League of Legends Patch 13.11: Rell midscope rework, ADC nerfs, item changes
The next patch for League of Legends brings the Rell mid-scope update, as well as smaller balance changes to strong ADCs and the new items brought in the previous patch.
Patch 13.11 for League of Legends comes right after the mid-season invitational. As such, Riot is looking to make some changes toward overperforming champions such as Apehlios and Jinx. The developers are also looking to tune certain items after the mid-season patch, hoping to bring them into a more balanced state.
Finally, Rell’s mid-scope update will also arrive in Patch 13.11, with a brand new E ability and reworked passive.
When does LoL Patch 13.11 go live?
League of Legends Patch 13.11 should go live on June 1, 2023, according to Riot’s patch schedule. Patch 13.11 will head to Oceanic servers first, with other servers slowly receiving it throughout the day.
Here are the key timings of Patch 13.11 for your server:
- 3AM PT (NA)
- 5AM GMT (EUW)
- 3AM CET (EUNE)
- 8AM KST (Korea)
There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.
What’s changing in LoL Patch 13.11?
Rell Mid-scope update
Rell will be receiving her mid-scope update in 13.11. On release, Rell saw potential as an incredible wombo combo initiator support but ended up not being popular and living up to her champion fantasy. Fortunately, Riot is looking to increase her capability to engage, granting her a move speed buff on her new E ability and further tankiness on her passive. In order to counteract this, other parts of her kit have been tuned accordingly.
Item tuning after mid-season update
After the previous patches’ major item changes, Riot is looking to balance the items further now that players have gotten their hands on them. This includes some nerfs coming to Galeforce and Youmuu’s Ghostblade, with buffs going to Kraken Slayer and Moonstone Renewer.
League of Legends patch 13.11 notes
Champions
Akali
- Buffs coming soon
Amumu
- Nerfs coming soon
Aphelios
- Nerfs coming soon
Aurelion Sol
- Nerfs coming soon
Azir
- Buffs coming soon
Ivern
- Buffs coming soon
Jinx
- Nerfs coming soon
Kalista
Base Stats
- Basic attacks now deal 100% AD instead of 90% AD
Q: Pierce
- AD ratio increased: 100% >>> 105%
E: Rend
- Base damage per spear reduced: 10 – 34 >>> 8 – 24
- AD ratio per spear increased: 23.2% – 40.6% AD >>> 25% – 45%
Kog’Maw
- Nerfs coming soon
Rell
Base Stats
- Attack Speed: .55 >>> .625
- Attack Speed per Level: 2% >>> 1.5%
- Armor: 32 + 4.2/level >>> 32 + 3/level
- Magic Resist: 32 + 2.05/level >>> 32 + 1/level
- Movespeed: 335 >> 330
Passive : Break the Mold
- Armor/ MR shred decreased: 10% >>> 2.5%
- Added: Armor/ Magic Resist shred stacks up to 5 times per target
- Added: All abilities also apply a stack of her passive (W and R’s entire AoE)
- Added: Rell keeps resists for the full duration of the buff, even if the target dies
- Duration increased: 4 seconds >>> 5 seconds
- Minimum Steal from 2.5 – 5 based on level >>> 1.25 – 3 based on level
- Removed: No longer deals bonus magic damage on hit
- Removed: Hitting a new target no longer refreshes the duration on all targets
Q: Shattering Strike
- Added: Now stuns all targets for .75 seconds
- Added: Applies passive and full damage to all targets
- Added: Deals 250% damage to jungle camps
- Added: 100 unit movement on swing to sell power
- Removed: Heal on self and ally
- Range: 685 in front of Rell, 150 behind >>> 520 in front of Rell, 220 behind
- Cooldown: 9/8/7/6/5 >>> 11/10.5/10/9.5/9
- Cast time: .35s >> .5s
W: Ferromancy: Mount Up/ Crash Down
- Bonus resists increased: 10% >>> 12%
Mounted changes:
- No longer gives passive move speed while mounted (Shifted to E ability)
Dismounted changes:
- Increases attack speed by 15/20/25/30/35%
- Increases attack range by 75
- Move speed reduction adjusted set to 280 ms >>> slow 15% (removed ms cap while dismounted)
Crash Down changes:
- Damage reduced 70/105/140/175/210 >>> 70/100/130/160/190
- Shield reduced 35/60/85/110/135 (+12% max HP) >>> 30/55/80/105/130 (+10% max HP)
- Maximum slide distance reduced 375 >>> 320
- AoE radius reduced 200 >>> 180 (area reduced 400×775 >>> 360×680 with slide)
- Jump range reduced 500 >>> 400
- Knockup duration reduced 1 >>> 0.75 seconds
Mount Up changes:
- Mount Up move speed reduced 25/30/35/40/45% for 3.5 seconds >>> 30% rapidly decaying over 1 second
- Deals 250% damage to monsters
E: Full Tilt
Passive – Mounted Alacrity: Rell gains 50 Move Speed while mounted, reduced in combat.
Active – Full Tilt: Rell and an ally charge, gaining ramping Move Speed up to 20% over 3 seconds, this is doubled to 40% towards enemies or your bonded ally.
After 1 second, Rell’s next Attack or Shattering Strike explode in an area for magic damage.
- Damage: 20/25/30/35/40
- Move Speed: 20% flat
- Max Move Speed: 40% flat
- Passive Move Speed: 10/20/30/40/50
- Deals 250% damage versus jungle monsters
- No longer has a delay on damage
R: Magnet Storm
- Now applies Rell’s new passive
Rek’Sai
Passive: Fury of the Xer’Sai
- Max heal changed: 20 – 190 >>> 15 – 125 + (2-12% max HP)
- Tremor Sense tick rate reduced: 1.5 seconds >>> 1
Prey Seeker (Burrowed Q)
- Reveal duration increased: 2.5 seconds >>> 5 seconds
Queen’s Wrath (Unborrowed Q)
- Duration reduced: 5 seconds >>> 3 seconds
Renekton
- Buffs coming soon
Twisted Fate
- Buffs coming soon
Items
Ardent Censer
- Buffs coming soon
Duskblade of Draktharr
- Max bonus damage increased: 15% >>> 20%
Echoes of Helia
- Nerfs coming soon
Galeforce
- Nerfs coming soon
Moonstone Renewer
- Buffs coming soon
Navori Quickblades
- Buffs coming soon
Statikk Shiv
- Buffs coming soon
Stormrazer
- Nerfs coming soon
Youmuu’s Ghostblade
- Ability haste reduced: 20 >>> 15