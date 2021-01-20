 League of Legends patch 11.2 full notes: Viego release, more - Dexerto
League of Legends patch 11.2: early notes, release time, more

Published: 20/Jan/2021 7:31

by Isaac McIntyre
Riot Games ships League of Legends LoL patch 11.2 Shyvana Ruined King.
League of Legends Season 11

Riot has confirmed League of Legends patch 11.2 is arriving on schedule ⁠— just one day later than usual ⁠— and we’ve got all the early LoL patch notes, balance changes, and more for players to dig through ahead of the Jan. 20 update.

There’s plenty of buffs, changes, and nerfs coming in patch 11.2, but there’s one thing League of Legends players are excited for over all the rest: Viego, the Ruined King, the game’s 154th champion.

The mysterious, edgy warrior has been a part of LoL’s lore for quite some time, mainly through his fabled “Blade of the Ruined King,” a buildable item, but 2021 marks the first time he’s been a playable character in Riot’s flagship title.

Viego is now set to arrive in patch 11.2, after quite the wait.

Thursday’s update will also, as mentioned, deliver a host of changes for champions, items, and even runes that have been a tad over or under-power in Season 11 so far.

Here’s all the details on LoL patch 11.2, coming (just a little late) this week.

Viego, the Ruined King, arrives in League of Legends this patch.
Viego the Ruined King, champion 154, arrives in League of Legends this patch.

When is League patch 11.2 coming?

The first League of Legends of the new year is expected to roll out on Wednesday, Jan. 20. It will begin in Oceania at 10am AEST (4pm Tuesday PT), and will be rolled out in all regions at 8am from there.

Players can expect a few hours of downtime. Matchmaking and access to the LoL servers will be disabled around three hours before the patch is deployed. This will be around 6am PT on Jan. 6 for NA players, and 6am GMT for EU players.

LoL patch 11.2 early notes

Viego release locked for LoL patch 11.2

There’s a big new release on the way this week: Viego, the Ruined King, finally arrives in LoL patch 11.2. He’s been available for testing on the PBE for a week or so now, and the jungler is already taking players by surprise.

With a pseudo-assassin kit, he’s going to be a huge threat. Lurking in the shadows and controlling the magic that saps the Shadow Isles, you can expect Viego to absolutely ruin enemy teams. You can find more details on his release here.

Aatrox and Olaf headline LoL patch 11.2 nerf list

Lead gameplay designer Mark ‘Scruffy’ Yetter outlined the changes players can expect on League’s patch 11.2 in a tweet on January 7. The most important changes were nerfs to healing. Despite buffs to Grievous Wounds, drain tanks are still decimating the meta.

These “healing edge cases,” like Aatrox and Olaf, are only part of League’s healing problem. Riot are also looking at generic healing reduction across the board, especially Domination rune Ravenous Hunter.

The rune is getting a scaling nerf with reduced healing per stack.

Riot aims to “widen” tank build paths

Tanks are also getting a Mythic change. With Sunfire Aegis still dominating the meta, Yetter wants to open up the choice for tanks. Frostfire Gauntlet and Turbo Chemtank are both getting buffs, acting as cheaper options to Sunfire.

Senna gets love after item rework

A number of champions got just the perfect item for their kit in the Mythic item overhaul in preseason 11. However, a number of champions lost their identity ⁠— especially users who relied on Glacial Augment.

Senna is one of those champs, but Riot is looking out for her with healing changes. Umbral Glaive — one of her core items — is getting a price drop too.

True Damage Senna Prestige skin for League of Legends
Senna is getting some love after her power was stripped via the ‘Glacial Augment’ change.

Here’s the full League patch 11.2 notes. 

The Jan. 20 patch notes will be updated with official changes when Riot Games releases them, as OCE servers begin patching at 8am PT.

League of Legends patch 11.2: full notes

Champions

Aatrox

  • E [new] now amps World Ender (R) omnivamp to 25/30/35/40/45%.
  • R self healing lowered from 50/75/100% to 30/45/60%.

Akali

  • Q energy cost increased from 120-80 to 120-100.

Azir

  • Q cooldown decreased from 15-7 seconds to 14-6 seconds.

Caitlyn

  • Attack damage per level increased from 2.88 to 3.3.

Darius

  • Passive Noxian Might bonus AD reduced from 30-230 to 20-205.

