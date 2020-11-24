League of Legends patch 10.24, full notes: Varus buffs, Amumu, Samira nerfs, more - Dexerto

Riot Games has now shipped League of Legends patch 10.24 ⁠— a little earlier than usual, we will add ⁠— as Season 11 preseason testing continues on live servers. Here’s everything you need to know about LoL’s new Nov. 23 update.

LoL patch 10.24 has arrived, a day early due to Thanksgiving, and the hefty Nov. 23 update is keeping up the Season 11 momentum. There’s a number of champions being tweaked in this week’s patch, including Varus, Amumu, Samira, and Yasuo.

The meat of the patch, however, comes in the continued Season 11 item changes. Riot pulled the trigger on their mammoth League shop overhaul in patch 10.23, and now they’re continuing to balance the changes across the 2021 preseason.

Here’s everything included in the League of Legends patch 10.24 notes.

League preseason patch 10.24 notes

Amumu knocked down a peg

Tanky little jungler Amumu has been the shock breakout star of LoL patch 10.23. The Sad Mummy was a big winner from the Sunfire Aegis dominance; the jungler could even solo-kill Baron Nashor at 20 minutes with the Season 11 item changes.

Reasonably enough, Riot took notice, especially after Amumu was “pushed from strong to overwhelming.” Patch 10.24 is targeting his damage over time, in an attempt to slow his newfound strength. His W, “Despair,” was the main ability hit in this update.

Amumu is far from the only champion being changed in patch 10.24 though. Tryndamere and Varus are being buffed, while Hecarim, Kayle, and Samira are all joining the Sad Mummy in the Nov. 23 update’s nerfs column.

Riot rush out Mythic item changes

LoL patch 10.24’s headline change comes in the item section. Mythics have dominated the early stages of Season 11 ⁠— no surprise there, considering they’re extremely new.

What Riot didn’t plan on, however, is how strong some of the single-slot picks would be when released into Summoner’s Rift. This includes Eclipse, the lethality mythic, as well as Liandry’s Anguish, and a host of other top-class full build items.

These Mythic nerfs will also be paired with a handful of buffs to boost Season 11’s underperforming items. Tear of the Goddess and Kraken Slayer lead the buffs, while ADC items like Essence Reaver and Phantom Dancer are also included.

“Statistically, Kraken [Slayer] has been underperforming compared to the other two [Galeforce and Shieldbow] so giving it a boost should help it a bit,” Riot dev Ray Williams said on Reddit soon after the patch 10.24 changes were revealed.

He also confirmed Eclipse’s “proc frequency” would be the main target of the Mythic item’s patch 10.24 nerfs.

“It’s the highest win rate on most users, and it’s the most broad [pick] for Assassins, Fighters, and Marksmen,” he said, “so it’s gotta give power somewhere.”

10-minute surrender added in League patch 10.24

Riot has made a long-awaited change in League patch 10.24; players dealing with AFK ⁠— “away from keyboard” ⁠— allies can now call a surrender vote from the ten-minute mark, in an effort to “end unbalanced games” as quickly as possible.

Any LoL players that are detected as “AFK” will also be punished for the absence. Their allies may also have their LP reduced. Premades, provisional players, and all players in their promos will not be granted this LP loss protection.

League patch 10.24 adds new “Cosmic” skins

The next League of Legends skin line, “Cosmic,” will be coming in League patch 10.24. Nine champions are in line for the new variant cosmetics, including oft-forgotten characters like Illaoi, Vladimir, and crystal jungler Skarner.

Here’s the full list of new ‘Cosmic’ skins:

Anivia (Flight)

Illaoi (Invoker)

Nami (Destiny)

Nidalee (Huntress)

Hecarim (Charger)

Varus (Hunter)

Vladimir (Devourer)

Skarner (Sting)

Dark Cosmic Lissandra

All nine Cosmic skins, including the ‘dark’ Lissandra version, will be available for 1350 RP in the next patch. They will be released alongside the new “Prestige Star Guardian Soraka” skin, which can only be unlocked with prestige points.

Here’s the full League patch 10.24 notes, courtesy of Riot Games. The Nov. 23 update has already been deployed to live servers; get that download started!

League of Legends patch 10.24: full patch notes

Champions

Amumu

W base damage 5-15 ⇒ 4-12; ability power ratio 0.5 ⇒ 0.25% max health per 100 ability power.

Hecarim

Passive attack damage from movement speed 15-30% ⇒ 12-24%.

E movement speed 25-85% ⇒ 25-75%; Hecarim no longer gains more than 25% movement speed immediately after casting Devastating Charge.

Kayle

Bonus attack speed per 100 ability power 2% ⇒ 1%.

Samira

Passive melee bonus 2-19 (+10% base attack damage) ⇒ 2-19 (+7.5% base attack damage); dash range for immobilized enemies 800-1000 ⇒ 650-900.

Tryndamere

Q passive attack damage 5-25 ⇒ 10-30; attack damage per 1% missing health 0.15-0.35 ⇒ 0.15-0.55.

