds >>> 19 – 9 seconds

W: Dark Passage

Base shield reduced: 50 – 150 >>> 50 – 130

Cooldown increased: 22 – 16 seconds >>> 21 – 17 seconds

E: Flay

Base damage increased: 75 – 215 >>> 75 – 235

AP ratio increased: 60% >>> 70%

Udyr

Base stats:

Health growth reduced: 98 >>> 92

Base armor reduced: 34 >>> 32

Q: Wilding Claw

On Hit bonus AD ratio reduced: 30% >>> 25%

R: Wingborne Storm

Empowered slow reduced: 25% – 40% >>> 20% >>> 35%

Veigar

Q: Baleful Strike

Article continues after ad

Cast range increased: 950 >>> 1050

W: Dark Matter

Cast range increased: 900 >>> 950

Viego

Buffs coming soon

Items

Doran’s Shield

Health regeneration reduced: 6 >>> 4

Spellthief’s Edge/ Spectral Sickle

Charge timer increased: 10 >>> 12 seconds

Spellthief’s Edge mana regen reduced: 50% >>> 25%

Frostfang mana regen reduced: 75% >>> 50%

Shard of True Ice mana regen reduced: 115% >>> 100% (now matches the AD mana regen)

Relic Shield/ Steel Shoulderguards

Relic and Shoulderguard HP regen increased: 25% >>> 50%

Buckler and Spaulders HP regen increased: 50% >>> 75%

Demonic Embrace

Damage to monsters reduced (numbers not released)

System

Treasure Hunter

Base gold reduced: 70 >>> 50

Total gold reduced: 550 >>> 450

Jungle pets

Damage AP ratio reduced: 15% >>> 12%

Experience on champion takedown (Summoner’s Rift only)

Level 3 XP reduced from 186 to 144

Level 4 XP reduced from 258 to 174

Level 5 XP reduced from 330 to 204

Level 6 XP reduced from 402 to 234

Level 7 XP reduced from 434 to 308

Level 8 XP reduced from 500 to 486

Other levels unchanged

Comeback experience on champion takedown

Nerfs coming soon

Triumph (Precision Rune)

Changes coming soon

Grasp of the Undying (Resolve Rune)

Changes coming soon

Skins releasing in Patch 13.4

Astronaut Xerath (1350 RP)

Astronaut Singed (1350 RP)

Astronaut Kennen (1350 RP)

Astronaut Ivern (1350 RP)

Astronaut Fizz (1350 RP)