Dr Mundo

  • Q health refund on hit increased from 40% to 50%, health refund on kill increased from 80% to 100%
  • E health cost reduced from 25-65 to 20-60, damage increased from 3-5% of maximum HP to 4-6%
  • R healing increased from 50-100% of maximum HP to 50-110%

Elise

  • Q damage reduced from 70-230 to 70-210.

LeBlanc

  • Health per level increased from 92 to 97.
  • Q mana cost reduced from 50-90 to 50-70.

Maokai

  • E mana cost increased from 60-80 to 60-100, damage AP ratio reduced from 1% to 0.8%

Nocturne

  • Q cooldown reduced from 10 seconds to 8.
  • R cooldown reduced from 150-100 seconds to 140-90.

Nunu

  • Movement speed reduced from 345 to 340.
  • Base HP reduced from 580 to 540.

Olaf

  • W lifesteal increased from 14-22% to 16-24%, healing amplification reduced from 0-50% to 0-33%.

Senna

  • Attack speed ratio increased from 20% to 30%.
  • Passive non-kill ghoul spawn chance increased from 22% to 28%, gold from ghouls increased from 3 to 8.
  • Q healing ratios increased from 40% AD/25% AP to 50% AD/40% AP.

Shaco

  • Passive base damage increased from 10-25 to 20-35.

Soraka

  • Q health restore increased from 50-90 to 50-110.
  • W heal increased from 80-220 (60% AP) to 90-230 (70% AP).

Trundle

  • Q bonus damage ratio increased from 10-50% total AD to 15-55%.
  • W attack speed increased from 20-100% to 30-110%.

Varus

  • Mana per level increased from 33 to 40.
  • R cooldown decreased from 120-60 seconds to 100-60.

Items

Chempunk Chainsword

  • Cost reduced from 2700 to 2600
  • Health reduced from 200 to 150

Essence Reaver

  • Mana restore changed from 3% maximum mana to 40% base AD and 16% bonus AD

Frostfire Gauntlet

Cost reduced from 3200 to 2800

  • New build path: Bami’s Cinder + Null-Magic Mantle + Cloth Armor + 850g

Ability haste increased from 15 to 20

  • Armor reduced from 50 to 25

Galeforce

  • Cloudburst cooldown increased from 60 seconds to 90

Gargoyle Stoneplate

  • Fortify resistance bonus increased from 3% (maximum 15%) to 5% (maximum 25%)

Hextech Rocketbelt

  • Movement speed boost reduced from 50% for 2 seconds to 30% for 1.5 seconds

Imperial Mandate

  • Cooldown timer changed from ally proccing to initial application of CC

Kraken Slayer

  • Proc now respects reduced on-hit modifiers

Phantom Dancer

  • Cost increased from 2500 to 2600
  • Attack speed increased from 40% to 45%

Runaan’s Hurricane

  • Cost increased from 2500 to 2600
  • Attack speed increased from 40% to 45%

Serpent’s Fang

  • Cost reduced from 2800 to 2600
  • AD reduced from 60 to 55

Shurelya’s Battlesong

  • New build path: Kindlegem + Bandleglass Mirror + 750g
  • Health reduced from 350 to 200
  • 5% movement speed stat changed to 40 Ability Power
  • Base mana regen increased from 50% to 100%

Sunfire Aegis

  • Mythic passive changed from 5 Ability Haste to 5% Tenacity and Slow Resist

Turbo Chemtank

  • Cost reduced from 3200 to 2800
  • New build path: Bami’s Cinder + Null-Magic Mantle + Cloth Armor + 850g
  • Ability Haste increased from 15 to 20
  • Magic Resist reduced from 50 to 25
  • Mythic passive changed from 5% Tenacity and Slow Resist to 5 Ability Haste

Umbral Glaive

  • Cost reduced from 2800 to 2600
  • New build path: Serrated Dirk + Long Sword + Long Sword + 800g
  • AD reduced from 55 to 50

Runes

Ravenous Hunter

  • Omnivamp lowered from [1% +2% per stack] to [1% + 1.7% per stack].
COMBAT

ABILITIES

  • Fixed an issue where Code of the Siegebreaker path and Phoenix Cradle Exotic can create invisible Sunspots from Stasis crystals.
  • Fixed an issue where Flawless Execution had a delayed trigger.
  • Shatterdive
      • Now has damage falloff vs. unfrozen targets.
      • Max range damage reduced from 50 to 5.
      • Damage reduction during ability reduced from 50% to 25%.
  • Whisper of Fissures
      • Reduced max/min damage vs. non-Super players from 42-22 to 30-4.
      • Reduced max/min damage vs. super players from 42-22 to 16-2.
      • Reduced detonation radius vs. players from 10m to 9m.

