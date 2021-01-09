Logo
Riot teases three more Ruined King champions for League after Viego

Published: 9/Jan/2021 0:00

by Andrew Amos
League of Legends Season 11 is now underway, but players are looking outside the MOBA for what’s to come. Riot has teased three Ruined King characters from the upcoming single-player title will be added to League of Legends as champions in 2021.

With more titles entering the Riot IP than ever before, there’s a lot of content for League of Legends to tap into. We’ve already seen champions hidden in League lore brought to life in Legends of Runeterra and then transferred to the MOBA ⁠— just look at Yone.

However, Riot are dedicating a lot of resources to their first major single-player endeavour under Riot Forge, Ruined King. Viego, the Ruined King himself, is making his entrance onto Summoner’s Rift in patch 11.2.

To further help bring the storylines to life between Airship Syndicate’s turn-based RPG and the game it’s inspired by, three more champions are making their way into League of Legends based on Ruined King.

New Sentinel of Light marksman teaser for League of Legends
Three new League champions coming in 2021 are going to be inspired by the Ruined King game, including a new “Sentinel of Light” marksman (teaser pictured).

Ruined King-based AP fighter, mage, marksman planned for Season 11

Lead champion designer Ryan ‘Reav3’ Morales outlined what players can expect from the Shadow Isles this year ⁠— a new melee AP fighter, a mage, and a non-traditional marksman.

“We’ve been wanting to add more magic damage fighters, especially one tailor-made for top lane,” Reav3 stated in the Season 11 launch video on January 8.

“We believe that snipping out a bigger space in our roster for AP fighters will not only lead to more diversity in top lane, but also more choices for other lanes as well.”

The AP fighter seems set to release after Viego, but the “gloomy” mage hailing from Bandle City and the non-traditional “new Sentinel of Light” marksman are coming later in the year.

Overall, Riot’s plans for champion releases are to give every role something to look forward to. “We believe that players shouldn’t have to go longer than a year to get a new champion to try in their role. This is something we plan on doing again this year,” Reav3 said.

Viego, the Ruined King coming in League patch 11.2

For now, players can get excited about Viego, the Ruined King, coming to League of Legends shortly. The jungler with “huge multi-kill potential,” according to developer Mark ‘Scruffy’ Yetter, is hitting the PBE shortly with an intended release in League patch 11.2.

His kit allows him to lurk in the shadows, popping out to assassinate enemies and keep darting around the fight until the job is done.

Viego in League of Legends
Viego is League’s 154th champion coming on patch 11.2.

The Ruined King-inspired champions are just the start of Riot’s journey further into League’s lore for new releases. With the MMO on the horizon now, the lore of the game is about to get more intertwined.

“We originally saw players excited when we made Kai’Sa and we tested the waters more with Senna, and saw that many players really liked the idea of bringing champs from the lore into the game,” Reav3 added on Reddit.

“This is just continuing to expand and build on the things we are seeing resonate with players.”

How to fix Black Ops Cold War Streetsweeper shotgun challenge reset bug

Published: 8/Jan/2021 23:52

by Tanner Pierce
Black Ops Cold War Warzone

While the brand-new Streetsweeper shotgun went live yesterday in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, many fans are angry about the fact that their progress on the unlock challenge for the weapon resets. Luckily, there’s a very easy (albeit slightly tedious) fix if you have the patience to do the challenge all over again.

After getting accidentally added to the game a few weeks back, the Streetsweeper shotgun finally went live in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone with no announcement from Treyarch, Raven Software, or Activision on January 7, 2021, and the powerful shotty has quickly risen in prominence among the game’s players.

In order to unlock the weapon, players have to either buy a bundle from the in-game store or unlock it via challenges. Unfortunately, the latter method seems to be a bit broken right now, as many are reporting that it’s bugged and keeps reseting progress. Fortunately, there’s a solution.

How to fix Streetsweeper shotgun challenge reset

The Streetsweeper shotgun is extremely powerful in both BOCW and Warzone.

The Streetsweeper shotgun unlock challenge requires players to get a 3 killstreak with a Black Ops Cold War shotgun in 15 different standard multiplayer or Warzone matches. This challenge is about the same level of difficulty as other mid-season weapons that have been added to Call of Duty games in the past.

While this seems simple enough, many players are reporting that once they complete their 15 matches, it’ll show 15/15 in the main menu but the shotgun will remain locked. If players quit out of the application and come back in, they’ll see that the progress has been reset back to zero, which is frustrating for sure.

Luckily, there seems to be a slight fix, if you’re willing to completely redo the challenge over again, that is. As many users have pointed out on Reddit, the bug seems to be stemming from the fact that players are getting the 3 killstreak, leaving the match immediately, seeing the the progress counted, and then starting the process all over again.

As one can see in the picture, many are reporting that their progress caps out at 15/15 without unlocking the shotgun, before being reset back to zero.

In truth, it seems like players have to actually FINISH the match that they got the 3 killstreak in, in order to have the progress properly count. Once you do that 15 times, the shotgun should properly unlock.

Dexerto encountered the same progress reset glitch and tested this method ourselves and it resulted in the shotgun unlocking, so it does seem to be effective, although there’s no telling if it’s a foolproof fix that works 100 percent of the time.

It’s also unknown if the challenge is supposed to require players finish their matches or if players should be able to quit out after each killstreak and that feature is just simply not working. Either way, this seems to be the only solution for now.