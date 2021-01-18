 Why Moonstone Renewer is 'must-build' in League Season 11 - Dexerto
Why is everyone in League of Legends building Moonstone Renewer?

by Andrew Amos
Winter Wonder Karma in League of Legends next to Moonstone Renewer
League of Legends Season 11

The aftermath of League of Legends’ Season 11 item rework is still being ironed out. However, one Mythic has risen to the top ⁠— Moonstone Renewer. The “support” Mythic is being picked across multiple lanes, dominating the meta.

Eclipse. Imperial Mandate. Sunfire Aegis. There’s been a number of “broken” items highlighted in League Season 11.

One has flown under the radar though. Moonstone Renewer was shunned by the community on release as one of the worst Mythics in League of Legends. However, two months on, and it’s risen firmly to the top of the power rankings.

It’s not just popular in casual play either.

Pros are building it on more than just supports ⁠— its intended place. Nidalee’s, Lillia’s, solo lane Karma’s are all taking Moonstone Renewer instead of Night Harvester, Riftmaker, or other AP picks. Why is this the case? Well, it’s because it’s one of the most gold efficient items in the game, with incredible utility to boot. Let’s break it down.

Spirit Blossom Lillia in LoL
Moonstone Renewer has taken over League of Legends, with champions like Lillia reaping the rewards.

What is Moonstone Renewer, and why is it so strong?

Moonstone Renewer is a support Mythic in League of Legends. For 2,500 gold, you get 40 Ability Power, 20 Ability Haste, 200 Health, and some Mana Regeneration. You also get access to one of the most powerful passives in the game in Starlit Grace.

When affecting champions with attacks or abilities in combat ⁠— including crowd control and shields ⁠— you heal the lowest health ally. This is on a two second cooldown, and every second in combat increases the effectiveness of the heal, up to 50%.

This means over the course of a fight, you can heal your allies for upwards of 2,000 damage ⁠— which is more than most enchanters can do anyways.

Moonstone Renewer itself is a very strong item. However, in combination with some of the new support Legendaries, it can become even better. It works perfectly in tandem with both Staff of Flowing Water for bonus AP and move speed, and Ardent Censor for attack speed. Plus, both of these items build out of Forbidden Idol, increasing healing power.

It also gives supports ⁠— and other Moonstone users ⁠— a very strong two-item power spike. For just 4,800 gold, you get 100 AP minimum, a ton of Ability Haste, mana regen, a powerful heal, and a buff for either your casters or your auto-attackers.

Victorious Orianna in League of LegendsIt’s not just supports building Moonstone Renewer. Mid laners like Orianna can use it effectively too.

These powerful stats also means that you’re not losing too much damage if you build it on solo laners, and you can still trade effectively without feeling too weak. While it finds its full power in teamfights, you aren’t useless in a sidelane with the build.

Its short cooldown can also be reduced by Item Haste on runes like Ingenious Hunter (Domination) and Cosmic Insight (Inspiration). While it might be a 10% to 25% reduction, it does add up over the course of a fight.

Where should you build Moonstone Renewer?

The “Moonstaff” build ⁠— Moonstone Renewer and Staff of Flowing Water ⁠— has been popularized by the likes of Nick ‘LS’ de Cesare and others in the wake of pro play’s return.

In fact, the analyst put together a list of champions that can effectively use the item combination, and it’s not even an exhaustive list. It’s potent on enchanter supports ⁠— Karma, Sona, and Seraphine see the most value out of it ⁠— but it’s not limited to that role.

Mid laners like Orianna can build it. You can build it on Senna in AD Carry or Support. It’s best in slot for Nidalee and Lillia ⁠— two of the game’s strongest junglers right now. Solo lane Karma can use it effectively, as well as Singed, Teemo, and more. Almost any AP champion can build Moonstone Renewer, and it’s good.

It’s even better if you have a damage-over-time ability. However, if you don’t have one inbuilt into your champion’s kit, you can opt to build a Demonic Embrace. Not only will it shred enemies in combat, but it will ensure you can get multiple procs of Moonstone Renewer with ease.

It only gets more powerful the more allies build it. Sure, enemies can build Grievous Wounds, but there’s only so much healing that can be blocked. When you’ve got three allies healing with Moonstone Renewer, you can effectively outheal through the cut.

With League Season 11 ranked kicking off, there’s almost no reason to not abuse Moonstone Renewer. It’s not currently on Riot’s list to nerf in League patch 11.2, which goes live on January 21.

Self-healing drain tanks are being nerfed. Healing cut has been buffed. However, Enchanter supports in League now seemingly have a purpose with the power of Moonstone Renewer, and realistically, it’s only a matter of time before it gets culled. Make good of it while it lasts.

