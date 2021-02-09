Logo
League of Legends patch 11.4 early notes: Samira nerfs, Jungle changes

Published: 9/Feb/2021 7:09

by Isaac McIntyre
Hextech Renekton stands over League of Legends patch 11.4 notes.
Riot Games

League of Legends Season 11

The update cycle for League of Legends patch 11.4 has begun ⁠— here are all the early notes for the Feb. 18 update, including more changes to jungle experience, and Samira nerfs that aim to give the notorious ADC more “weakness.”

After a mega-sized patch 11.3 last week, the League balance team has taken a step back from lengthy change lists. Instead, the Riot devs are now taking a closer look at jungle, which they believe has “too much influence over the game.”

On top of that, the LoL team is taking another swing at Season 11’s top healing items like Moonstone Renewer, the main part of the “Moonstone Staff” combo.

A number of champions are also set to be nerfed, including Samira ⁠— Riot are aiming to “open up some weakness” for the controversial ADC ⁠— as well as Camille, Skarner, and pro play darlings like Renekton and Kai’Sa.

Here are all the details on League of Legends patch 11.4, coming next week.

When is League of Legends patch 11.4?

The next League of Legends patch of Season 11 is expected to roll out on Thursday, February 18. It will begin in Oceania at 10am AEST, and will be rolled out to all regions around 6am PT (8am GMT) from there.

This update will be dropping a day late due to Presidents’ Day.

Players can expect a few hours of downtime. Matchmaking and access to the League servers will be disabled three hours before the new patch is deployed. This will begin around 3am PT on Feb. 18 for NA players, and 5am GMT for EU players.

Healing in League should drop a little if Riot can get the "Moonstone Staff" combo under control.
Riot Games
Riot are having another crack at the “Moonstone Renewer” combo in LoL patch 11.4.

LoL patch 11.4 changes

Samira having “weakness” added via nerfs

The Desert Rose has been a top-performer in the bot lane since her patch 10.19 release, with her burst damage extraordinary among ADC champions.

Due to her unique playstyle, Samira has been a tricky one to balance for the League dev team; she’s boasted a positive win rate since release, even with a huge 15.38% pick rate. Even worse — in Riot’s eyes — she’s being banned in 47.46% of all solo queue games.

To counteract her influence, the LoL devs are nerfing her slightly. These nerfs should “open up some weaknesses” for the ADC. There’s also a hope the number drops (to be revealed this week) will “remove tools” for her counterplay.

Samira was dominating League of Legends solo queue after her patch 10.19 release.
Riot Games
Samira has been dominating League of Legends solo queue since her patch 10.19 release.

Riot removing “influence” with jungle changes

Now that we’re a few patches into Season 11, the League balance team is taking another look at junglers, and how much power they wield in the game in 2021.

“One set of changes we’re working on for 11.4 is some position nerfs for jungle,” Yetter explained. “These should take jungle power down to Season 10 levels. Currently, the position is holding too much influence over the game.”

The Gromp, Krug, and Razorbeak camps will take more effort to kill, Yetter confirmed, and grant less gold and experience. This is to keep jungler experience cowled slightly.

These changes will mainly impact carry junglers like Graves and Nidalee, who have had a near-uncontested reign over the Rift since the start of Season 11. The nerfs also mean Riot can bundle a “few buffs” in 11.4 without fear of “power creep.”

Worlds power pick Nidalee is one of the many champions getting nerfed in LoL Patch 10.21.
Riot Games
Nidalee is one carry jungler that will be hit hard by patch 11.4’s changes.

League of Legends patch 11.4 will drop on Thursday, Feb. 18. Dexerto will continue to add all planned balance changes as Riot reveals specific numbers.

League of Legends patch 11.4 notes

Champions

Katarina

  • R on-hit damage modifier 25% ⇒ 25/30/35%, physical damage per dagger 15% base attack damage (1 + 0.66 bonus attack speed) ⇒ 16% (1 + 0.8).

Urgot

  • W on-hit damage effectiveness 50% ⇒ 75%.

Viego

  • Q [new] healing ⇒ 100% vs minions.

