League of Legends devs reveal both Yuumi and Milio will be disabled at MSI 2023

The developer of League of Legends, Riot Games, has revealed that the new champion Milio and Yuumi will be disabled for their Mid Season Invitational event for 2023.

Riot Games’ Mid-Season Invitational is fast approaching. The League of Legends developer invites the best teams of each region to a massive event for all fans to see. Occurring once each year, the event rivals the World’s final in terms of scale.

As such, the League of Legends developer tries their best to ensure the game is in a healthy and balanced state, allowing for the highest quality of competition. In order to do so, Riot generally utilizes the patches leading up to the event to make any fixes before it swings around, however, it appears that they’re looking to do a bit more this time around.

LoL Esports announces Milio and Yuumi disabled for MSI 2023

Riot has announced via the Lol Esports Twitter page that both the newest support Milio and the magical cat Yuumi will be disabled for play during MSI 2023. Unfortunately, this means we won’t be able to see either of these potent enchanter supports throughout the event, potentially shaping the meta with their removal.

The reasoning behind disabling Yuumi according to Riot is that her mid-scope update “isn’t quite ready for pro play”. Therefore the developers are removing the risk of the magical cat being poorly tuned and disrupting the event.

Riot has had plenty of problems with Yuumi in the past, being one of the most problematic and frustrating champions in the game. Even now, after her recent mid-scope update, the devs are still unsure about her impact on the game, and would rather leave her out than spoil the fun for others.

Milio was the newest champion introduced into the League of Legends, hailing from Ixtal, the enchanter uses fire to keep his friends warm and healthy. Being released in Patch 13.6, Milio is yet to be enabled for professional play, meaning he’ll just have to keep the bench warm until Riot lets him play.