League of Legends Patch 13.11: Rell midscope rework, ADC nerfs, item changes

The next patch for League of Legends brings the Rell mid-scope update, as well as smaller balance changes to strong ADCs and the new items brought in the previous patch.

Patch 13.11 for League of Legends comes right after the mid-season invitational. As such, Riot is looking to make some changes toward overperforming champions such as Apehlios and Jinx. The developers are also looking to tune certain items after the mid-season patch, hoping to bring them into a more balanced state.

Finally, Rell’s mid-scope update will also arrive in Patch 13.11, with a brand new E ability and reworked passive.

When does LoL Patch 13.11 go live?

League of Legends Patch 13.11 should go live on June 1, 2023, according to Riot’s patch schedule. Patch 13.11 will head to Oceanic servers first, with other servers slowly receiving it throughout the day.

Here are the key timings of Patch 13.11 for your server:

3AM PT (NA)

5AM GMT (EUW)

3AM CET (EUNE)

8AM KST (Korea)

There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.

What’s changing in LoL Patch 13.11?

Rell Mid-scope update

Rell will be receiving her mid-scope update in 13.11. On release, Rell saw potential as an incredible wombo combo initiator support but ended up not being popular and living up to her champion fantasy. Fortunately, Riot is looking to increase her capability to engage, granting her a move speed buff on her new E ability and further tankiness on her passive. In order to counteract this, other parts of her kit have been tuned accordingly.

Item tuning after mid-season update

After the previous patches’ major item changes, Riot is looking to balance the items further now that players have gotten their hands on them. This includes some nerfs coming to Galeforce and Youmuu’s Ghostblade, with buffs going to Kraken Slayer and Moonstone Renewer.

Riot Games Champions like Jinx and Aphelios are the biggest losers of Patch 13.11, with nerfs to them and Galeforce.

League of Legends patch 13.11 notes

Champions

Akali

Buffs coming soon

Amumu

Nerfs coming soon

Aphelios

Nerfs coming soon

Aurelion Sol

Nerfs coming soon

Azir

Buffs coming soon

Ivern

Buffs coming soon

Jinx

Nerfs coming soon

Kalista

Base Stats

Basic attacks now deal 100% AD instead of 90% AD

Q: Pierce

AD ratio increased: 100% >>> 105%

E: Rend

Base damage per spear reduced: 10 – 34 >>> 8 – 24

AD ratio per spear increased: 23.2% – 40.6% AD >>> 25% – 45%

Kog’Maw

Nerfs coming soon

Rell

Base Stats

Attack Speed: .55 >>> .625

Attack Speed per Level: 2% >>> 1.5%

Armor: 32 + 4.2/level >>> 32 + 3/level

Magic Resist: 32 + 2.05/level >>> 32 + 1/level

Movespeed: 335 >> 330

Passive : Break the Mold

Armor/ MR shred decreased: 10% >>> 2.5%

Added: Armor/ Magic Resist shred stacks up to 5 times per target

Added: All abilities also apply a stack of her passive (W and R’s entire AoE)

Added: Rell keeps resists for the full duration of the buff, even if the target dies

Duration increased: 4 seconds >>> 5 seconds

Minimum Steal from 2.5 – 5 based on level >>> 1.25 – 3 based on level

Removed: No longer deals bonus magic damage on hit

Removed: Hitting a new target no longer refreshes the duration on all targets

Q: Shattering Strike

Added: Now stuns all targets for .75 seconds

Added: Applies passive and full damage to all targets

Added: Deals 250% damage to jungle camps

Added: 100 unit movement on swing to sell power

Removed: Heal on self and ally

Range: 685 in front of Rell, 150 behind >>> 520 in front of Rell, 220 behind

Cooldown: 9/8/7/6/5 >>> 11/10.5/10/9.5/9

Cast time: .35s >> .5s

W: Ferromancy: Mount Up/ Crash Down

Bonus resists increased: 10% >>> 12%

Mounted changes:

No longer gives passive move speed while mounted (Shifted to E ability)

Dismounted changes:

Increases attack speed by 15/20/25/30/35%

Increases attack range by 75

Move speed reduction adjusted set to 280 ms >>> slow 15% (removed ms cap while dismounted)

Crash Down changes:

Damage reduced 70/105/140/175/210 >>> 70/100/130/160/190

Shield reduced 35/60/85/110/135 (+12% max HP) >>> 30/55/80/105/130 (+10% max HP)

Maximum slide distance reduced 375 >>> 320

AoE radius reduced 200 >>> 180 (area reduced 400×775 >>> 360×680 with slide)

Jump range reduced 500 >>> 400

Knockup duration reduced 1 >>> 0.75 seconds

Mount Up changes:

Mount Up move speed reduced 25/30/35/40/45% for 3.5 seconds >>> 30% rapidly decaying over 1 second

Deals 250% damage to monsters

E: Full Tilt

Passive – Mounted Alacrity: Rell gains 50 Move Speed while mounted, reduced in combat.

Active – Full Tilt: Rell and an ally charge, gaining ramping Move Speed up to 20% over 3 seconds, this is doubled to 40% towards enemies or your bonded ally.

After 1 second, Rell’s next Attack or Shattering Strike explode in an area for magic damage.

Damage: 20/25/30/35/40

Move Speed: 20% flat

Max Move Speed: 40% flat

Passive Move Speed: 10/20/30/40/50

Deals 250% damage versus jungle monsters

No longer has a delay on damage

R: Magnet Storm

Now applies Rell’s new passive

Rek’Sai

Passive: Fury of the Xer’Sai

Max heal changed: 20 – 190 >>> 15 – 125 + (2-12% max HP)

Tremor Sense tick rate reduced: 1.5 seconds >>> 1

Prey Seeker (Burrowed Q)

Reveal duration increased: 2.5 seconds >>> 5 seconds

Queen’s Wrath (Unborrowed Q)

Duration reduced: 5 seconds >>> 3 seconds

Renekton

Buffs coming soon

Twisted Fate

Buffs coming soon

Items

Ardent Censer

Buffs coming soon

Duskblade of Draktharr

Max bonus damage increased: 15% >>> 20%

Echoes of Helia

Nerfs coming soon

Galeforce

Nerfs coming soon

Moonstone Renewer

Buffs coming soon

Navori Quickblades

Buffs coming soon

Statikk Shiv

Buffs coming soon

Stormrazer

Nerfs coming soon

Youmuu’s Ghostblade