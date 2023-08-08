League of Legends Patch 13.16 early notes: Duskblade nerfs, lethality item buffs

League of Legends is gearing up for Patch 13.16, as this time several lethality items are receiving buffs whilst Duskblade of Drakthurr is getting nerfed. Many champions are also receiving buffs and nerfs in this patch, here’s what to expect.

Once again Riot’s popular MOBA League of Legends is getting a new update in the form of Patch 13.16. This patch brings about several balance changes to champions and items, with the devs attempting to boost the power of several underperforming champions.

Article continues after ad

When does LoL Patch 13.16 go live?

League of Legends Patch 13.16 is expected to go live on August 16th, 2023, according to Riot’s patch schedule. Patch 13.16 will head to Oceanic servers first, with other servers slowly receiving it throughout the day.

Here are the key timings of Patch 13.16 for your server:

3 AM PT (NA)

5 AM GMT (EUW)

3 AM CET (EUNE)

8 AM KST (Korea)

There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

What’s changing in LoL Patch 13.16?

Duskblade of Draktharr Nerfs

Duskblade has become one of the premiere lethality mythics since its rework. Now allowing abilities to deal execution damage, the item has surged in popularity, even among champions outside of the assassin class. As such Riot is looking to take down its power a bit to de-incentivize non-assassins from building it.

Article continues after ad

Lethality item buffs

As a result of the nerfs to Duskblade, the AD assassin class takes a hit overall. The developers don’t think AD assassins need to be punished for other champions building their items, so they’re buffing less popular lethality items as a result. Items like Axiom Arc, Serpent’s Fang, and Prowler’s Claw are getting some love in Patch 13.16.

League of Legends Patch 13.16 early notes

Champions

Akali

Buffs coming soon

Brand

Buffs coming soon

Caitlyn

Buffs coming soon

Ekko

Buffs coming soon

Karma

Buffs coming soon

Lucian

Buffs coming soon

Lulu

Buffs coming soon

Milio

Q: Ultra Mega Fire Kick

Base damage changed: 90/135/180/225/270 >>> 80/145/210/275/340

AP ratio increased: 90% >>> 120%

Slow increased: 40/45/50/55/60% >>> 40/47.5/55/62.5/70%

E: Warm Hugs

Base shield increased: 60/80/100/120/140 >>> 60/85/110/135/160

Naafiri

Nerfs coming soon

Rek’Sai

Nerfs coming soon

Shaco

Nerfs coming soon

Shyvana

Nerfs coming soon

Sylas

Buffs coming soon

Tristana

Nerfs coming soon

Wukong

Buffs coming soon

Items

Duskblade of Draktharr

Nerfs coming soon

Axiom Arc

Buffs coming soon

Serpent’s Fang

Buffs coming soon

Prowler’s Claw

Buffs coming soon

Umbral Glaive