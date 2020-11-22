 Who is League of Legends' 'runaway criminal' champ? Role, abilities - Dexerto
Who is League of Legends’ ‘runaway criminal’ champ? Role, abilities

Published: 22/Nov/2020 12:06 Updated: 22/Nov/2020 13:16

by Luke Edwards
Riot Games

League of Legends Season 11 Riot Games

Before the end of the year, it looks like we could be seeing a new champ hit the rift. Not much is known so far about League’s new ‘runaway criminal’ champ teased by Riot. But, thanks to some detective work from the community, some neat info about them has been dug up.

While Riot has also teased the potential of the Ruined King – the title character from the upcoming RPG – coming to the rift, this character is believed to be a separate release, with the Ruined King coming next year.

The build-up to the release of Seraphine came with an Instagram account and pop music to suit her colorful playstyle. With this upcoming champ, we’re getting something far darker and grittier.

On November 21, Riot released its first initial teaser. The video features a burning lance, ominous background sound, and the caption: “Hurt someone enough, and they might just hurt you back.”

What do we know about the ‘runaway criminal’?

As part of their September champion roadmap, Riot announced they were working on a new “mid-lane mage and a support to round out the year.” The mid-lane mage, as we now know, is Seraphine. This leaves the support, who is likely our ‘Runaway Criminal’.

A 'wanted' poster for the League's runaway criminal champ
Riot Games
The filename for this poster is “05_Support_Teaser”, which all but confirms the role of the new champ.

As part of the roadmap, Riot issued an arrest warrant for an “EXTREMELY dangerous” fugitive. The fugitive is described to be “heavily armored and will attack if even slightly provoked,” suggesting this champ is going to be a tank support. If this is the case, then this new champ will be the first dedicated tank support since Tahm Kench was released in 2015.

What are their abilities?

This champion could have some inbuilt anti-tank capabilities. The teaser advises: “Wear light armor, as reports show warbands have been killed with their heavy gear twisted and shattered.” Could this champion provide anti-armor debuffs to allow AD Carries to shred through frontlines? Or will they be the one dealing damage to tanks?

The preseason shop splash shows the lance of the runaway fugitive.
u/Spideraxe30
Redditor u/Spideraxe30 spotted the runaway criminal’s lance in the preseason shop splash.

The teaser also claims, “[the] criminal’s been known to mount a quick retreat when cornered,” which suggests some form of speed boost or dash will be part of the champ’s kit, allowing players to slip out of sticky situations.

It looks like the runaway fugitive will be Riot’s latest support champ, and they could well be one of the most uniquely designed yet.

When is the next League champion coming out?

Riot stated in September they were “on track” to release two new champions before the year closed out. Given this latest teaser has been released with well over a month left on the calendar, the runaway criminal should be with us by the end of 2020.

Apex Legends

Best Apex Legends controller layout settings to get an advantage

Published: 22/Nov/2020 12:35

by Connor Bennett
A playstation controller on the Oasis POI in Apex Legends
Sony/Respawn

Apex Legends players have got some unique controller layouts that could, after some practice, give you a leg up in certain situations. It may also help you keep up with keyboard and mouse players in crossplay lobbies.

Unlike other battle royales, Apex Legends has characters with unique abilities, so mastering a certain legend could, very well, lead to victory after victory, but it isn’t a guarantee.

To be a real Apex Predator, you’ve got to master weapon recoil, landing spots, and rotations, otherwise, you could be caught cold. On top of that, the cream of the crop also have ridiculous movement skills that make them hard to hit. 

For a large majority of these players, those movement skills are enhanced by the button layout they use – regardless of whether it’s through a keyboard and mouse or a controller. Though, there is a new layout that could give controller users an even bigger leg up.

Horizon smiling in Apex Legends
Respawn/EA
Being able to master a legend like Horizon is just one part of the puzzle in Apex.

It comes courtesy of Reddit user xChallen6er, who has created the layout to make it easier for players to jump and crouch – rather than the two buttons being on opposite ends of the controller.

What the Redditor has done is move the sprint control to the right thumbstick and the jump to the left thumbstick – with the crouch control being moved to the left shoulder control (L1 on PlayStation, LB on Xbox.)

Apex Legends controller layout
Reddit: u/xChallen6er
The optimum controller layout for improved movement.

Everything else is pretty much the same as typical controls – aiming being L2/LT and shooting being R2/RT. Though, one difference is that a character’s ultimate is X/A – making it slightly easier to use. 

As the player notes, it is a bit of a drastic change, and it would take some time to get used to if players decided to make the switch. 

It might not work everyone, as players are comfortable with different setups, but throwing sprint and jump so close together could work wonders if mastered.

The ability to more easily spam crouch with the bumper button makes you a much harder target during a gunfight, while also allowing you to aim. Players with modified controllers with extra buttons can get around this by default, but this button layout helps players with just standard PlayStation or Xbox controllers.