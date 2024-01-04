Riot announce massive changes for both MSI and Worlds 2024

Riot announce massive changes for both MSI and Worlds 2024Michal Konkol/Riot Games
Riot Games has revealed some big changes that are coming to the League esports landscape for the Mid-Season Invitational and the World Championships.
2024 looks to be another year of change for the League of Legends esports scene as Riot Games has revealed some tweaks to how teams, and how many teams, will qualify for the League of Legends World Championship.
The developer has revealed in a post that results at MSI will have a direct impact on teams and regions in 2024, along with the dates and location for the two biggest events of the year.
The post, however, did not address Riot’s rumored third-party tournament that is suspected to happen in the summer. It has been reported that the developer has been courting the Suadi-backed Esports World Cup for this slot, however, the developer later said in a statement that it is considering various tournament organizers.
MSI and Worlds 2024 changes and dates revealed
According to the 2024 esports roadmap Riot has released, the team that wins MSI 2024 will earn a guaranteed spot at Worlds. This spot will also be an additional slot for the region at the tournament.
To retain this spot in the world championships, however, the team that wins MSI 2024 will have to qualify for their region’s Summer Playoffs or its equivalent to ensure it is still “committed to success in their home league.”
The region with the second-best performance at the tournament will also earn an additional spot at Worlds 2024.
The amount of split each region will receive in 2024 was also announced with the LEC, LCS, LPL, and LCK all getting a base amount of three. The PCS and VCS will both have two spots while the LLA and CBLOL will each have one.
Riot also gave the dates and locations for MSI and Worlds in 2024 which are listed below:
MSI 2024
- Chengdu, China: May 1-19
Worlds 2024
- Europe: September 25 – November 2
- Berlin, Riot Games Arena: Play-In Stage and Swiss Stage
- Paris, Adidas Arena: Quarterfinals and Semifinals
- London, O2 Arena: Grand Finals
The 2024 League of Legends esports season is set to kick off soon, with the LEC starting the calendar off on January 13.