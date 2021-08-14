Rengar is getting a League of Legends Season 11 mini-rework: details, release date

Riot have set their sights on their next League of Legends “mini-rework” target, Rengar. A host of changes are planned for the jungler in Season 11 in an attempt to make him easier to play in low elo.

Rengar, one half of Runeterra’s most bitter feuds between hunters, has fallen off from the pack in League of Legends Season 11.

Once a king of the jungle, he now only boasts a 45.50% win rate in the role. Instead, players are taking him top to find success, with a 49.34% win rate across 32.7% of all games according to LoLalytics.

In fact, the only champion Rengar currently beats in jungle on a consistent basis is Gragas, and that’s only in 50.11% of games.

Mains have been calling on Riot for changes to the Pridestalker’s clunky kit for years after his Season 8 overhaul left him worse off. Now, their prayers are being answered three years on.

Riot wants Rengar to feel good in low elo

The Rengar rework in League of Legends has one primary focus: “Ease pain points and open up Rengar jungle so that he’s not so inaccessible in lower elos.”

That’s what game designer Phlox told players on August 13, and backs up sentiment from other Rioters like champion designer August ‘August’ Browning.

“I want Rengar to be a high skill cap champion that’s accessible to low MMR players… but right now Rengar has optimizations [that] make him almost impossible to pick him up,” he explained earlier in the month.

This involves removing small tricks ⁠— like jumping onto a blast plant at level 1 to get a bonus stack ⁠— that only expert Rengar players knew to abuse. In doing so, Riot can more generally buff the rest of his kit.

Riot are increasing the duration of his movement speed buff from Unseen Predator, and removing the cast time off Bola Strike while leaping. His W, Battle Roar, will now give players bonus armor and magic resist, but will no longer cleanse him when empowered.

It’s not mentioned in Phlox’s initial notes, but Rengar’s ultimate might also be given a boost to allow players to channel abilities early before launching out of stealth.

The only part of the Pridestalker’s kit currently not under the microscope is his Q, Savagery.

Rengar mini-rework release date

There’s currently no set release date for Rengar’s Season 11 mini-rework, and with big changes happening to Lucian and Amumu, patch 11.17 is likely to not be it.

However, once Riot “make sure Rengar is moving in a direction that we’re all happy with”, the changes will be locked in.

You can find a full list of the planned Rengar mini-rework changes below.

Rengar mini-rework in LoL Season 11: change list

Passive: Unseen Predator

Max Ferocity stacks: 4 >>> 3

Jump no longer creates a stack if at 0

Ferocity falloff time: 8 seconds >>> 10 seconds

Empowered cast movement speed buff duration: 1.5 seconds >>> 3 seconds

Empowered cast movement speed buff: 30/40/50% >>> 20/25/30%

Bonetooth Forgiveness timer: 1.5 seconds >>> 3 seconds

W: Battle Roar

Reworked

Base: Rengar roars, dealing magic damage to nearby enemies and granting armor and magic resist, increased by 50% for each champion or large monster hit beyond the first.

Empowered: Deals bonus magic damage and additionally heals Rengar, increased by 50% for each champion or large monster hit beyond the first.

E: Bola Strike