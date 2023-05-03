League of Legends Patch 13.10 notes: Major Mythic item reworks, laning changes, more

Patch 13.10 for League of Legends is the heralded major update for Riot’s MOBA, bringing huge changes and reworks to Mythic items as well as a number of smaller system updates From when it goes live to a look at what’s included, here’s everything you need to know.

League of Legends is set to receive its biggest Patch since the original release of Season 13. Patch 13.10 sees several items being reworked, including items being moved to and from the Mythic status. The patch also reintroduces fan-favorite items such as Statikk Shiv and a revamped Athene’s Unholy Grail mythic for supports.

On top of that, devs have also outlined some key system changes, specifically involving the laning phase. All of that and more is set to arrive in the 13.10 update and we’ve got an early look at the patch notes below.

When does LoL Patch 13.10 go live?

League of Legends Patch 13.10 should go live on May 17, 2023, according to Riot’s patch schedule. Patch 13.10 will head to Oceanic servers first, with other servers slowly receiving it throughout the day.

Here are the key timings of Patch 13.10 for your server:

3AM PT (NA)

5AM GMT (EUW)

3AM CET (EUNE)

8AM KST (Korea)

There’ll be a few hours of downtime when patching begins, and matchmaking queues will be taken offline about three hours beforehand.

What’s changing in LoL Patch 13.10?

Major mythic changes

Easily the largest change coming with Patch 13.10 is the sweeping changes to both Mythic and Legendary items. Several items including Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Infinity Edge, and Navori Quickblades are being moved to the Mythic slot, whilst Immortal Shieldbow and Kraken Slayer are moved to Legendaries.

Riot Games ADCs like Vayne are receiving some changes as a result of these new Mythic Item reworks.

Lengthening lane phases

Riot is looking to extend the lane phase a bit by introducing system changes aimed at focusing on this particular chunk of a match. These changes are taking a hit on roaming, ganking, and diving power, so that players can enjoy the earlier phase a bit longer before being 3v1ed.

League of Legends Patch 13.10 Notes

Champions

Akshan

Passive: Dirty Fighting

Damage scaling adjusted: now scales with 60% AP

Q: Avengerang

Movement speed adjusted: now scales with 5% per 100 AP

Kalista

E: Rend

Damage adjusted: now scales with 40% AP for first hit and 20% for subsequent spears

Slow adjusted: now scales with 5% per 100 AP

Kindred

W: Wolf’s Frenzy

Damage adjusted: now scales with 20% AP

E: Mounting Dread

Slow adjusted: now scales with 5% per 100 AP

Vayne

W: Silver Bolts

True damage adjusted: now scales with 1.5% per 100 AP

Items

Support Items

Chalice of Blessing – Component

Grants 200 Health + 75% Base Mana Regen

Passive – Harmony: Gain 25% Base Health Regeneration for every additional 25% Base Mana Regeneration.

Builds from Ruby Crystal + Faerie Charm + 300 Gold (950 Gold in total)

Lifewell Pendant – Component

Grants 150 Health + 20 Armor + 100% Base Health Regen

Builds from Ruby Crystal and Cloth Armor + 350 Gold (1050 Gold in total)

Echoes of Helia – Mythic Item

New Support Mythic

Grants 30 Ability Power + 200 Health + 15 Ability Haste + 125% Base Mana Regen

Builds from Chalice of Blessing and Bandleglass Mirror + 400 Gold (2300 Gold in total)

Soul Siphon: Damaging a champion grants a Soul Shard, up to a maximum of 2. Healing or shielding an ally consumes all Soul Shards and restores 40 – 120 (based on Ally’s level) Health and deals 40 – 210 (based on Ally’s level) per Shard to the nearest enemy champion.

Dissonance: Gain 3 Ability Power per 25% Base Mana Regeneration.

Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 5 ability haste.

Moonstone Renewer – Mythic Item

35 Ability Power

200 Health

20 Ability Haste

100% Base Mana Regen

Starlit Grace: Healing or shielding an ally chains to the nearest ally champion (excluding yourself) healing or shielding them of the original amount.

Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 5 ability haste.

Radiant Virtue – Mythic Item

350 Health

30 Armor

30 Magic Resist

10 Ability Haste

Guiding Light: Upon casting your Ultimate you Transcend, increasing your Max Health by 12.5% for 9s. While Transcended, you and allies within 1200 range of you heal for 10% of your max health over the duration.

Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 75 health.