Varus

Q now longer provides Blight cooldown reduction; Damage from Blight effects detonated with Piercing Arrow are now increased by the amount of time Varus charges it for up to 50%, in addition to increasing Piercing Arrow’s damage for up to 50%; Piercing Arrow will now show crit text when fully charged.

W has new passive: “Detonating Blight on champions and epic monsters reduces his basic abilities cooldowns by 12% of their maximum per stack.”

R missile speed lowered from 1950 to 1500.

Yasuo

Way of the Wanderer’s crit-related effects now wait to activate until any other effects that care about crit have been taken care of. This primarily means crit chance is no longer doubled before Guinsoo’s Rageblade calculates its on-hit damage.

Yone

Way of the Hunter’s crit-related effects now wait to activate until any other effects that care about crit have been taken care of. This primarily means crit chance is no longer doubled before Guinsoo’s Rageblade calculates its on-hit damage.

Items

AP Jungle

Healing no longer reduced from area of effect abilities against monsters.

Healing 12% ⇒ 10%.

Blade of the Ruined King

Cost 3100 ⇒ 3200.

Attack speed 30% ⇒ 20%.

Cosmic Drive

Ability power 70 ⇒ 75.

Demonic Embrace

DoT damage 1.5% ⇒ 1.2% max health per second.

Eclipse

Cooldown 6 seconds ⇒ 8 seconds for melee; 16 seconds for ranged.

Essence Reaver

Attack damage 40 ⇒ 50.

Hextech Rocketbelt

Base rocket damage 200-300 ⇒ 175-250.

Kraken Slayer

Attack damage 60 ⇒ 65.

Wyrmfallen Sacrifice attack damage 80 ⇒ 85.

Damage ratio 30% attack damage ⇒ 45% attack damage.

Proc damage 60 (+0.3 base attack damage) ⇒ 60 (+0.45 base attack damage).

Liandry’s Anguish

DoT damage 15 (+2.5% ability power) (+1% target health) ⇒ 15 (1.5 ability power) (+1% target health).

Lich Bane

Spellblade ability power ratio 50 ⇒ 40%.

Ludens Tempest

Echo movement speed 30% ⇒ 15%.

Echo damage 100 (+15% ability power) ⇒ 100 (+10% ability power).

Moonstone Renewer

Base healing 30-60 ⇒ 60-90.

Healing amplifier 0-150% ⇒ 0-100% over 4 seconds (max heal 75-150 ⇒ 120-180).

Nashor’s Tooth

On hit ratio 25% ⇒ 20% ability power.

Night Harvester

Damage proc base 175-250 ⇒ 125-200.

Phantom Dancer

Cost 2900 ⇒ 2700.

Buff duration 2 ⇒ 3 seconds.

Prowlers Claw

Attack damage 55 ⇒ 60.

Sandshrike’s Claw attack damage 75 ⇒ 80.

Riftmaker

Damage amp 3% per second (max 15) ⇒ 2% per second (max 10).

Serpent’s Fang

Shield Reaver 50 (+40% base attack damage) ⇒ 70 (+40% base attack damage).

Tear of the Goddess

Base mana 150 ⇒ 240.

Max mana from stacks: 450 ⇒ 360.

Archangel’s Staff

Base mana 400 ⇒ 500.

Manamune

Base mana 400 ⇒ 500.

Seraph’s Embrace

Base mana 850 ⇒ 860.

Muramana

Base mana 850 ⇒ 860.

Mid Lane Minion Changes

Midlane Cannon Minions now give 10 less gold.

Midlane Cannon Minions now gain 30% increased attack speed against towers.

Behavioral systems update

If there is an AFK player detected on your team after the ten-minute mark, a surrender vote can occur. For now, this change will only apply to Summoner’s Rift and the vote must be unanimous. If the vote isn’t unanimous, at the 15-minute mark the team can vote again, now only needing a majority vote.

If a player on your team leaves during a ranked match or is detected as AFK, your LP loss may be reduced. Premades with a disconnect/AFK, provisional players, and players in promotion series will not receive this loss reduction.

More information can be found here .

Item Shop and Icon Improvements

Updates to over 60 item icons

Stomped a ton of bugs in the shop. Our shoes are now disgusting.

The font size of the shop’s gold display has been embiggened

Future’s Market now displays your debt limit in the shop.

Recommended item card titles are now bolder

Fixed a bug where the tags in recommended item cards had too much padding. We took them to the gym.

When there is only one or two actual recommendations, no empty item cards will appear in the shop

Fixed purchase button hover and clicked states

Player chat will now display behind the item shop until you decide to open it

Many many fixes to items appearing (or not appearing) in the correct tabs and filter groups

Selected items in the shop will now have sweet looking magic surrounding them

Darkened the borders of items you can’t afford to better differentiate them from the ones you can (more coming here soon)

Made it easier to determine when a recommended item is not affordable

While the shop is opened, you can now open the extended stats panel

Bug Fixes