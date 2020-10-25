Riot opens up on potential Shyvana VGU plans for League Season 11 - Dexerto

Shyvana is one of League of Legends’ most outdated champions. She’s in desperate need of a visual and gameplay update (VGU). Riot have earmarked her as one of the next ones in line ⁠— and they’ve got a plan ⁠— but there still might be a wait.

Back in 2019, Riot put a poll out to the community to choose who should get the next VGU in League of Legends. Fiddlesticks and Volibear ended up winning the poll, and have received their gameplay updates across Season 10 to much fanfare.

However, history never remembers the losers. Shyvana ended up coming third in the poll ⁠— with over 20% of the vote ⁠— and Riot has hushed any potential VGU for her since.

Even Dr. Mundo, who came last in the poll with 14% of the vote, is now getting a VGU, leapfrogging Shyvana. However, Riot are still looking towards a potential Shyvana rework, and it could be coming as soon as Season 11.

Design director Andrei ‘Meddler’ van Roon opened up on Reddit about the potential of a Shyvana VGU coming in Season 11. The developer stated that while Shyvana “does need a VGU,” there’s other champions who need it more.

Read more: Riot touts major Soraka buffs in League Season 11 after item rework

“I think Shyvana does need a VGU. Only question for me is how to prioritize her versus other highly in need champs like Udyr for example,” he told players.

However, even if it’s still on the drawing board, Riot has a clear identity in mind for Shyvana. They want to revert the shapeshifting dragon towards a fighter, rather than the burst mage she’s become.

The on-hit or bruiser Shyvana builds of old have been tossed to the side, with the new meta being full AP, relying on huge E damage procs to nuke enemy squishies. Riot wants to bring her back to her roots when they do rework her.

Card



“I wouldn’t consider a VGU that didn’t strongly support a fighter playstyle as appropriate given her history and fantasy,” he added.

Read more: Riot reveals Ornn set to receive buffs in League Season 11

For now though, there’s no official go-ahead on Shyvana’s rework. Dr. Mundo is where the team’s focus is at, with plans for the Madman of Zaun fully in motion for a Season 11 release.