Imperial Mandate – Legendary Item

55 Ability Power

20 Ability Haste

100% Base Mana Regen

Coordinated Fire: Abilities that Slow or Immobilize a champion deal bonus magic damage and marks them for 4 seconds. Ally champion damage detonates the mark, dealing additional magic damage and granting you both 20% move speed for 2 seconds

Assassin Items

Youmuu’s Ghostblade – Mythic Item

60 Attack Damage

18 Lethality

20 Ability Haste

Active – Wraith Step: Gain 25% Movement Speed and Ghosting for 6 seconds (45-second cooldown) During this time, you generate stacks 2 times faster.

Haunt: Gain up to 100 Spectral Shards while moving. Gain up to 50 Movement Speed out of champion-based combat based on the number of Spectral Shards. While at max shards, gain 10 – 20 Lethality (based on champion Level). Shards will reset 4 seconds after dealing damage to an enemy champion.

Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 8 Attack Damage.

Duskblade of Draktharr – Mythic Item

60 Attack Damage

18 Lethality

20 Ability Haste

Nightstalker: Your Abilities deal up to an additional 15% damage based on the target’s missing health. When a champion that you have damaged within the last 3 seconds dies, you become Untargetable from non-structures for 1.5 seconds (10-second cooldown).

Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 5 Ability Haste and 5 Movement Speed.

Prowler’s Claw – Legendary Item

55 Attack Damage

15 Lethality

15 Ability haste

Sandstrike: After dashing, blinking or exiting Stealth, your next attack on a champion deals additional physical damage (5-second cooldown). If dealt by a Melee champion this attack slow Slows the target by 99% for 0.5s

ADC Items

Guinsoo’s Rageblade – Mythic Item

30 Attack Damage

30 Ability Power

25% Attack Speed

Wrath: Attacks apply 30 magic damage On Hit. Your Critical Strike Chance is converted into up to 200 more.

Seething Strike: Basic attacks grant 8% Attack Speed, stacking up to 4 times for a max of 32% Attack Speed. While fully stacked, every third Attack applies your On-Hit effect twice

Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items 5% armor penetration and 6% magic penetration

Infinity Edge – Mythic Item

70 Attack Damage

20% Critical Strike Chance

35% Increased Critical Strike Damage

Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items 5 AD

Navori Quickblades – Mythic Item

60 Attack Damage

20% Critical Strike Chance

20 Ability Haste

Transcendence: Your Attacks reduce your non-Ultimate Ability cooldowns by 12% of their remaining cooldown

Impermanence: Your abilities deal up to 20% increased damage based on Critical Strike Chance

Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 5 Ability Haste

Galeforce – Mythic Item

55 Attack Damage

15% Attack Speed

20% Critical Strike Chance

7% Move Speed

Active – Cloudburst: Dash in a target direction, firing three missiles at the lowest health enemy near your destination, prioritizing champions. Deals physical damage, increased against low health targets by up to 60%

Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items 5 AD

Statikk Shiv – Legendary Item

45 Attack Damage

25% Attack Speed

20% Critical Strike Chance

Energized: Moving and Attacking will generate an Energized Attack

Electroshock: Your Energized Attack fires chain lightning hitting 6 – 12 targets (based on level), lightning deals magic damage to all targets (increased against minions).

Immortal Shieldbow – Legendary Item

50 Attack Damage

20% Critical Strike Chance

7% Live Steal

Lifeline: When taking damage that would reduce you below 30% health, gain a shield for 3 seconds and gain 30% attack speed for 8 seconds (90-second cooldown)

Kraken Slayer – Legendary Item

40 Attack Damage

30% Attack Speed

20% Critical Strike Chance

Bring it Down: Every third attack applies bonus magic damage. Additional triggers on the same target within 6s increase this damage by 50%

Rapid Firecannon – Legendary Item

30 Attack Damage

15% Attack Speed

20% Critical Strike Chance

7% Move Speed

Energized: Moving and Attacking will generate an Energized Attack

Sharpshooter: Your Energized Attack applies bonus magic damage. In addition, Energized attacks gain up to 35% bonus attack range

Stormrazor – Legendary Item

55 Attack Damage

15% Attack Speed

20% Critical Strike Chance

Energized: Moving and Attacking will generate an Energized Attack

Bolt: Your Energized attack applies bonus magic damage and grants 45% move speed for 1 second

Bloodthirster – Legendary Item

55 Attack Damage

20% Critical Strike Chance

18% Life Steal

Engorge: While above 50% Health, gain additional attack damage (based on level).

