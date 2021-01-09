Riot teases three more Ruined King champions for League after Viego

League of Legends Season 11 is now underway, but players are looking outside the MOBA for what’s to come. Riot has teased three Ruined King characters from the upcoming single-player title will be added to League of Legends as champions in 2021.

With more titles entering the Riot IP than ever before, there’s a lot of content for League of Legends to tap into. We’ve already seen champions hidden in League lore brought to life in Legends of Runeterra and then transferred to the MOBA ⁠— just look at Yone.

However, Riot are dedicating a lot of resources to their first major single-player endeavour under Riot Forge, Ruined King. Viego, the Ruined King himself, is making his entrance onto Summoner’s Rift in patch 11.2.

To further help bring the storylines to life between Airship Syndicate’s turn-based RPG and the game it’s inspired by, three more champions are making their way into League of Legends based on Ruined King.

Ruined King-based AP fighter, mage, marksman planned for Season 11

Lead champion designer Ryan ‘Reav3’ Morales outlined what players can expect from the Shadow Isles this year ⁠— a new melee AP fighter, a mage, and a non-traditional marksman.

“We’ve been wanting to add more magic damage fighters, especially one tailor-made for top lane,” Reav3 stated in the Season 11 launch video on January 8.

“We believe that snipping out a bigger space in our roster for AP fighters will not only lead to more diversity in top lane, but also more choices for other lanes as well.”

The AP fighter seems set to release after Viego, but the “gloomy” mage hailing from Bandle City and the non-traditional “new Sentinel of Light” marksman are coming later in the year.

Overall, Riot’s plans for champion releases are to give every role something to look forward to. “We believe that players shouldn’t have to go longer than a year to get a new champion to try in their role. This is something we plan on doing again this year,” Reav3 said.

Viego, the Ruined King coming in League patch 11.2

For now, players can get excited about Viego, the Ruined King, coming to League of Legends shortly. The jungler with “huge multi-kill potential,” according to developer Mark ‘Scruffy’ Yetter, is hitting the PBE shortly with an intended release in League patch 11.2.

His kit allows him to lurk in the shadows, popping out to assassinate enemies and keep darting around the fight until the job is done.

The Ruined King-inspired champions are just the start of Riot’s journey further into League’s lore for new releases. With the MMO on the horizon now, the lore of the game is about to get more intertwined.

“We originally saw players excited when we made Kai’Sa and we tested the waters more with Senna, and saw that many players really liked the idea of bringing champs from the lore into the game,” Reav3 added on Reddit.

“This is just continuing to expand and build on the things we are seeing resonate with players.”