WEAPONS

  • Fixed an issue where Dragonfly could roll on the Cold Front Submachine Gun.
      • It will be replaced with Swashbuckler.
  • Fixed an issue where the Unrelenting perk was not triggering health regeneration.
  • Fixed an issue where damage from the Deafening Whisper Grenade Launcher could not trigger the Abyssal Extractors perk on the Nezarec’s Sin Exotic helmet.
  • Fixed an issue where Cloudstrike hits on the Divinity cage counted as two precision hits.
  • Fixed an issue where the Binary System ornament for Symmetry did not have enemy highlighting.
  • Fixed a bug where MIDA Multi-Tool’s catalyst wasn’t dropping.

ACTIVITIES

  • Fixed Hive bosses, Ananh, Brood Queen, and Xillox not counting as Hive boss kills in bounties.
      • Fixed an issue that prevented some quest items from dropping in the Moon freeroam activity.
  • This prevented completion of several “Essence” quests, such as Essence of Rage, Essence of Insanity, and Essence of Servitude.
  • Fixed an issue where the Champions Reward banner (Platinum, Gold, etc.) for Legend and Master Lost Sectors until was only showing up once  a player returned to orbit.
  • Fixed an issue where some players could not progress through New Light if they lose Zavala’s Gift.

STRIKES

  • Fixed an issue where some players couldn’t respawn if they died during the boss fight of the Inverted Spire strike.
  • Fixed an issue where a fireteam could encounter other fireteams in Sorrow’s Harbor and be unable to complete the Scarlet Keep strike.
  • Fixed an issue where players were not being notified that Grandmaster Nightfall was available.
  • Fixed an issue where Grandmaster Nightfall timer was set to 30 minutes.

RAIDS AND DUNGEONS

  • Fixed a bug where Garden of Salvation flawless completions would fail to award the Inherent Perfection Triumph.
  • Fixed an issue in the Garden of Salvation raid where players could backtrack from the boss checkpoint to complete the first encounter again for rewards.
  • Fixed a bug where Taken Psions would replicate too rapidly in some Prophecy dungeon encounters.
  • Fixed an issue in Deep Stone Crypt raid where players could deal damage to Atraks-1 at an unintended time.
  • Fixed an issue where players could exit the environment in the Deep Stone Crypt raid.
  • Fixed an issue where players could have “Shelter From the Storm” permanently applied in the Deep Stone Crypt raid.
  • Fixed various issues affecting the Guided Games version of Deep Stone Crypt.
  • Fixed a bug in Deep Stone Crypt where players were stuck in suppressed state after crash.
  • Improved health bar rubber-banding behavior in the Dûl Incaru boss encounter in the Shattered Throne dungeon.

GAMBIT

  • Removed “Might of the Traveler” Gambit weekly bounty.
  • Fixed an issue causing high value targets to drop more motes than intended.

CRUCIBLE

  • Fixed areas where players could exit the environment in the following Crucible maps:
      • Exodus Blue
      • Widow’s Court
      • Twilight Gap
      • Cauldron
  • Fixed an issue where Rumble matches were not entering overtime.

REWARDS

  • Added missing lore tab for the Starfarer 7M Dawning ship.
  • Fixed an issue where some quests provided by Eris used “challenge” iconography but didn’t grant Powerful rewards.
      • Iconography changed to normal quest branding.
  • Fixed an issue which was causing the Season of the Hunt Lure to output lower than expected armor stats from the “Coup de Grace” Celebrant Hunt. Armor now has a much greater chance to be rewarded with a high-stat roll.
  • Fixed an issue where powerful rewards from the Season of the Hunt mission “Coup de Grace” were not correctly gated weekly, per class.

GENERAL

  • Optimized Lighting on PC GPUs to help increase performance.
  • Fixed an issue where clan rosters were not loading correctly on PlayStation 5.