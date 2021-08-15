Who has qualified for LoL Worlds 2021? All teams, details

The League of Legends 2021 World Championship is nearing. 24 teams will descend on China to compete for one of esports’ greatest prizes, the Summoner’s Cup. Here’s what you need to know.

It’s like Christmas for League of Legends esports fans when the world’s best collide at the World Championship.

In 2021, the tournament’s 11th rendition will feature plenty of new faces as well as rising stars. 2020 champions DWG KIA are here to defend their crown from the fast-finishing squads all across the globe.

We’ve got everything you need to know about League of Legends Worlds 2021 right here, including the latest details and the teams who have qualified, as they do.

Advertisement

LoL Worlds 2021 details: dates, format, location

Worlds is returning to China in 2021 ⁠— the first time Riot has doubled up championships in the same region since Seasons 2 and 3 in North America.

The event is expected to kick off in October, like years gone by, leading up to the final on November 6 in Shenzhen in front of a 60,000 strong crowd at the Universiade Sports Center.

Read More: Akshan to be disabled for LoL Worlds 2021

The event will also be divided into three stages: Play-Ins, Groups, and Knockouts. 12 teams will be seeded directly into Groups, while 12 others will fight through Play-Ins for four spots in the main event.

Exact details on the format and schedule aren’t locked in yet. We will update you once they are.

Advertisement

All teams qualified for League of Legends 2021 World Championship

24 teams from 12 regions across the world will send teams to Worlds 2021. China and Korea, League’s two historic powerhouses, will have four squads a piece, while Europe and North America will send three teams.

Smaller regions, ranging from Oceania to Latin America, will send a single representative. You can find the full list of teams who have qualified for Worlds already below. This will be updated as all the regional qualifiers wrap up in August.