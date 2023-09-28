K’sante in store for major LoL rework as devs detail huge patch 13.20 changes

The developers of League of Legends have detailed a huge rework planned for the Shuriman tank K’sante slated for Patch 13.20.

The Shuriman tank K’sante has been a thorn in the side of Riot ever since his introduction into League of Legends. With high CC and tankiness, the champion is able to swap defense to offense with his ultimate, allowing him to assassinate enemy squishies.

Ever since his introduction, K’sante has held a prominent position in professional play, with many teams opting to pick him up as a flex pick in both top and mid. This is the exact opposite of solo queue, where the champion has struggled, particularly in lower elo.

Now that the Worlds patch has hit live servers, Riot is attempting to reign K’sante’s problems in further, introducing a full rework to the champ.

Riot Games The developers are looking to change up K’sante in Patch 13.20.

The League of Legends developers are changing up almost all parts of K’sante’s kit. His base stats, passive, Q, W, and R abilities are all receiving changes of some form. It’s worth noting that these changes are currently on the PBE, and therefore are not guaranteed to hit live servers.

Here are the current changes proposed for K’sante in Patch 13.20.

K’sante Rework for LoL Patch 13.20

Base Stats

Health changed: 610 + 108 >>> 570 + 115

Armor growth increased: 4.7 >>> 5.2

Passive: Dauntless Instincts

Passive on-hit damage no longer scales with 20% resists during All Out.

Q: Ntofo Strikes

Base damage reduced: 50-150 >>> 30-150

All Out empowered Q cooldown reduction changed: 1 second >>> 25%

All Out empowered Q slow added

W: Path Maker

Now has a minimum charge time of 0.65 seconds, reduced to 0.5 seconds during All Out.

Damage formula changed: 2-8% max enemy HP based on rank and charge >>> (20-100) + 50% total AD + 30% bonus MR & Armor + (6-10%) enemy max HP

All Out empowered damage removed

Mana cost reduced: 75-95 >>> 60-80

Damage reduction increased: 25% at all levels >>> 40-65% based on level

All Out empowered damage reduction increased: 30% at all levels >>> 50-75% based on level

Stun duration increased: 1.25 seconds at all ranks >>> 0.3-0.5 based on rank

All Out empowered cooldown change: 24 – 16 seconds at all times >>> 18 – 12 seconds during All Out

E: Footwork

No changes

R: All Out