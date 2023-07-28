League of Legends Arena patch 13.15 preview notes: Heimerdinger, Alistar & more nerfed
Arena will be getting its own set of patch notes for the duration of the event, starting with patch 13.15. Here’s everything you need to know about the first big balance pass for the League of Legends limited time mode.
While the League of Legends Arena mode is meant to be a casual mode that isn’t meant to be taken too seriously, that hasn’t prevented there being some serious meta standouts that have allowed players to dominate.
Teamfight-focused champions like Alistar, Kennen, and Wukong have had an edge over the competition due to their nature as teamfight champions in a mode that is, for all intents and purposes, one big teamfight.
So, the first big balance pass for the League of Legends Arena mode aims to knock some of the strongest champions down a peg while elevating champions that needed some love. Additionally, it’s got some changes to items and augments that are sure to shake up the meta.
When does League Arena patch 13.15 go live?
The Arena patch will be releasing alongside the 13.15 notes for both Teamfight Tactics and the core game of League of Legends, and it’s set to go live on August 2, 2023.
This is the first of what could be a few patches meant to balance the mode while it’s around. And, while it isn’t confirmed that Arena will become a permanent mode at the time of writing, the team is looking into making that possibility a reality if the mode is popular enough.
Here are the full preview notes for the very first big Arena patch:
League of Legends Arena patch 13.15 preview notes
Champions
Akshan
Q: Avengerang
- Damage: 5-85 (+80% AD) >>> 15-135 (+100% AD)
W: Going Rogue
- Revive Health Percentage: 33% >>> 60%
E: Heroic Swing
- Attack speed coefficient: 30% >>> 45%
R: Comeuppance
- AD ratio: 10% >>> 20%
Alistar
W: Headbutt
- -30 Ability Haste
R: Unbreakable Will
- -50 Ability Haste
Annie
R: Summon: Tibbers
- Base HP nerfed by 50%
Bard
Passive: Traveller’s Call
- Chimes needed per upgrade tier: 5 >>> 2
- Meep AP ratio: 30% >>> 60%
W: Caretaker’s Shrine
- Prep time: 10 seconds >>> 8 seconds
- +70 Ability Haste
- Max shrines: 3 >>> 33
- Healing doubled
E: Magical Journey
- +70 Ability Haste
Blitzcrank
Passive: Mana Barrier
- Mana:Shield ratio 1:1 >>> 1:2 (essentially means shield’s scaling with mana has doubled)
- Cooldown: 90 seconds >>> 30 seconds
Q: Rocket Grab
- AP scaling: 120% >>> 150%
- +40 Ability Haste
R: Static Field
- Passive base damage: 50/100/150 (+30/40/50% AP) >>> 60/110/160 (+40/50/60% AP)
Corki
- Package duration: 60 seconds >>> 15 seconds
Heimerdinger
Q: H-28 Evolution Turret
- Turret HP reduced by 30%
E: CH-2 Electron Storm Grenade
- -30 Ability Haste
Jax
E: Counterstrike
- -30 Ability Haste
R: Grandmaster at Arms
- Passive proc base damage: 60-160 >>> 40-120
K’Sante
Q: Ntofo Strikes
- Base CD: 3.5 seconds >>> 2.75 seconds
E: Footwork
- +20 Ability Haste
Kassadin
Q: Null Sphere
- Base damage: 65/95/125/155/185 >>> 100/130/160/190/210
W: Nether Blade
- Base damage: 50/75/100/125/150 >>> 75/100/125/150/175
R: Riftwalk
- Base damage: 70/90/110 >>> 100/120/140
- Stack damage: 35/45/55 >>> 45/55/65
Katarina
Passive: Voracity
- AD scaling: 60% bonus AD >>> 80% bonus AD
- Reset CDR: 15 >>> 20
Q: Bouncing Blade
- AP scaling: 35% >>> 50%
E: Shunpo
- Damage: 20/35/50/65/80 (+40% AD) (+25% AP) >>> 50/65/80/95/110 (+50% AD) (+35% AP)
R: Death Lotus
- Damage per dagger: 25/37.5/50 (+19% AP) >>> 50/62.5/75 (+22% AP)
Kayle
R: Divine Judgement
- -50 Ability Haste >>> -100 Ability Haste
- Base damage: 200/300/400 >>> 50/100/150
Kennen
W: Electrical Surge
- Active magic damage: 70/95/120/145/170 (+80% AP) >>> 70/90/110/130/150 (+60%)
R: Slicing Maelstrom
- Bonus resistances: 20/40/60 >>> 20/30/40
- Damage: 40/75/110 (+22.5% AP) >>> 30/55/80 (+18%)
Poppy
W: Steadfast Presence
- -30 Ability Haste
E: Heroic Charge
- -30 Ability Haste
Rammus
Q: Powerball
- Movement speed: 25-39% >>> 50-78%
- AP scaling: 100% >>> 125%
W: Defensive Ball Curl
- Armor scaling: (+40/50/60/70/80% total Armor) >>> (+60/70/80/90/100% total Armor)
- Magic Resistance scaling: (+30/35/40/45/50% total MR) >>> (+40/45/50/55/60% total MR)
E: Frenzying Taunt
- Taunt duration: 1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8/2 seconds >>> 1.6/1.8/2/2.2/2.4 seconds
- Attack speed duration: 1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8/2 seconds >>> 1.6/1.8/2/2.2/2.4 seconds
R: Soaring Slam
- AP scaling: 60% >>> 100%
Wukong
Q: Crushing Blow
- Base damage: 20-120 >>> 10-90
W: Warrior Trickster
- -30 Ability Haste
R: Cyclone
- Max HP damage per second: 4/6/8% >>> 3/4.5/6%
Xerath
W: Eye of Destruction
- Base slow: 25% >>> 40% (Enhanced slow is unchanged)
R: Rite of the Arcane
- Damage per stack: 20/25/30 >>> 30/35/40
Yorick
Passive: Shepherd of Souls
- Grave spawn timer: 6 seconds >>> 8 seconds
- Ghoul HP reduced by 30%
Ziggs
W: Satchel Charge
- +30 Ability Haste
E: Hexplosive Minefield
- AP scaling: 30% >>> 40%
- Slow: 10/20/30/40/50% >>> 30/40/50/60/70%
Items
Echoes of Helia
- Shard heal: 20-80 >>> 40-160
- Shard damage: 30-180 >>> 45-270
Guardian’s Dirk
- Lethality: 10 >>> 15
Hextech Gunblade
- Ability Power: 70 >>> 80
- Omnivamp: 15% >>> 20%
Staff of Flowing Water
- Movement speed: 10% >>> 15%
- Passive AP granted: 45-70 >>> 60/90
- Passive Ability Haste granted: 30 >>> 35
Augments and Systems
Earthquake (Augment)
- Base explosion time: 1 second >>> .75 seconds
- AoE range beyond dash end: 50 units >>> 100 units
Naafiri Cameo
- Max HP damage: 20-60% >>> 10-20%
Perseverance (Augment)
- Base regen: 500% >>> 600%
- Amped regen: 1000% >>> 1200%
Windspeaker’s Blessing
- Resistances: 45-105 >>> 30-90