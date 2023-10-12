LoL developers scramble after Patch 13.20 completely breaks game

The League of Legends developers have scrambled to fix the game after major Patch 13.20 resulted in several game-breaking issues and bugs.

League of Legends is a pretty massive game. The MOBA was released back in 2009 and has been updated consistently by developers Riot Games over the years. Aside from the limited-time game modes occasionally put out for events, the developers don’t remove much content from the game. This means certain skins, champions, and abilities have remained untouched since release.

This can result in bugs and glitches cropping up from time to time, especially when Riot introduces a new champion or interaction into the mix.

Fortunately, Riot is pretty quick to implement bug fixes in the form of patches, which can solve these issues or sometimes introduce even more. That’s exactly what happened in Patch 13.20 however, as the update completely broke the game.

LoL Patch 13.20 completely breaks the game

Patch 13.20 has brought about several issues with the map itself including random holes appearing throughout the map, plants spawning in the player bases, the elemental dragon maps being broken, and much, much more.

Alongside these issues, Illaoi’s Test of Faith and Tryndamere’s Spinning Slash were also broken. A stealthy jungle bug was at play as well, giving players drastically reduced XP if they weren’t close to their jungle camp when it died. Incidentally, Shaco’s win rate dropped drastically and no one knew why before the bugfix.

Fortunately, Riot quickly addressed many of the major issues that spawned as a result of the patch.

While there are still lingering issues with the map, many of the bugs that made some champions unplayable have been quickly patched. A swift hotfix from the dev team kept these bugs from lingering for too long.

That said, some players have pointed out these bugs were reported on the PBE over a week before 13.20 hit live servers.

This has led to some scrutiny leveled at the dev team for not ensuring these issues were fixed before the patch went live considering people on the test server reported these issues.

Additionally, issues with the map still persist. Aside from disruptive visual bugs, these map oddities have a real and tangible impact on moment-to-moment gameplay.

Players are being caught off guard by champions walking directly through map geometry, and it appears that vision doesn’t function as you’d think around these parts of the map either.

It isn’t yet clear when the larger problems with Summoner’s Rift will be fixed, but the dev team is aware of these problems and are looking to fix them.