Everything in League’s Season 12 preseason update: Dragon rework, Challenges, more

Despite League of Legends Season 11 being well underway, Riot Games are looking to the future with the LoL Season 12 preseason update, and 2022 comes with some new surprises.

Riot Games’ League of Legends is continually evolving to meet player demands. Having reworked the popular support muse, Sona, in Patch 11.16, the devs have promised that more changes will be dropping in the future.

From a rework to the title’s game-changing dragons to the introduction of the new Challenges system and its associated crystal tier progression system, there’s a lot to look forward to in League’s Season 12 preseason update.

So, let’s dive into everything you need to know about what 2022 looks like for LoL players.

League of Legends Season 12 preseason: Drake Changes

While Riot note that the Season 11 amendments to drakes “largely succeeded in making each game feel more unique than the last,” they add that “there’s room for us to expand the possible unique environments players find themselves in on Summoner’s Rift.”

There are two main areas of focus coming into the Season 12 preseason:

To continue to look at how drakes can alter Summoner’s Rift’s terrain to make every game unique. To take a deep dive into the “thematic possibilities” of where the dragons draw their power, and how champions can, in turn, wield this power on the Rift.

Further updates on this can be expected in the coming months.

Mythic & Legendary Items

With Season 11 came the Mythic and Legendary Items to provide players with a whole host of strategic itemization pathways. While largely a success, Riot have “heard your feedback that having to make a strategic decision about every item in your inventory isn’t always desired or possible, especially in high tension games.”

Noting that “Legendary items should be perfect for a few champs, instead of being okay for a lot of them,” coming into 2022 we can expect:

More Mythic options for Supports.

Improved Legendary item options for mages, assassins, and tanks.

Runes

Good runes can make or break a game, and Riot have been looking into balancing some of the game’s more lackluster sets. Looking at the Inspiration tree specifically, there are plans to rework it to give it a more solid identity, as well as look into some of the secondary runes, too.

Objective Bounties

Ever been in a game and all hope is lost because one of your laners are feeding? The devs are looking to even out the score with Objective Bounties.

Described as a way to “give losing teams more strategic options to get back in the game through taking objectives,” Riot explained that “we don’t want to invalidate the big advantages caused by skill gap. If you’re just that good and dominating your lane opponent and snowballing the game, that advantage shouldn’t just disappear altogether.”

Also, for those worried that you’ll be stuck playing hour-and-a-half-long games, Riot will be watching to see if these new bounties affect game times.

League of Legends Season 12 preseason: new Challenges

Looking to be implemented as part of Preseason 2022 is the Challenge system, a series of quests designed to “assess a broad spectrum of League feats so no matter what your playstyle is, there’s something uniquely “you” to shoot for and celebrate”.

“Challenges let you personalize and show off the exact type of player you are,” Riot state, with the aim of introducing Challenges being:

Players can track their general mastery and investment in LoL

Players can visualize and compare a variety of League accomplishments

Players have many different types of Challenges and accomplishments to progress and strive towards

In addition to this, completing Challenges will grant players goodies including titles, tokens, and a tiered crystal progression system to show off just how dedicated you are to destroying the enemy nexus in style.

So that's everything you need to know about LoL's upcoming Season 12 preseason update!