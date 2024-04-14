LCK Spring 2024 Final breaks records with 10 times more viewers than LCS Final

The LCK Spring 2024 Final between Gen.G and T1 was a nail-biter of a series, taking things down to the wire as T1 almost pulled off a reverse sweep. This final shattered records and put other regions to shame in terms of viewership.

The LCK Spring 2024 Final, despite not being an international event and airing at a time that’s inconvenient for North American viewers, has broken a number of viewership records.

Considering that T1 are the reigning World Champions and Gen.G were eyeing their fourth domestic title in a row, the storylines for both teams were rich going into this final. Even Faker’s grandma showed up!

T1 had the lead, but, when they had to close out the set with one last win, Gen.G turned up and won two back to bring the set to an end at 3-2. And, during that last match, that’s when it happened: Peak viewership for the event, even without China’s numbers being included, reached 2,656,938 according to esports charts.

The in-person experience at the LCK Final was electric, and viewers tuning in from home were just as engaged. Here are just some of the records this tournament broke:

First up, it was the most viewed esports event of the year so far, with the runner-up being PGL Major Copenhagen with a peak of 1,853,954 viewers. Not even close.

Additionally, the LCS Spring Playoffs peaked at 246,184 viewers. Not a bad number by any means when it comes to the LCS, but also 10 times less viewers than the LCK Final.

And, as if that wasn’t enough, the viewership here smashed even domestic records, with the most viewed final before that being the LCK Summer 2023 Final between these same two teams, though it only had 1,528,729 viewers at its peak.

This is still a far cry from the monolithic 2023 LoL World Final that held almost 6 million peak concurrent viewers, but it’s clear that League of Legends esports is thriving despite the game’s age.

