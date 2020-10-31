Ruined King: A League of Legends Story: Release date, trailer, platforms - Dexerto

Riot Games has announced Ruined King: A League of Legends Story; a turn-based RPG set in the world of Runeterra. The game features some of the most beloved League of Legends champions, and will be available across multiple platforms.

The announcement came after game two of the LoL Worlds finals, after Suning equalized the series against DAMWON Gaming.

Riot has made a concerted effort to branch out into new genres, with releases of Valorant and Legends of Runeterra expanding the company’s brand and portfolio beyond the reaches of traditional LoL players.

Riot has also made clear its desire to move away from strictly PC and into console and mobile gaming. League of Legends: Wild Rift, a non-PC port of the original title, recently released its open beta.

Fans have been calling for a LoL RPG for many years, so the announcement comes with a huge amount of hype. There’s still plenty of details that need ironing out, like the mysterious identity of the Ruined King, for example.

You can check out the trailer for Ruined King: a League of Legends story below.

A new enemy rises from the mist; uniting an unexpected group of champions. The fate of Bilgewater is in your hands. Join Miss Fortune, Illaoi, Braum, Yasuo, Ahri and Pyke and watch the official announcement trailer now. pic.twitter.com/LQxnSh9Ao7 — Ruined King ☠️👑 (@RiotForge) October 31, 2020

When is Ruined King coming out?

The release date for Ruined King is early 2021, with no exact date provided by Riot Games yet.

Is Ruined King on console?

Ruined King will be distributed through the Steam and Epic Games stores on PC, with copies also available on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, and has been co-developed by Darksiders Genesis creators Airship Syndicate.

What we know so far about Ruined King: A League of Legends Story

Riot Forge excitedly teased a fair few details after the second game of the series.

The game will be set in Runeterra, with the story based around Bilgewater’s Miss Fortune, Illaoi, and Pyke. Ionian champions Yasuo and Ahri are also playable, as Braum ventures down from the Freljord tundras to provide support and stability to this new squad.

The game is set in Bilgewater, a port town that is home to sea monster hunters, dock gangs, and smugglers from across the known world; and the Shadow Isles, a land cursed with the deadly Black Mist.

Ruined King will launch on all platforms in early 2021.