League of Legends Patch 13.16 early notes: Duskblade nerfs, lethality item buffs
League of Legends is gearing up for Patch 13.16, as this time several lethality items are receiving buffs whilst Duskblade of Drakthurr is getting nerfed. Many champions are also receiving buffs and nerfs in this patch, here’s what to expect.
Once again Riot’s popular MOBA League of Legends is getting a new update in the form of Patch 13.16. This patch brings about several balance changes to champions and items, with the devs attempting to boost the power of several underperforming champions.
When does LoL Patch 13.16 go live?
League of Legends Patch 13.16 is expected to go live on August 16th, 2023, according to Riot’s patch schedule. Patch 13.16 will head to Oceanic servers first, with other servers slowly receiving it throughout the day.
Here are the key timings of Patch 13.16 for your server:
- 3 AM PT (NA)
- 5 AM GMT (EUW)
- 3 AM CET (EUNE)
- 8 AM KST (Korea)
There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.
What’s changing in LoL Patch 13.16?
Duskblade of Draktharr Nerfs
Duskblade has become one of the premiere lethality mythics since its rework. Now allowing abilities to deal execution damage, the item has surged in popularity, even among champions outside of the assassin class. As such Riot is looking to take down its power a bit to de-incentivize non-assassins from building it.
Lethality item buffs
As a result of the nerfs to Duskblade, the AD assassin class takes a hit overall. The developers don’t think AD assassins need to be punished for other champions building their items, so they’re buffing less popular lethality items as a result. Items like Axiom Arc, Serpent’s Fang, and Prowler’s Claw are getting some love in Patch 13.16.
League of Legends Patch 13.16 early notes
Champions
Akali
- Buffs coming soon
Brand
- Buffs coming soon
Caitlyn
- Buffs coming soon
Ekko
- Buffs coming soon
Karma
- Buffs coming soon
Lucian
- Buffs coming soon
Lulu
- Buffs coming soon
Milio
Q: Ultra Mega Fire Kick
- Base damage changed: 90/135/180/225/270 >>> 80/145/210/275/340
- AP ratio increased: 90% >>> 120%
- Slow increased: 40/45/50/55/60% >>> 40/47.5/55/62.5/70%
E: Warm Hugs
- Base shield increased: 60/80/100/120/140 >>> 60/85/110/135/160
Naafiri
- Nerfs coming soon
Rek’Sai
- Nerfs coming soon
Shaco
- Nerfs coming soon
Shyvana
- Nerfs coming soon
Sylas
- Buffs coming soon
Tristana
- Nerfs coming soon
Wukong
- Buffs coming soon
Items
Duskblade of Draktharr
- Nerfs coming soon
Axiom Arc
- Buffs coming soon
Serpent’s Fang
- Buffs coming soon
Prowler’s Claw
- Buffs coming soon
Umbral Glaive
- Buffs coming soon