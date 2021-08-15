 Who has qualified for LoL Worlds 2021? All teams, details - Dexerto
Who has qualified for LoL Worlds 2021? All teams, details

Published: 15/Aug/2021 7:45 Updated: 15/Aug/2021 7:06

by Andrew Amos
Riot Games

The League of Legends 2021 World Championship is nearing. 24 teams will descend on China to compete for one of esports’ greatest prizes, the Summoner’s Cup. Here’s what you need to know.

It’s like Christmas for League of Legends esports fans when the world’s best collide at the World Championship.

In 2021, the tournament’s 11th rendition will feature plenty of new faces as well as rising stars. 2020 champions DWG KIA are here to defend their crown from the fast-finishing squads all across the globe.

We’ve got everything you need to know about League of Legends Worlds 2021 right here, including the latest details and the teams who have qualified, as they do.

Damwon lift Summoners Cup at Worlds 2020
Riot Games
DWG KIA (then DAMWON) took home the Summoner’s Cup in 2020.

LoL Worlds 2021 details: dates, format, location

Worlds is returning to China in 2021 ⁠— the first time Riot has doubled up championships in the same region since Seasons 2 and 3 in North America.

The event is expected to kick off in October, like years gone by, leading up to the final on November 6 in Shenzhen in front of a 60,000 strong crowd at the Universiade Sports Center.

The event will also be divided into three stages: Play-Ins, Groups, and Knockouts. 12 teams will be seeded directly into Groups, while 12 others will fight through Play-Ins for four spots in the main event.

Exact details on the format and schedule aren’t locked in yet. We will update you once they are.

RNG MSI 2021
Colin Young-Wolff for Riot Games
Hometown favorites are MSI 2021 champions Royal Never Give Up are in the mix.

All teams qualified for League of Legends 2021 World Championship

24 teams from 12 regions across the world will send teams to Worlds 2021. China and Korea, League’s two historic powerhouses, will have four squads a piece, while Europe and North America will send three teams.

Smaller regions, ranging from Oceania to Latin America, will send a single representative. You can find the full list of teams who have qualified for Worlds already below. This will be updated as all the regional qualifiers wrap up in August.

Region Team Players
China TBD TBD
China TBD TBD
China TBD TBD
China TBD TBD
Korea DWG KIA Khan, Canyon, ShowMaker, Ghost, BeryL
Korea TBD TBD
Korea TBD TBD
Korea TBD TBD
Europe Rogue Odoamne, Inspired, Larsson, Hans sama, Trymbi
Europe MAD Lions Armut, Elyoya, Humanoid, Carzzy, Kaiser
Europe TBD TBD
NA 100 Thieves Ssumday, Closer, Abbedagge, FBI, huhi
NA TBD TBD
NA TBD TBD
SEA (PCS) TBD TBD
SEA (PCS) TBD TBD
Vietnam TBD TBD
Vietnam TBD TBD
CIS (Russia) TBD TBD
LATAM TBD TBD
Turkey TBD TBD
Brazil TBD TBD
Japan TBD TBD
Oceania TBD TBD
