Riot opens up on potential Shyvana VGU plans for League Season 11 - Dexerto

 Riot opens up on potential Shyvana VGU plans for League Season 11
League of Legends

Riot opens up on potential Shyvana VGU plans for League Season 11

Published: 25/Oct/2020 1:29

by Andrew Amos
Riot Games

Shyvana

Shyvana is one of League of Legends’ most outdated champions. She’s in desperate need of a visual and gameplay update (VGU). Riot have earmarked her as one of the next ones in line ⁠— and they’ve got a plan ⁠— but there still might be a wait.

Back in 2019, Riot put a poll out to the community to choose who should get the next VGU in League of Legends. Fiddlesticks and Volibear ended up winning the poll, and have received their gameplay updates across Season 10 to much fanfare.

However, history never remembers the losers. Shyvana ended up coming third in the poll ⁠— with over 20% of the vote ⁠— and Riot has hushed any potential VGU for her since.

League of Legends
Riot Games
Riot agrees Shyvana is in dire need of a VGU, but there’s no firm plans in place yet.

Even Dr. Mundo, who came last in the poll with 14% of the vote, is now getting a VGU, leapfrogging Shyvana. However, Riot are still looking towards a potential Shyvana rework, and it could be coming as soon as Season 11.

Design director Andrei ‘Meddler’ van Roon opened up on Reddit about the potential of a Shyvana VGU coming in Season 11. The developer stated that while Shyvana “does need a VGU,” there’s other champions who need it more.

“I think Shyvana does need a VGU. Only question for me is how to prioritize her versus other highly in need champs like Udyr for example,” he told players.

However, even if it’s still on the drawing board, Riot has a clear identity in mind for Shyvana. They want to revert the shapeshifting dragon towards a fighter, rather than the burst mage she’s become.

The on-hit or bruiser Shyvana builds of old have been tossed to the side, with the new meta being full AP, relying on huge E damage procs to nuke enemy squishies. Riot wants to bring her back to her roots when they do rework her.

“I wouldn’t consider a VGU that didn’t strongly support a fighter playstyle as appropriate given her history and fantasy,” he added.

For now though, there’s no official go-ahead on Shyvana’s rework. Dr. Mundo is where the team’s focus is at, with plans for the Madman of Zaun fully in motion for a Season 11 release.

Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact Marvellous Merchandise event: rewards, end date, more

Published: 25/Oct/2020 1:05 Updated: 25/Oct/2020 1:10

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Genshin Impact Marvellous Merchandise Event
miHoYo

Genshin Impact’s latest event will soon be available for a limited time, and it includes a series of missions that players can complete to earn Marvellous Merchandise and BattlePass EP.

Genshin Impact officially released a little under a month ago, and it’s already captivated millions of gamers with its anime-influenced charm and elegance. It has plenty of content to keep players hacking and slashing for hours upon hours, with even more expected to come in the near future.

It’s one of the freshest games on the scene, and its momentum won’t slow down anytime soon. However, to keep things interesting in the short-term, its publisher and developer, miHoYo, has been adding new events left, right, and center. 

Genshin Impact Marvellous Merchandise Event
miHoYo
Looking for some new wares for your favourite Genshin Impact character? You could find it in the Marvelous Merchandise event.

The Marvelous Merchandise event is the latest one, and while it’s not anything revolutionary, it gives players a chance to complete a series of special missions to earn some decent loot. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to participate in Genshin Impact’s Marvelous Merchandise event

Unfortunately, the Marvellous Merchandise event isn’t available to everyone. Only players with an Adventure Rank of 12 and above can partake in the event.

However, it’s not too hard to grind it out to that level, and the event hasn’t started yet, so there’s plenty of time to catch up.

Genshin Impact Marvellous Merchandise Event
miHoYo
In Genshin Impact, a player’s Adventure Rank is account-wide and not tied to a specific character.

How to complete the Marvellous Merchandise event

The Marvellous Merchandise event is essentially a treasure hunt mixed in with a series of traditional missions. To begin, players will need to find a merchant known as Liben.

However, his location isn’t set in stone. He will move between different points throughout Teyvat. Naturally, that means you’ll need to track him down. To do that, you’ll need to follow a series of hints scattered throughout the land.

Once you’ve found him, he’ll ask you to hand over some materials in exchange for a Box o’ Marvels. Liben will offer up to seven different Boxes o’ Marvels in total. Each one can only be obtained once.

Players will have only have one chance per day to open a Box o’ Marvels. However, if a player has not used their chance to open a box for the day, they won’t lose it. The chance will remain until the end of the event.

That means players can hold onto their chances and use them anytime before the event ends. However, once the event ends, any unused chances will be lost forever.

Genshin Impact Marvellous Merchandise Event
miHoYo
Genshin Impact players can customise and build their characters to their heart’s desire.

If that was a bit confusing, here’s a quick summary:

  • Find Liben. He will appear across Teyvat in random places.
  • Choose one of his Boxes o’ Marvels.
  • You can choose to open it on the spot, or wait. You can only open one box a day.
  • While you can roll over your box openings during the event, once the event ends, they’ll expire.

That just about sums up everything you’ll need to know. However, there is one small hint to keep in mind.

Each of the seven Boxes o’ Marvel has a different color, which means there is probably one for each element. It might not mean much other than what kinds of materials will be needed to earn each box, but it’s still good to know.

Genshin Impact Marvellous Merchandise Event
miHoYo
Each of the Boxes o’ Marvel has a different color, which could represent an element.

When does the Marvellous Merchandise event start and end?

Genshin Impact’s Marvellous Merchandise event starts on October 26 at 4am server time.

However, all good things must come to an end, and it finishes exactly one week later on November 2nd at 4am server time.

And with that, all that’s left to do is sit back, relax, and wait until the event starts.