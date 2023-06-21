League of Legends patch 13.13 early notes: Statikk Shiv nerfs, Rell adjustments

The next update for League of Legends is coming. LoL Patch 13.13 brings nerfs to Statikk Shiv and adjustments to the recently updated Rell, as well as other buffs and nerfs to champions.

Another two-week cycle, another patch for League of Legends. Patch 13.13 for the popular MOBA makes some minor adjustments with a bunch of nerfs to champions like Neeko, Aphelios, Annie, and more.

Alongside this, Statikk Shiv will also be receiving a nerf this patch after showcasing its power. And Rell is being tuned further to ensure she lands in the right spot after her mid-scope update.

When does LoL Patch 13.13 go live?

League of Legends Patch 13.13 is expected to go live on June 28, 2023, according to Riot’s patch schedule. Patch 13.13 will head to Oceanic servers first, with other servers slowly receiving it throughout the day.

Here are the key timings of Patch 13.13 for your server:

3 AM PT (NA)

5 AM GMT (EUW)

3 AM CET (EUNE)

8 AM KST (Korea)

There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.

What’s changing in LoL Patch 13.13?

Statikk Shiv nerfs

The recently returned Statikk Shiv has already made waves on the Summoner’s Rift. With a new portrait and slightly new effect, the item now had AP scaling, making it incredibly potent for mages like LeBlanc. The LCK has already seen a Statikk Shiv LeBlanc being played, and now Riot is taking it down a notch.

Rell adjustments

The tanky-engage support Rell recently had her mid-scope update. Re-arranging some of her power to grant her more speed. Alongside this, she was given ratios to allow her to jungle, making for an interesting off-meta pick. Riot isn’t quite happy with where the armored horse girl is at, so they’ll be making more changes in Patch 13.13.

League of Legends patch 13.13 early notes

Champions

