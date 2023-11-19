Hwei revealed at Worlds 2023 as LoL’s most complex champion

Hwei’s three stances give him a total of 10 abilities, easily making him League of Legends’s most complex champion yet. His announcement at LoL Worlds 2023 has given players a glance at what he’s capable of.

When Hwei was initially confirmed in a small mention during a developer update, he was pitched as an incredibly complex character that would really push the limits of what champions within League of Legends are capable of.

Riot took a purposeful step away from complicated champions after mounting community sentiment that so-called “200 years” champions weren’t the right direction for the game, and, sure enough, the most recent releases have taken a step back to basics.

Hwei tosses that out the window and has Riot going back to trying to create a champion that really pushes the envelope and will surely take a long time to truly master, and his Worlds 2023 reveal showed off some of what he can do.

Hwei officially revealed at LoL Worlds 2023

Hwei enters League of Legends as the first new mid-lane mage in a long time, one that uses the power of art to manipulate his surroundings and take down his opponent.

He’s got three different stances along with an ultimate to give him a grand total of 10 abilities, breaking a new record for League of Legends as the champion with the most abilities in the game. He’s got a lot of tools at his disposal.

The full breadth of his abilities is a bit too much to cover here, so check out our guide on everything we know about Hwei so far to get an idea of what his kit has in store. For now, though, here’s a quick rundown.

Hwei has 3 stances: Disaster, Serenity, and Torment. Each stance has three abilities. Along with his ultimate, this is where he gets 10 abilities from.

Disaster is all about damage, Serenity is focused on utility like shielding and mana regen, and Torment gives him the ability to CC targets. Each stance has a distinct identity.

However, this also means Hwei has to enter a stance in order to any of his abilities other than his ultimate. Players will have to have quick fingers if they want to get any mileage out of this champion, and he requires more thought than the typical burst mage.

It remains to be seen whether or not that learning curve is worth the payoff when Hwei officially launches.