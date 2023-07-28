League of Legends Arena patch 13.15 preview notes: Heimerdinger, Alistar & more nerfed

Arena will be getting its own set of patch notes for the duration of the event, starting with patch 13.15. Here’s everything you need to know about the first big balance pass for the League of Legends limited time mode.

While the League of Legends Arena mode is meant to be a casual mode that isn’t meant to be taken too seriously, that hasn’t prevented there being some serious meta standouts that have allowed players to dominate.

Teamfight-focused champions like Alistar, Kennen, and Wukong have had an edge over the competition due to their nature as teamfight champions in a mode that is, for all intents and purposes, one big teamfight.

So, the first big balance pass for the League of Legends Arena mode aims to knock some of the strongest champions down a peg while elevating champions that needed some love. Additionally, it’s got some changes to items and augments that are sure to shake up the meta.

When does League Arena patch 13.15 go live?

The Arena patch will be releasing alongside the 13.15 notes for both Teamfight Tactics and the core game of League of Legends, and it’s set to go live on August 2, 2023.

This is the first of what could be a few patches meant to balance the mode while it’s around. And, while it isn’t confirmed that Arena will become a permanent mode at the time of writing, the team is looking into making that possibility a reality if the mode is popular enough.

Here are the full preview notes for the very first big Arena patch:

League of Legends Arena patch 13.15 preview notes

Champions

Akshan

Q: Avengerang

Damage: 5-85 (+80% AD) >>> 15-135 (+100% AD)

W: Going Rogue

Revive Health Percentage: 33% >>> 60%

E: Heroic Swing

Attack speed coefficient: 30% >>> 45%

R: Comeuppance

AD ratio: 10% >>> 20%

Alistar

W: Headbutt

-30 Ability Haste

R: Unbreakable Will

-50 Ability Haste

Annie

R: Summon: Tibbers

Base HP nerfed by 50%

Bard

Passive: Traveller’s Call

Chimes needed per upgrade tier: 5 >>> 2

Meep AP ratio: 30% >>> 60%

W: Caretaker’s Shrine

Prep time: 10 seconds >>> 8 seconds

+70 Ability Haste

Max shrines: 3 >>> 33

Healing doubled

E: Magical Journey

+70 Ability Haste

Blitzcrank

Passive: Mana Barrier

Mana:Shield ratio 1:1 >>> 1:2 (essentially means shield’s scaling with mana has doubled)

Cooldown: 90 seconds >>> 30 seconds

Q: Rocket Grab

AP scaling: 120% >>> 150%

+40 Ability Haste

R: Static Field

Passive base damage: 50/100/150 (+30/40/50% AP) >>> 60/110/160 (+40/50/60% AP)

Corki

Package duration: 60 seconds >>> 15 seconds

Heimerdinger

Q: H-28 Evolution Turret

Turret HP reduced by 30%

E: CH-2 Electron Storm Grenade

-30 Ability Haste

Jax

E: Counterstrike

-30 Ability Haste

R: Grandmaster at Arms

Passive proc base damage: 60-160 >>> 40-120

K’Sante

Q: Ntofo Strikes

Base CD: 3.5 seconds >>> 2.75 seconds

E: Footwork

+20 Ability Haste

+20 Ability Haste

Kassadin

Q: Null Sphere

Base damage: 65/95/125/155/185 >>> 100/130/160/190/210

W: Nether Blade

Base damage: 50/75/100/125/150 >>> 75/100/125/150/175

R: Riftwalk

Base damage: 70/90/110 >>> 100/120/140

Stack damage: 35/45/55 >>> 45/55/65

Katarina

Passive: Voracity

AD scaling: 60% bonus AD >>> 80% bonus AD

Reset CDR: 15 >>> 20

Q: Bouncing Blade

AP scaling: 35% >>> 50%

E: Shunpo

Damage: 20/35/50/65/80 (+40% AD) (+25% AP) >>> 50/65/80/95/110 (+50% AD) (+35% AP)

R: Death Lotus

Damage per dagger: 25/37.5/50 (+19% AP) >>> 50/62.5/75 (+22% AP)

Kayle

R: Divine Judgement

-50 Ability Haste >>> -100 Ability Haste

Base damage: 200/300/400 >>> 50/100/150

Kennen

W: Electrical Surge

Active magic damage: 70/95/120/145/170 (+80% AP) >>> 70/90/110/130/150 (+60%)

R: Slicing Maelstrom

Bonus resistances: 20/40/60 >>> 20/30/40

Damage: 40/75/110 (+22.5% AP) >>> 30/55/80 (+18%)

Poppy

W: Steadfast Presence

-30 Ability Haste

E: Heroic Charge

-30 Ability Haste

Rammus

Q: Powerball

Movement speed: 25-39% >>> 50-78%

AP scaling: 100% >>> 125%

W: Defensive Ball Curl

Armor scaling: (+40/50/60/70/80% total Armor) >>> (+60/70/80/90/100% total Armor)

Magic Resistance scaling: (+30/35/40/45/50% total MR) >>> (+40/45/50/55/60% total MR)

E: Frenzying Taunt

Taunt duration: 1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8/2 seconds >>> 1.6/1.8/2/2.2/2.4 seconds

1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8/2 seconds >>> 1.6/1.8/2/2.2/2.4 seconds Attack speed duration: 1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8/2 seconds >>> 1.6/1.8/2/2.2/2.4 seconds

R: Soaring Slam

AP scaling: 60% >>> 100%

Wukong

Q: Crushing Blow

Base damage: 20-120 >>> 10-90

W: Warrior Trickster

-30 Ability Haste

R: Cyclone

Max HP damage per second: 4/6/8% >>> 3/4.5/6%

Xerath

W: Eye of Destruction

Base slow: 25% >>> 40% (Enhanced slow is unchanged)

R: Rite of the Arcane

Damage per stack: 20/25/30 >>> 30/35/40

Yorick

Passive: Shepherd of Souls

Grave spawn timer: 6 seconds >>> 8 seconds

Ghoul HP reduced by 30%

Ziggs

W: Satchel Charge

+30 Ability Haste

E: Hexplosive Minefield

AP scaling: 30% >>> 40%

Slow: 10/20/30/40/50% >>> 30/40/50/60/70%

Items

Echoes of Helia

Shard heal: 20-80 >>> 40-160

Shard damage: 30-180 >>> 45-270

Guardian’s Dirk

Lethality: 10 >>> 15

Hextech Gunblade

Ability Power: 70 >>> 80

Omnivamp: 15% >>> 20%

Staff of Flowing Water

Movement speed: 10% >>> 15%

Passive AP granted: 45-70 >>> 60/90

Passive Ability Haste granted: 30 >>> 35

Augments and Systems

Earthquake (Augment)

Base explosion time: 1 second >>> .75 seconds

AoE range beyond dash end: 50 units >>> 100 units

Naafiri Cameo

Max HP damage: 20-60% >>> 10-20%

Perseverance (Augment)

Base regen: 500% >>> 600%

Amped regen: 1000% >>> 1200%

Windspeaker’s Blessing