The update cycle for League of Legends patch 11.4 has begun ⁠— here are all the early notes for the Feb. 18 update, including more changes to jungle experience, and Samira nerfs that aim to give the notorious ADC more “weakness.”

After a mega-sized patch 11.3 last week, the League balance team has taken a step back from lengthy change lists. Instead, the Riot devs are now taking a closer look at jungle, which they believe has “too much influence over the game.”

On top of that, the LoL team is taking another swing at Season 11’s top healing items like Moonstone Renewer, the main part of the “Moonstone Staff” combo.

A number of champions are also set to be nerfed, including Samira ⁠— Riot are aiming to “open up some weakness” for the controversial ADC ⁠— as well as Camille, Skarner, and pro play darlings like Renekton and Kai’Sa.

Here are all the details on League of Legends patch 11.4, coming next week.

When is League of Legends patch 11.4?

The next League of Legends patch of Season 11 is expected to roll out on Thursday, February 18. It will begin in Oceania at 10am AEST, and will be rolled out to all regions around 6am PT (8am GMT) from there.

This update will be dropping a day late due to Presidents’ Day.

Players can expect a few hours of downtime. Matchmaking and access to the League servers will be disabled three hours before the new patch is deployed. This will begin around 3am PT on Feb. 18 for NA players, and 5am GMT for EU players.

LoL patch 11.4 changes

Samira having “weakness” added via nerfs

The Desert Rose has been a top-performer in the bot lane since her patch 10.19 release, with her burst damage extraordinary among ADC champions.

Due to her unique playstyle, Samira has been a tricky one to balance for the League dev team; she’s boasted a positive win rate since release, even with a huge 15.38% pick rate. Even worse — in Riot’s eyes — she’s being banned in 47.46% of all solo queue games.

To counteract her influence, the LoL devs are nerfing her slightly. These nerfs should “open up some weaknesses” for the ADC. There’s also a hope the number drops (to be revealed this week) will “remove tools” for her counterplay.

Riot removing “influence” with jungle changes

Now that we’re a few patches into Season 11, the League balance team is taking another look at junglers, and how much power they wield in the game in 2021.

“One set of changes we’re working on for 11.4 is some position nerfs for jungle,” Yetter explained. “These should take jungle power down to Season 10 levels. Currently, the position is holding too much influence over the game.”

The Gromp, Krug, and Razorbeak camps will take more effort to kill, Yetter confirmed, and grant less gold and experience. This is to keep jungler experience cowled slightly.

These changes will mainly impact carry junglers like Graves and Nidalee, who have had a near-uncontested reign over the Rift since the start of Season 11. The nerfs also mean Riot can bundle a “few buffs” in 11.4 without fear of “power creep.”

League of Legends patch 11.4 will drop on Thursday, Feb. 18. Dexerto will continue to add all planned balance changes as Riot reveals specific numbers.

League of Legends patch 11.4 notes

Champions

Katarina

R on-hit damage modifier 25% ⇒ 25/30/35%, physical damage per dagger 15% base attack damage (1 + 0.66 bonus attack speed) ⇒ 16% (1 + 0.8).

Urgot

W on-hit damage effectiveness 50% ⇒ 75%.

Viego

Q [new] healing ⇒ 100% vs minions.

Planned Buffs

Amumu

Braum

Caitlyn

Fiora

Jinx

Lee Sin

Soraka

Talon

Tryndamere

Varus

Veigar

Nerfs

Camille

Kai’Sa

Renekton

Samira

Skarner

Items

Cosmic Drive

Ability haste lowered from 30 to 20

Spelldance passive changed from [Dealing damage with Abilities grants (10 + 20% Ability Haste) Move Speed for 4 seconds.] to [If you have at least 160 Ability Power, gain 20 Ability Haste and 10 – 30 Move Speed.]

Everfrost

New Recipe: [Lost Chapter + Kindlegem + Blasting Wand + 450g]

Health increased from 200 to 250

Glaciate passive damage increased from [100 + 30% AP] to [125 +35% AP]

Buffs

Chempunk Chainsword

Cosmic Drive

Everfrost

Guinsoo’s Rageblade

Morellonomicon

Mortal Reminder

Nerfs