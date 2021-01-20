Riot has confirmed League of Legends patch 11.2 is arriving on schedule ⁠— just one day later than usual ⁠— and we’ve got all the early LoL patch notes, balance changes, and more for players to dig through ahead of the Jan. 20 update.

There’s plenty of buffs, changes, and nerfs coming in patch 11.2, but there’s one thing League of Legends players are excited for over all the rest: Viego, the Ruined King, the game’s 154th champion.

The mysterious, edgy warrior has been a part of LoL’s lore for quite some time, mainly through his fabled “Blade of the Ruined King,” a buildable item, but 2021 marks the first time he’s been a playable character in Riot’s flagship title.

Viego is now set to arrive in patch 11.2, after quite the wait.

Thursday’s update will also, as mentioned, deliver a host of changes for champions, items, and even runes that have been a tad over or under-power in Season 11 so far.

Here’s all the details on LoL patch 11.2, coming (just a little late) this week.

When is League patch 11.2 coming?

The first League of Legends of the new year is expected to roll out on Wednesday, Jan. 20. It will begin in Oceania at 10am AEST (4pm Tuesday PT), and will be rolled out in all regions at 8am from there.

Players can expect a few hours of downtime. Matchmaking and access to the LoL servers will be disabled around three hours before the patch is deployed. This will be around 6am PT on Jan. 6 for NA players, and 6am GMT for EU players.

LoL patch 11.2 early notes

Viego release locked for LoL patch 11.2

There’s a big new release on the way this week: Viego, the Ruined King, finally arrives in LoL patch 11.2. He’s been available for testing on the PBE for a week or so now, and the jungler is already taking players by surprise.

With a pseudo-assassin kit, he’s going to be a huge threat. Lurking in the shadows and controlling the magic that saps the Shadow Isles, you can expect Viego to absolutely ruin enemy teams. You can find more details on his release here.

Aatrox and Olaf headline LoL patch 11.2 nerf list

Lead gameplay designer Mark ‘Scruffy’ Yetter outlined the changes players can expect on League’s patch 11.2 in a tweet on January 7. The most important changes were nerfs to healing. Despite buffs to Grievous Wounds, drain tanks are still decimating the meta.

These “healing edge cases,” like Aatrox and Olaf, are only part of League’s healing problem. Riot are also looking at generic healing reduction across the board, especially Domination rune Ravenous Hunter.

The rune is getting a scaling nerf with reduced healing per stack.

Riot aims to “widen” tank build paths

Tanks are also getting a Mythic change. With Sunfire Aegis still dominating the meta, Yetter wants to open up the choice for tanks. Frostfire Gauntlet and Turbo Chemtank are both getting buffs, acting as cheaper options to Sunfire.

Senna gets love after item rework

A number of champions got just the perfect item for their kit in the Mythic item overhaul in preseason 11. However, a number of champions lost their identity ⁠— especially users who relied on Glacial Augment.

Senna is one of those champs, but Riot is looking out for her with healing changes. Umbral Glaive — one of her core items — is getting a price drop too.

Here’s the full League patch 11.2 notes.

The Jan. 20 patch notes will be updated with official changes when Riot Games releases them, as OCE servers begin patching at 8am PT.

League of Legends patch 11.2: full notes

Champions

Aatrox

E [new] now amps World Ender (R) omnivamp to 25/30/35/40/45%.

R self healing lowered from 50/75/100% to 30/45/60%.

Akali

Q energy cost increased from 120-80 to 120-100.

Azir

Q cooldown decreased from 15-7 seconds to 14-6 seconds.

Caitlyn

Attack damage per level increased from 2.88 to 3.3.

Darius

Passive Noxian Might bonus AD reduced from 30-230 to 20-205.

Dr Mundo

Q health refund on hit increased from 40% to 50%, health refund on kill increased from 80% to 100%

E health cost reduced from 25-65 to 20-60, damage increased from 3-5% of maximum HP to 4-6%

R healing increased from 50-100% of maximum HP to 50-110%

Elise

Q damage reduced from 70-230 to 70-210.

LeBlanc

Health per level increased from 92 to 97.

Q mana cost reduced from 50-90 to 50-70.

Maokai

E mana cost increased from 60-80 to 60-100, damage AP ratio reduced from 1% to 0.8%

Nocturne

Q cooldown reduced from 10 seconds to 8.

R cooldown reduced from 150-100 seconds to 140-90.

Nunu

Movement speed reduced from 345 to 340.

Base HP reduced from 580 to 540.

Olaf

W lifesteal increased from 14-22% to 16-24%, healing amplification reduced from 0-50% to 0-33%.

Senna

Attack speed ratio increased from 20% to 30%.

Passive non-kill ghoul spawn chance increased from 22% to 28%, gold from ghouls increased from 3 to 8.

Q healing ratios increased from 40% AD/25% AP to 50% AD/40% AP.

Shaco

Passive base damage increased from 10-25 to 20-35.

Soraka

Q health restore increased from 50-90 to 50-110.

W heal increased from 80-220 (60% AP) to 90-230 (70% AP).

Trundle

Q bonus damage ratio increased from 10-50% total AD to 15-55%.

W attack speed increased from 20-100% to 30-110%.

Varus

Mana per level increased from 33 to 40.

R cooldown decreased from 120-60 seconds to 100-60.

Items

Chempunk Chainsword

Cost reduced from 2700 to 2600

Health reduced from 200 to 150

Essence Reaver

Mana restore changed from 3% maximum mana to 40% base AD and 16% bonus AD

Frostfire Gauntlet

Cost reduced from 3200 to 2800

New build path: Bami’s Cinder + Null-Magic Mantle + Cloth Armor + 850g

Ability haste increased from 15 to 20

Armor reduced from 50 to 25

Galeforce

Cloudburst cooldown increased from 60 seconds to 90

Gargoyle Stoneplate

Fortify resistance bonus increased from 3% (maximum 15%) to 5% (maximum 25%)

Hextech Rocketbelt

Movement speed boost reduced from 50% for 2 seconds to 30% for 1.5 seconds

Imperial Mandate

Cooldown timer changed from ally proccing to initial application of CC

Kraken Slayer

Proc now respects reduced on-hit modifiers

Phantom Dancer

Cost increased from 2500 to 2600

Attack speed increased from 40% to 45%

Runaan’s Hurricane

Cost increased from 2500 to 2600

Attack speed increased from 40% to 45%

Serpent’s Fang

Cost reduced from 2800 to 2600

AD reduced from 60 to 55

Shurelya’s Battlesong

New build path: Kindlegem + Bandleglass Mirror + 750g

Health reduced from 350 to 200

5% movement speed stat changed to 40 Ability Power

Base mana regen increased from 50% to 100%

Sunfire Aegis

Mythic passive changed from 5 Ability Haste to 5% Tenacity and Slow Resist

Turbo Chemtank

Cost reduced from 3200 to 2800

New build path: Bami’s Cinder + Null-Magic Mantle + Cloth Armor + 850g

Ability Haste increased from 15 to 20

Magic Resist reduced from 50 to 25

Mythic passive changed from 5% Tenacity and Slow Resist to 5 Ability Haste

Umbral Glaive

Cost reduced from 2800 to 2600

New build path: Serrated Dirk + Long Sword + Long Sword + 800g

AD reduced from 55 to 50

Runes

