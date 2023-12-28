LoL players slam “lawsuit worthy” clone for similar ability icons

League of Legends players have condemned a mobile gacha game for using near-identical ability icons for their characters.

League of Legends champions are at the forefront of the game. With over 160 different playable characters, all with their own personality, playstyle, and lore that players fall in love with. From the frosty Frejlord archer Ashe to the shadowy Ionian assassin Zed, League of Legends offers a character for everyone who plays.

Each of these playable champions have unique abilities that shape the way they perform in-game. Most champions have 4 abilities and a passive, each with its own visual effects to indicate what the ability does and how to best play around them.

Most League players are familiar with these ability icons, so it only makes sense for them to be outraged when they see them so similarly presented in another game.

LoL players point out major similarities with gacha game

League players have slammed a mobile gacha game for having similar ability icons and character designs to League of Legends. The game titled War Spell: Tactics RPG has caught the attention of players, which features similar icons for several champions like Xayah, Tristana, Graves, and Tahm Kench.

Many Twitter users have claimed that these similarities will surely lead to a lawsuit for the War Spell developers.

“This is so lawsuit worthy they really tried to world of Warcraftify League of Legends” one pointed out.

“I can smell the lawsuit” another agreed.

Several of the characters also share similar designs to those in League of Legends, each using similar weapons or methods of dealing damage such as shurikens like Zed or a lantern for Thresh. Players have also pointed out similarities between this title and Heroes of the Storm, potentially meaning the devs utilized artwork from that game as well.

It’s uncertain if Riot has any plans to take legal action against the developers, but with the post gaining a bunch of attention on social media, the LoL devs may take notice soon.