Planned Buffs

  • Amumu
  • Braum
  • Caitlyn
  • Fiora
  • Jinx
  • Lee Sin
  • Soraka
  • Talon
  • Tryndamere
  • Varus
  • Veigar

Nerfs

  • Camille
  • Kai’Sa
  • Renekton
  • Samira
  • Skarner

Items

Cosmic Drive

  • Ability haste lowered from 30 to 20
  • Spelldance passive changed from [Dealing damage with Abilities grants (10 + 20% Ability Haste) Move Speed for 4 seconds.] to [If you have at least 160 Ability Power, gain 20 Ability Haste and 10 – 30 Move Speed.]

Everfrost

  • New Recipe: [Lost Chapter + Kindlegem + Blasting Wand + 450g]
  • Health increased from 200 to 250
  • Glaciate passive damage increased from [100 + 30% AP] to [125 +35% AP]

Buffs

  • Chempunk Chainsword
  • Cosmic Drive
  • Everfrost
  • Guinsoo’s Rageblade
  • Morellonomicon
  • Mortal Reminder

Nerfs

  • Moonstone Renewer
Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War players slam new League Play: “It’s a massive joke”

Published: 9/Feb/2021 6:44

by Brad Norton
Black Ops Cold War gameplay
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War

Three months into the release of Black Ops Cold War and League Play has finally arrived, though players are already fuming at the state of the mode, slamming it for limited features, an underwhelming ranked system, and a “mediocre” attempt at representing the pro level.

In most esports, players are able to rise through the ranks and gain recognition in a competitive playlist. Reaching the upper echelons of ranked play is typically the first step prior to joining a legitimate pro team.

In Call of Duty, however, that’s never really been the case. If League Play isn’t outright missing for a year, it typically arrives late into a game’s lifecycle. With Black Ops Cold War, players had been holding out for months waiting for a truly competitive playlist.

Now that League Play has finally arrived in 2021, it’s safe to say it isn’t quite what the community had hoped for. 

League Play failing to represent pro play

Immediately upon jumping into the new playlist, a few things become apparent. All sorts of powerful equipment and killstreaks are still readily available. From the Lawbreaker Wildcard to the RC-XD killstreak, there are plenty of features League Play that you simply don’t see at the pro level.

As a result, many have argued that it simply isn’t representative of the competitive experience. “My opinion is that this is a massive joke and isn’t really good enough, Reddit user ‘Viking-Hamster’ said. “It’s just a mediocre attempt at best.”

Comment from discussion League play is a joke.

The new playlist is similar to regular public matches, just with a few exclusions across a limited map and mode set. Unfortunately, the combination available today offers a worse experience than standard multiplayer, according to some players.

“Didn’t think it was possible to have less than the no fun I was having in pubs but here I am,” Reddit user ‘ohdeebo’ chimed in.

League Play’s messy ranking system.

Players even called out the actual ranked system itself. The labels provided in-game are a tad confusing as ‘Competitor’ seemingly represents the bottom 50% of the player base. However, there’s nothing in between the top 20% and the top 50%.

There’s obviously still time for Treyarch to turn League Play around. More exclusions would be a strong starting point, refining the list of banned equipment to be more in line with what we see in the Call of Duty League. 

Some would even prefer strict loadouts that all players are forced to use. While not ideal, it “would have been so much better than the current restrictions,” according to Reddit user ‘ollybest.’

Veteran CoD stars speak out.

Even CDL players are against the new form of League Play.

“First game of League Play I loaded in 3v4,” Sam ‘Octane’ Larew explained. Already down a player, one of his teammates “didn’t make classes,” and the other stood still in spawn while “AFK.”

Naturally, this led to a loss in Octane’s first game.

With no strict rules in place to enforce full teams, and only minor consequences for leaving matches, what was supposed to be the competitive alternative feels all too similar to regular public games.

“We’re not getting a good ranking system,” OpTic’s Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards said on February 8.

“It still has potential… let’s just hope there is some sort of longevity behind it.”

Things could certainly change for the better with a few key updates, but for a good chunk of the community, this version of League Play could be too little too late.