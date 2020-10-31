 Ruined King: A League of Legends Story: Release date, trailer, platforms - Dexerto
League of Legends

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story: Release date, trailer, platforms

Published: 31/Oct/2020 13:33

by Luke Edwards
Riot Games

Riot Games

Riot Games has announced Ruined King: A League of Legends Story; a turn-based RPG set in the world of Runeterra. The game features some of the most beloved League of Legends champions, and will be available across multiple platforms.

The announcement came after game two of the LoL Worlds finals, after Suning equalized the series against DAMWON Gaming.

Riot has made a concerted effort to branch out into new genres, with releases of Valorant and Legends of Runeterra expanding the company’s brand and portfolio beyond the reaches of traditional LoL players.

Riot has also made clear its desire to move away from strictly PC and into console and mobile gaming. League of Legends: Wild Rift, a non-PC port of the original title, recently released its open beta.

Fans have been calling for a LoL RPG for many years, so the announcement comes with a huge amount of hype. There’s still plenty of details that need ironing out, like the mysterious identity of the Ruined King, for example.

You can check out the trailer for Ruined King: a League of Legends story below.

When is Ruined King coming out?

The release date for Ruined King is early 2021, with no exact date provided by Riot Games yet.

Is Ruined King on console?

Ruined King will be distributed through the Steam and Epic Games stores on PC, with copies also available on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, and has been co-developed by Darksiders Genesis creators Airship Syndicate.

yasou ruined king
Riot Games
Yasuo is set to feature as a playable character.

What we know so far about Ruined King: A League of Legends Story

Riot Forge excitedly teased a fair few details after the second game of the series.

The game will be set in Runeterra, with the story based around Bilgewater’s Miss Fortune, Illaoi, and Pyke. Ionian champions Yasuo and Ahri are also playable, as Braum ventures down from the Freljord tundras to provide support and stability to this new squad.

The game is set in Bilgewater, a port town that is home to sea monster hunters, dock gangs, and smugglers from across the known world; and the Shadow Isles, a land cursed with the deadly Black Mist.

Ruined King will launch on all platforms in early 2021.

Call of Duty

Small Warzone streamer gets 3 million Twitch followers overnight

Published: 31/Oct/2020 13:26

by Connor Bennett
Twitch streamer NeonSniperPanda and the Twitch logo
Instagram: NeonSniperPanda/Twitch

Twitch

A Warzone streamer has been thrust into the top 30 of most followed Twitch streamers after receiving a huge, and unusual, boost in one go. 

Building up a following and community on Twitch can, obviously, be a slog if you’re starting from scratch. Streamers can stream for weeks and months on end without even having their talents recognized and blow up in popularity like others. 

Some others can take shortcuts, be it because they have a following on another platform, or because they decide to inflate it with fake accounts. 

This has happened before, with casino accounts smashing records in a bid to advertise their platform, while smaller streamers have been hit with huge boosts in an attempt to troll them for one reason or another. 

Screenshot showing the fastest growing Twitch streamers for October
Screenshot via TwitchMetrics
NeonSniperPanda has become the fastest growing streamer for October.

Warzone streamer NeonSniperPanda has become the newest content creator to be struck by these boosts, as his channel has rocketed into the top 30 of most-followed Twitch streamers. 

The streamer, who had previously built up a modest following of nearly 10,500, received the unusual boost in early October, jumping up to over 3.3 million followers. 

As previously mentioned, this figure puts him up there with some of Twitch’s biggest names like Fortnite World Cup champion Bugha and Spanish content creator Ibai, though, NeonSniperPanda hasn’t inflated the figures himself. 

Screenshot showing Twitch channel and their followers
Screenshot via TwitchMetrics
NeonSniperPanda jumped up over 3.3 million followers on Twitch.

The Warzone streamer has called on Twitch a number of times to help him out, noting that he’d been botted out of the blue and given the ridiculous amount of followers.

“Yo quick reminder, I was follow botted 3.3 million and there’s no way to delete them @TwitchSupport @Twitch can you help me out bro bro,” he tweeted. 

Previously, the aileybeanssa channel had been hit with a similar botting, as they rose up to have over 4.64 million Twitch followers in September. However, those figures have since been removed. 

Given that Twitch has been able to scrub channels of botted followers, they should be able to do the same for NeonSniperPanda, but it remains to be seen as and when they might do so.