Lord Dominik’s Regards – Legendary Item

35 Attack Damage

20% Critical Strike Chance

30% Armor Penetration

Giant Slayer: Deal up to 25% bonus physical and magic damage against champions with greater max health than you

Runaan’s Hurricane – Legendary Item

40% Attack Speed

20% Critical Strike Chance

7% Movement Speed

Peck: Attacks apply 30 magic damage On-Hit

Wind’s Fury: When attacking, bolts are fired at up to 2 enemies near the target, each dealing 50% physical damage. Bolts apply On-Hit effects and can Critically Strike.

The Collector – Legendary Item

55 Attack Damage

20% Critical Strike Chance

18 Lethality

Death and Taxes: Dealing Damage that would leave an enemy champion below 5% health executes them. Champion kills grant an additional 25 gold.

Phantom Dancer – Legendary Item

20 Attack Damage

30% Attack Speed

20% Critical Strike Chance

7% Movement Speed

Spectral Waltz: Attacks grant Ghosting and 7% Movement Speed for 3 seconds. Attacking 4 times causes Spectral Waltz to grant an additional 30% Attack Speed.

Recurve Bow – Component

15% Attack Speed

Steel tipped: Attacks apply 15 Magic Damage On-Hit

Zeal – Component

Attack speed reduced: 18% >>> 15%

Movement speed reduced: 7% >>> 3%

Fighter Items

Divine Sunderer – Mythic Item

40 Attack Damage

300 Health

20 Ability Haste

Spellblade: After using an ability, your next attack is enhanced with additional target max health physical damage. If the target is a champion, also heal for 55% of pre-mitigation damage

Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items 3% armor penetration and 3% magic penetration

Trinity Force – Mythic Item

40 Attack Damage

35% Attack Speed

300 Health

20 Ability Haste

Threefold Strike: Attacks grant 20 Move Speed for 5 seconds. If the target is a champion or structure gain % base Attack damage for 5 seconds, stacking up to 5 times

Spellblade: After using an Ability your next Attack is enhanced with additional physical damage

Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 3 Attack Damage, Ability Haste and Movement Speed

Goredrinker – Mythic Item

55 Attack Damage

300 Health

20 Ability Haste

8% Omnivamp

Active – Thirsting Slash: Deal physical damage to nearby enemies. Restore missing health for each champion hit

Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items 75 health and 3 Ability Haste

Stridebreaker – Mythic Item

60 Attack Damage

20% Attack Speed

300 Health

20 Ability Haste

Active – Halting Slash: Deal physical damage to nearby enemies, slowing them by 40% for 3 seconds. Can be cast while moving

Heroic Gait: Dealing physical damage grants 20 movement speed for 3 seconds

Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items 2% move speed

Hullbreaker – Legendary Item

60 Attack Damage

400 Health

150% Base Health Regen

5% Move Speed

Boarding Party: While no allied champions are nearby you gain armor and magic resist and attack deal 20% increased damage to towers. Nearby large minions gain armor and magic resist and 200% increased damage to towers

Sterak’s Gage – Legendary Item

400 Health

The Claws that Catch: Gain 50% base damage as Bonus Attack Damage

Lifeline: Upon taking damage that would reduce your Health below 30% gain a bonus health shied decaying over 4.5 seconds and gain 25% size and 30% tenacity for 8 seconds

Tank Items

Abyssal Mask – Legendary Item

300 Health

60 Magic Resist

10 Ability Haste

Unmake: Curse nearby enemy champions, reducing their magic resistance. For each Cursed enemy gain 9 Magic Resist

Force of Nature – Legendary Item

400 Health

60 Magic Resist

5% Move Speed

Absorb: Taking magic damage from enemy Champions grants a stack of Steadfast for 7 seconds. Enemy Immobilizing effects grant an additional 2 stacks

Dissipate: While at 10 stacks of Steadfast, gain 30 Magic Resist and 10% increased move speed

System

Minions

Except for the first spawn of minions, Mid lane minions will meet at the same time as side lanes (side lane minions sped up)

Minions that have targeted an enemy tower will ignore “call for help” signals to target enemy champions.

Unleashed Teleport

Upgrade Time decreased: 14 minutes >>> 10 minutes

Turrets

Plate Rushdown Resistances (20 seconds after taking a plate) : 0-180 (based on the number of champions) >>> 45-225 (based on the number of champions)

Homeguards

Normal Homeguard Start Time decreased: 20 minutes >>> 14 minutes

Fountain

Mana Regen Per 0.255 Tick increased: 2.1% Max Mana >>> 3.1% Max Mana

Jungle Plants